You may prefer the keyboards/trackpads of one manufacturer over another so it is always good to go into a store to give them a bit of a rattle. Many models are available with both 14" and 15.6" screens and you might want to check the ports on individual laptops to be sure you can plug in the peripherals you need (although ports and adapters are available for most things).

This is the salient advice on all laptops and why I stopped involving myself with recommending them in my former role in IT. Outside of clearance deals, the specs of laptops don't really vary all that much at different price points (because there are hardly any manufacturers any more so it's easier to keep an eye on competitor pricing). BUT, laptops are more than that, and it's important to find something that suits the user ergonomically, in terms of comfort on the keyboard and trackpad, and has a high enough quality screen and speakers, and also any necessary ports. It's impossible for a third party to truly know what the user's requirements are here.Sure, it's true that you can mitigate deficiencies in these areas using separate peripherals and adaptors, but then that sort of defeats the point of the portability of a laptop.