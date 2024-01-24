« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 180 181 182 183 184 [185]   Go Down

Author Topic: FAO: US Reds----tv info  (Read 803462 times)

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,570
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7360 on: January 24, 2024, 10:01:13 pm »
Sunday January 28th
Liverpool v Norwich City
9:30 Am Eastern
ESPN+
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,570
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7361 on: January 28, 2024, 04:28:27 pm »
Wednesday January 31st
Liverpool v Chelsea
3:15 Pm Eastern
Peacock tv
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,570
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7362 on: January 31, 2024, 10:19:16 pm »
Sunday February 4th
Arsenal v Liverpool
11:30 Am Eastern
Peacock tv
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Red Skeleton

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7363 on: Yesterday at 11:52:12 pm »
I couldn't watch the Chelsea match live so I used the replay on Peacock.  It was only available in Spanish - I thought this was because I watched almost as soon as the game finished but I see it has not shown up in English 24 hours later.  All of the other matches from yesterday are available in English.  Is anyone else having this problem?  I'm wondering if I need to reset Peacock or something although I havent had a problem in the past.

Many thanks


Quote from: 4pool on January 28, 2024, 04:28:27 pm
Wednesday January 31st
Liverpool v Chelsea
3:15 Pm Eastern
Peacock tv
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,570
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7364 on: Today at 12:00:33 am »
Quote from: Red Skeleton on Yesterday at 11:52:12 pm
I couldn't watch the Chelsea match live so I used the replay on Peacock.  It was only available in Spanish - I thought this was because I watched almost as soon as the game finished but I see it has not shown up in English 24 hours later.  All of the other matches from yesterday are available in English.  Is anyone else having this problem?  I'm wondering if I need to reset Peacock or something although I havent had a problem in the past.

Many thanks



Just checked. I see the English Replay.

Went to Sports.
See Replay.
Used the >
Spanish listed, then Goalrush, City v Burnley, Then Liverpool v Chelsea.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,334
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7365 on: Today at 02:08:20 am »
Quote from: Red Skeleton on Yesterday at 11:52:12 pm
I couldn't watch the Chelsea match live so I used the replay on Peacock.  It was only available in Spanish - I thought this was because I watched almost as soon as the game finished but I see it has not shown up in English 24 hours later.  All of the other matches from yesterday are available in English.  Is anyone else having this problem?  I'm wondering if I need to reset Peacock or something although I havent had a problem in the past.

Many thanks



It's much better in Spanish...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 180 181 182 183 184 [185]   Go Up
« previous next »
 