« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: New laptop advice  (Read 121611 times)

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,332
Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #960 on: December 31, 2021, 12:09:44 pm »
Have you folks purchasing Dell ever paid for any of their 'support' options?
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,378
  • JFT97
Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #961 on: December 31, 2021, 02:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on December 31, 2021, 12:09:44 pm
Have you folks purchasing Dell ever paid for any of their 'support' options?

I have in the past when the extended warranties have been on offer, never had to use them myself tho, but did for a friend who had a dell laptop with next day on site support.  Have to say once that they agreed there was a fault someone turned up the next day to replace the part and the service was good.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,993
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #962 on: December 31, 2021, 10:34:11 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on December 31, 2021, 12:09:44 pm
Have you folks purchasing Dell ever paid for any of their 'support' options?

I generally dont buy any support options on anything I buy but it really depends on what your using it for and how much your spending on the laptop. If its a high end laptop and its critical to your job then might be worth buying support. If you can pretty much work on any device and your buying a lower end device I wouldnt bother, if anything goes wrong you can just run to Currys and buy a replacement.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,332
Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #963 on: January 2, 2022, 10:46:44 am »
Thanks both. I'm opting for a Dell Inspiron 15 (~£550) for work and crypto only. Not sure if that is high end or not (I'm not a techie) but edging for the support option just to be on the safe side.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,993
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #964 on: January 2, 2022, 08:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on January  2, 2022, 10:46:44 am
Thanks both. I'm opting for a Dell Inspiron 15 (~£550) for work and crypto only. Not sure if that is high end or not (I'm not a techie) but edging for the support option just to be on the safe side.

I dont know a lot about crypto, but if you are looking at mining (and my technical knowledge is a couple of years out of date) its very GPU intensive and dependent, and laptops unless they are very high end tend to have quite weak GPUs. I quickly Googled the spec of the laptop your looking at and it comes with an integrated GPU which are low spec (fine for regular office work I should add unless your working in CAD or something like that), if you are looking at mining you might need to look at something with a discrete GPU. Unfortunately, the popularity of mining, semi-conductor shortages and good old fashioned greed has really pushed up the cost of high end equipment, especially GPUs which were already the most expensive unit in a decent PC or laptop.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,332
Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #965 on: January 3, 2022, 11:02:37 am »
Thanks mate. Its not for mining, just safe ledger access.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,395
  • Merry Kloppmas
Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #966 on: Yesterday at 03:25:50 pm »
Anyone got any recommendations for laptops in the £500-600 region? My current Dell Latitude E7440 is ancient now so I want something that'll last me a good few years and not struggle to run. Basically use it for browsing and playing FM but could get into more PC (light) PC games as I have a decent office set-up at home so have 2 screens. Seems to be loads out there but no idea what is decent anymore
Logged

Offline Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,352
  • Klopptimistic
Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #967 on: Yesterday at 08:07:32 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 03:25:50 pm
Anyone got any recommendations for laptops in the £500-600 region? My current Dell Latitude E7440 is ancient now so I want something that'll last me a good few years and not struggle to run. Basically use it for browsing and playing FM but could get into more PC (light) PC games as I have a decent office set-up at home so have 2 screens. Seems to be loads out there but no idea what is decent anymore
First be warned that supply chains for computers are still fucked so at the moment everything is more expensive than it should be.

In that price range though you should be able to get an 11th Gen Intel i5, 10th Gen i7 or an AMD Ryzen 5 (4500 or 5500). The Ryzens tend to be quicker overall at multithread/multitasking and in in synthethic benchmarks while the i5 and i7s can be quicker on single threaded tasks.

If your Dell has a 4th Gen i5, the Ryzen 5 5500U is about 5 times quicker in CPU Passmark (https://www.cpubenchmark.net/compare/Intel-i5-4310U-vs-AMD-Ryzen-5-5500U/2207vs4141)

Most laptops still have 8 GB of DDR4 RAM so anything else is a bonus and as programs and media files are not getting smaller I tend to prefer a larger SSD (not less than 512 GB) - if you use cloud-based or external storage this might be less of an issue for you. Cheaper models will almost always mean older CPU and/or smaller SSD.

You may prefer the keyboards/trackpads of one manufacturer over another so it is always good to go into a store to give them a bit of a rattle. Many models are available with both 14" and 15.6" screens and you might want to check the ports on individual laptops to be sure you can plug in the peripherals you need (although ports and adapters are available for most things).

Currys can be a bit shite but this looks like a reasonable deal for the latest Ryzen 5 (5500U) and a 1 TB SSD:
https://www.currys.co.uk/gbuk/computing/laptops/laptops/acer-swift-3-14-laptop-amd-ryzen-5-1-tb-ssd-silver-10225782-pdt.html

Haven't used an Acer for years but they used to have a reputation for being feature rich for the money even if the build quality might not have been as good as some other brands.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,034
  • Klopptimist
Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #968 on: Yesterday at 08:27:41 pm »
Quote
You may prefer the keyboards/trackpads of one manufacturer over another so it is always good to go into a store to give them a bit of a rattle. Many models are available with both 14" and 15.6" screens and you might want to check the ports on individual laptops to be sure you can plug in the peripherals you need (although ports and adapters are available for most things).

This is the salient advice on all laptops and why I stopped involving myself with recommending them in my former role in IT. Outside of clearance deals, the specs of laptops don't really vary all that much at different price points (because there are hardly any manufacturers any more so it's easier to keep an eye on competitor pricing). BUT, laptops are more than that, and it's important to find something that suits the user ergonomically, in terms of comfort on the keyboard and trackpad, and has a high enough quality screen and speakers, and also any necessary ports. It's impossible for a third party to truly know what the user's requirements are here.

Sure, it's true that you can mitigate deficiencies in these areas using separate peripherals and adaptors, but then that sort of defeats the point of the portability of a laptop.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,395
  • Merry Kloppmas
Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #969 on: Today at 09:25:44 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 08:07:32 pm
First be warned that supply chains for computers are still fucked so at the moment everything is more expensive than it should be.

In that price range though you should be able to get an 11th Gen Intel i5, 10th Gen i7 or an AMD Ryzen 5 (4500 or 5500). The Ryzens tend to be quicker overall at multithread/multitasking and in in synthethic benchmarks while the i5 and i7s can be quicker on single threaded tasks.

If your Dell has a 4th Gen i5, the Ryzen 5 5500U is about 5 times quicker in CPU Passmark (https://www.cpubenchmark.net/compare/Intel-i5-4310U-vs-AMD-Ryzen-5-5500U/2207vs4141)

Most laptops still have 8 GB of DDR4 RAM so anything else is a bonus and as programs and media files are not getting smaller I tend to prefer a larger SSD (not less than 512 GB) - if you use cloud-based or external storage this might be less of an issue for you. Cheaper models will almost always mean older CPU and/or smaller SSD.

You may prefer the keyboards/trackpads of one manufacturer over another so it is always good to go into a store to give them a bit of a rattle. Many models are available with both 14" and 15.6" screens and you might want to check the ports on individual laptops to be sure you can plug in the peripherals you need (although ports and adapters are available for most things).

Currys can be a bit shite but this looks like a reasonable deal for the latest Ryzen 5 (5500U) and a 1 TB SSD:
https://www.currys.co.uk/gbuk/computing/laptops/laptops/acer-swift-3-14-laptop-amd-ryzen-5-1-tb-ssd-silver-10225782-pdt.html

Haven't used an Acer for years but they used to have a reputation for being feature rich for the money even if the build quality might not have been as good as some other brands.

The Acer Swift 3 was one of the ones I was looking at initially. Think for that price with those specs it'd be worth the investment and should last me a few years at least. Thanks so much for your advice
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,105
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New laptop advice
« Reply #970 on: Today at 09:43:28 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 08:07:32 pm
First be warned that supply chains for computers are still fucked so at the moment everything is more expensive than it should be.

Is that mainly the chips which it seems could last throughout the year, or is it more the pandemic?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 