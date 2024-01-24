« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 180 181 182 183 184 [185]   Go Down

Author Topic: FAO: US Reds----tv info  (Read 811785 times)

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,666
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7360 on: January 24, 2024, 10:01:13 pm »
Sunday January 28th
Liverpool v Norwich City
9:30 Am Eastern
ESPN+
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,666
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7361 on: January 28, 2024, 04:28:27 pm »
Wednesday January 31st
Liverpool v Chelsea
3:15 Pm Eastern
Peacock tv
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,666
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7362 on: January 31, 2024, 10:19:16 pm »
Sunday February 4th
Arsenal v Liverpool
11:30 Am Eastern
Peacock tv
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Red Skeleton

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7363 on: February 1, 2024, 11:52:12 pm »
I couldn't watch the Chelsea match live so I used the replay on Peacock.  It was only available in Spanish - I thought this was because I watched almost as soon as the game finished but I see it has not shown up in English 24 hours later.  All of the other matches from yesterday are available in English.  Is anyone else having this problem?  I'm wondering if I need to reset Peacock or something although I havent had a problem in the past.

Many thanks


Quote from: 4pool on January 28, 2024, 04:28:27 pm
Wednesday January 31st
Liverpool v Chelsea
3:15 Pm Eastern
Peacock tv
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,666
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7364 on: February 2, 2024, 12:00:33 am »
Quote from: Red Skeleton on February  1, 2024, 11:52:12 pm
I couldn't watch the Chelsea match live so I used the replay on Peacock.  It was only available in Spanish - I thought this was because I watched almost as soon as the game finished but I see it has not shown up in English 24 hours later.  All of the other matches from yesterday are available in English.  Is anyone else having this problem?  I'm wondering if I need to reset Peacock or something although I havent had a problem in the past.

Many thanks



Just checked. I see the English Replay.

Went to Sports.
See Replay.
Used the >
Spanish listed, then Goalrush, City v Burnley, Then Liverpool v Chelsea.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,471
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7365 on: February 2, 2024, 02:08:20 am »
Quote from: Red Skeleton on February  1, 2024, 11:52:12 pm
I couldn't watch the Chelsea match live so I used the replay on Peacock.  It was only available in Spanish - I thought this was because I watched almost as soon as the game finished but I see it has not shown up in English 24 hours later.  All of the other matches from yesterday are available in English.  Is anyone else having this problem?  I'm wondering if I need to reset Peacock or something although I havent had a problem in the past.

Many thanks



It's much better in Spanish...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Red Skeleton

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7366 on: February 2, 2024, 03:31:42 pm »
Thanks 4pool.  I tried that route this morning and found it.  It looks like there might be a difference between accessing through "Premier League" or through "Latest Replays".  It does come up in English either way now.

It was a little confusing watching in Spanish because whenever they showed Pochetino I thought they had him miked up and I was hearing him talking - not that I understand a word of Spanish.

Peacock really is a poor platform.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,063
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7367 on: February 3, 2024, 03:27:52 am »
I just watched the highlights of the Chelsea game and then in auto played every injury time under Klopp. Their sheer number is brilliant, easy to forget. The highlights of course were Divok and Alisson.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,666
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7368 on: February 4, 2024, 06:43:36 pm »
Saturday February 10th
Liverpool v Burnley
10:00 Am Eastern
USA Network
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,666
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7369 on: February 10, 2024, 05:06:37 pm »
Saturday February 17th
Brentford v Liverpool
7:30 Am Eastern
USA Network
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,666
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7370 on: February 17, 2024, 02:50:15 pm »
Wednesday February 21st
Liverpool v Luton
2:30 Pm Eastern
USA Network
« Last Edit: February 17, 2024, 10:45:23 pm by 4pool »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7371 on: February 17, 2024, 08:26:06 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on February 17, 2024, 02:50:15 pm
Wednesday February 21st
Liverpool v Luton
3:30 Pm Eastern
USA Network
It is 230 pm est
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,666
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7372 on: February 17, 2024, 10:46:12 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on February 17, 2024, 08:26:06 pm
It is 230 pm est

Well, this does show someone reads these... :wave  :thumbup
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,063
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7373 on: February 17, 2024, 11:56:48 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on February 17, 2024, 10:46:12 pm
Well, this does show someone reads these... :wave  :thumbup

Oh its read, just not much room for discussion!

Having said that, rumours are that Peacock and Paramount+ are in talks to merge. These mergers are inevitable,  like the early internet, with providers merging and cannabalising each other. Obviously we will get screwed, its just a matter of how. I pay a sub for a year at a time with Peacock, but P+ is on the monthly. While it would be nice to have a one stop shop for all LFC matches (except domestic cups), Im sure Ill be paying more. And then the contracts will up for renewal, and we will be split again.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,666
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7374 on: February 18, 2024, 01:07:14 am »
Forget subs..

I posted a few months ago about a box to replace cable/satellite/Firestick/and providers. It connects to your tv via HDMI.

I bought one the end of November. It took a bit to get used to as an App based device. I get every channel known..lol. I get all the US channels, UK channels, and channels from around the world. I can watch the darts on Sky. If you're into cricket or rugby they have those channels.

I get peacock channels, paramount channels, ESPN and ESPN+, Fox sports 1, Fox sports 2, etc. . You name it I can find it.

Like any internet App based product there is the problem every now and then you get the signal interrupted ( the spinny thing in the screen). But i've found ways to adjust.

It cost me $399. Once you set it up, your set from there. No monthly fees.

It has the packages I don't use, NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, all the college sports.

Oh, and thousands upon thousands of movies on demand.

I won't be renewing Peacock tv, Paramount, or Disney because I don't need them. Haven't missed a Liverpool match no matter which competition they are in.

The only drawback is if you own multiple tv's. Then you might need to order additional boxes. The box is portable (it's approximately 6"x6"x1" tall) and can be moved from room to room to hook up to another tv.

You obviously need wifi to run it.

If anyone is interested PM me. ( and no I don't sell them, just don't want to tie up this thread on the subject)

Edit: it has all your local ABC/CBS/NBC/FOX stations by city. ( NYC, LA, Dallas, Seattle, Portland Maine, Portland Oregon, you name it)
« Last Edit: February 18, 2024, 01:13:47 am by 4pool »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7375 on: February 18, 2024, 01:18:31 am »
That's a lot of money Pool, what device did you get with it ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,666
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7376 on: February 18, 2024, 01:48:03 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 18, 2024, 01:18:31 am
That's a lot of money Pool, what device did you get with it ?

It's an Android box. VSee box Elite

I was paying for Slingtv $55 per month. I thought when i bought the box that if it only replaced SlingTv, then it pays for itself in 7 months. But now i know I don't need to subscribe to the other sites.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7377 on: February 18, 2024, 01:57:15 am »
Quote from: 4pool on February 18, 2024, 01:48:03 am
It's an Android box. VSee box Elite

I was paying for Slingtv $55 per month. I thought when i bought the box that if it only replaced SlingTv, then it pays for itself in 7 months. But now i know I don't need to subscribe to the other sites.

Quality box by the look of it & so long as you're happy, it's worth the money (still bloody expensive though). It's great being able to watch other countries channels isn't it, especially when you have no way of doing so otherwise, for me it's HBO and the stars channels.

It's the broadcasters fault for being so damn greedy.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,666
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7378 on: February 18, 2024, 02:27:22 am »
They have HBO and Stars..and Amazon Prime movies and Showtime and..

But I don't see it as expensive.

$55 a month for Slingtv = $660 per year.

$60 per year for Peacock.
$70 per year for Paramount +

For those paying for movies, add those subs in.

The cost/benefit is low. Easily paid for in a few months.

but for those with "bundles" you'll have to unbundle. It's a pain but once you get there, you'll be saving money.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7379 on: February 18, 2024, 02:45:23 am »
Quote from: 4pool on February 18, 2024, 02:27:22 am
They have HBO and Stars..and Amazon Prime movies and Showtime and..

But I don't see it as expensive.

$55 a month for Slingtv = $660 per year.

$60 per year for Peacock.
$70 per year for Paramount +

For those paying for movies, add those subs in.

The cost/benefit is low. Easily paid for in a few months.

but for those with "bundles" you'll have to unbundle. It's a pain but once you get there, you'll be saving money.


I just meant expensive compared to iptv subs. Just watched a video on the tube, easy to get going and it looked like it was using a cracked smarters for that limitless, did you get that or is that a subscription app ?

Bet you're buzzing that you can watch Eastenders  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,666
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7380 on: February 18, 2024, 03:08:47 am »
It comes with all the Apps shown in the review videos. Since I got it, they've added 3 new Apps.

The thing is, if one App is being updated, you just choose another one.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,063
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7381 on: February 18, 2024, 09:44:06 am »
Sounds good if you only have one TV, or only one TV watcher, but not practical for our household, unfortunately.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,849
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7382 on: February 18, 2024, 11:49:49 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on February 17, 2024, 11:56:48 pm
Oh its read, just not much room for discussion!

Having said that, rumours are that Peacock and Paramount+ are in talks to merge. These mergers are inevitable,  like the early internet, with providers merging and cannabalising each other. Obviously we will get screwed, its just a matter of how. I pay a sub for a year at a time with Peacock, but P+ is on the monthly. While it would be nice to have a one stop shop for all LFC matches (except domestic cups), Im sure Ill be paying more. And then the contracts will up for renewal, and we will be split again.

Paramount + is looking for a buyer so it's not a surprise that these rumors are out there.  You can probably expect more before a sale and/or merger is announced. 
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,666
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7383 on: February 19, 2024, 07:45:33 pm »
Just opened up one of the apps to watch USA Network for todays match.

It has 8,464 total channels for me to choose from. LOL
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7384 on: February 19, 2024, 08:16:39 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on February 19, 2024, 07:45:33 pm
Just opened up one of the apps to watch USA Network for todays match.

It has 8,464 total channels for me to choose from. LOL
 
All those channels and ya watching Everton!!? :o
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,666
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7385 on: February 19, 2024, 08:23:03 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February 19, 2024, 08:16:39 pm
 
All those channels and ya watching Everton!!? :o

Why not. Beats watching Judge Judy...lol

That and my Aunt was a Blue.

Besides I like the fume... :lmao
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7386 on: February 19, 2024, 09:30:41 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on February 19, 2024, 07:45:33 pm
Just opened up one of the apps to watch USA Network for todays match.

It has 8,464 total channels for me to choose from. LOL

You able to put them onto another device or do they control that ?

So long as you get a couple of years out of it, you're laughing either way. Also I saw that it's on Amazon, can you seriously buy that from them on your side of the pond ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,666
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7387 on: February 19, 2024, 11:34:08 pm »
Mine shipped from California and i got it in 2 days.

Another device?

I have 2 tv's. I probably could get a HDMI splitter. Then spend another $120 or so for a Wireless HDMI Transmitter and Receiver to put the box on the other tv.

Btw.. Some of the Apps have a split screen option. Which I have used. And there's an option to record something. Haven't used that yet. Just go to settings on the individual App.

The company I bought mine from was on Amazon but left and have their own website. I bought from them because I emailed back and forth a few questions. Then the tech guy gave me his phone number so we chatted that way as well as a couple texts if I needed a bit of help. I appreciated their help, so bought from them.

« Last Edit: February 19, 2024, 11:41:10 pm by 4pool »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,849
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7388 on: February 19, 2024, 11:43:26 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on February 19, 2024, 07:45:33 pm
Just opened up one of the apps to watch USA Network for todays match.

It has 8,464 total channels for me to choose from. LOL

That's a lot of channels
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7389 on: February 20, 2024, 12:07:10 am »
It's mad that they were able to sell on there, same with the emulator boxes that come with tens of thousands of games.

If you have a tivimate app on it, you should give it a go, best app around mate.

Most of mine have around 7-8000 channels and one has 26500, doubt they're all working though.

Yours sounded expensive but I bet the box is worth around a ton, so thinking about it, it's a bit of a bargain, especially if it lasts. I'd just buy extra leads and move it around.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,666
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7390 on: February 20, 2024, 02:27:35 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on February 19, 2024, 11:43:26 pm
That's a lot of channels

It has around 50 each of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC channels to choose from. So pretty much no matter where you live, you'll get your local channels.

Worked with a guy who married a gal from Costa Rica. Told him about it and said if the wife wants to catch up, they have 6 channels from there.

174 from Brazil.

95 from Italy

UK entertainment..104
UK sports..78

Canadian entertainment..174
Canadian sports..36

Premium movie networks..63
Cinemax, MGM, HBO, Showtime, Sony movie Channel, Starz, sky cinema. and a few others.

35 channels for peacock.

So enough to keep one busy. And that's just the one App i've opened up.

Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,666
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7391 on: February 21, 2024, 09:59:53 pm »
League Cup Final

Sunday February 25th
Chelsea v Liverpool
10:00 Am Eastern
ESPN +
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Stout

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7392 on: Yesterday at 05:44:32 pm »
Just announced.  Aug 3rd.. United vs. Liverpool at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia SC!!!  I'm there...
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,471
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7393 on: Yesterday at 06:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Stout on Yesterday at 05:44:32 pm
Just announced.  Aug 3rd.. United vs. Liverpool at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia SC!!!  I'm there...

Short drive down from Charlotte, I may be there as well...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,666
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7394 on: Yesterday at 07:14:17 pm »
First thing to do is book a hotel room with free cancellation. Rooms will go fast. The longer you wait, the higher the price will be.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7395 on: Yesterday at 08:12:36 pm »
Pre season friendlies $$$$....best thing would be to blow the games off,unless of course they do a tenner in.Playing arsenal in Phili on July 31st,weather is no doubt gonna be a sauna.Question is who do they play at Fenway?And training at Harvard is my best bet to see something.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,666
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7396 on: Today at 12:28:14 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 08:12:36 pm
Pre season friendlies $$$$....best thing would be to blow the games off,unless of course they do a tenner in.Playing arsenal in Phili on July 31st,weather is no doubt gonna be a sauna.Question is who do they play at Fenway?And training at Harvard is my best bet to see something.

While this is true about the cost, a family of 3,4,5,6 won't be getting to Anfield to see Liverpool play without some real costs involved. Cheaper for a preseason friendly.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 180 181 182 183 184 [185]   Go Up
« previous next »
 