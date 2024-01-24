« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 180 181 182 183 184 [185]   Go Down

Author Topic: FAO: US Reds----tv info  (Read 809105 times)

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,633
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7360 on: January 24, 2024, 10:01:13 pm »
Sunday January 28th
Liverpool v Norwich City
9:30 Am Eastern
ESPN+
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,633
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7361 on: January 28, 2024, 04:28:27 pm »
Wednesday January 31st
Liverpool v Chelsea
3:15 Pm Eastern
Peacock tv
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,633
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7362 on: January 31, 2024, 10:19:16 pm »
Sunday February 4th
Arsenal v Liverpool
11:30 Am Eastern
Peacock tv
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Red Skeleton

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7363 on: February 1, 2024, 11:52:12 pm »
I couldn't watch the Chelsea match live so I used the replay on Peacock.  It was only available in Spanish - I thought this was because I watched almost as soon as the game finished but I see it has not shown up in English 24 hours later.  All of the other matches from yesterday are available in English.  Is anyone else having this problem?  I'm wondering if I need to reset Peacock or something although I havent had a problem in the past.

Many thanks


Quote from: 4pool on January 28, 2024, 04:28:27 pm
Wednesday January 31st
Liverpool v Chelsea
3:15 Pm Eastern
Peacock tv
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,633
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7364 on: February 2, 2024, 12:00:33 am »
Quote from: Red Skeleton on February  1, 2024, 11:52:12 pm
I couldn't watch the Chelsea match live so I used the replay on Peacock.  It was only available in Spanish - I thought this was because I watched almost as soon as the game finished but I see it has not shown up in English 24 hours later.  All of the other matches from yesterday are available in English.  Is anyone else having this problem?  I'm wondering if I need to reset Peacock or something although I havent had a problem in the past.

Many thanks



Just checked. I see the English Replay.

Went to Sports.
See Replay.
Used the >
Spanish listed, then Goalrush, City v Burnley, Then Liverpool v Chelsea.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,434
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7365 on: February 2, 2024, 02:08:20 am »
Quote from: Red Skeleton on February  1, 2024, 11:52:12 pm
I couldn't watch the Chelsea match live so I used the replay on Peacock.  It was only available in Spanish - I thought this was because I watched almost as soon as the game finished but I see it has not shown up in English 24 hours later.  All of the other matches from yesterday are available in English.  Is anyone else having this problem?  I'm wondering if I need to reset Peacock or something although I havent had a problem in the past.

Many thanks



It's much better in Spanish...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Red Skeleton

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7366 on: February 2, 2024, 03:31:42 pm »
Thanks 4pool.  I tried that route this morning and found it.  It looks like there might be a difference between accessing through "Premier League" or through "Latest Replays".  It does come up in English either way now.

It was a little confusing watching in Spanish because whenever they showed Pochetino I thought they had him miked up and I was hearing him talking - not that I understand a word of Spanish.

Peacock really is a poor platform.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,042
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7367 on: February 3, 2024, 03:27:52 am »
I just watched the highlights of the Chelsea game and then in auto played every injury time under Klopp. Their sheer number is brilliant, easy to forget. The highlights of course were Divok and Alisson.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,633
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7368 on: February 4, 2024, 06:43:36 pm »
Saturday February 10th
Liverpool v Burnley
10:00 Am Eastern
USA Network
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,633
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7369 on: February 10, 2024, 05:06:37 pm »
Saturday February 17th
Brentford v Liverpool
7:30 Am Eastern
USA Network
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,633
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7370 on: Yesterday at 02:50:15 pm »
Wednesday February 21st
Liverpool v Luton
2:30 Pm Eastern
USA Network
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:45:23 pm by 4pool »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7371 on: Yesterday at 08:26:06 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:50:15 pm
Wednesday February 21st
Liverpool v Luton
3:30 Pm Eastern
USA Network
It is 230 pm est
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,633
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7372 on: Yesterday at 10:46:12 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:26:06 pm
It is 230 pm est

Well, this does show someone reads these... :wave  :thumbup
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,042
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7373 on: Yesterday at 11:56:48 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:46:12 pm
Well, this does show someone reads these... :wave  :thumbup

Oh its read, just not much room for discussion!

Having said that, rumours are that Peacock and Paramount+ are in talks to merge. These mergers are inevitable,  like the early internet, with providers merging and cannabalising each other. Obviously we will get screwed, its just a matter of how. I pay a sub for a year at a time with Peacock, but P+ is on the monthly. While it would be nice to have a one stop shop for all LFC matches (except domestic cups), Im sure Ill be paying more. And then the contracts will up for renewal, and we will be split again.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,633
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7374 on: Today at 01:07:14 am »
Forget subs..

I posted a few months ago about a box to replace cable/satellite/Firestick/and providers. It connects to your tv via HDMI.

I bought one the end of November. It took a bit to get used to as an App based device. I get every channel known..lol. I get all the US channels, UK channels, and channels from around the world. I can watch the darts on Sky. If you're into cricket or rugby they have those channels.

I get peacock channels, paramount channels, ESPN and ESPN+, Fox sports 1, Fox sports 2, etc. . You name it I can find it.

Like any internet App based product there is the problem every now and then you get the signal interrupted ( the spinny thing in the screen). But i've found ways to adjust.

It cost me $399. Once you set it up, your set from there. No monthly fees.

It has the packages I don't use, NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, all the college sports.

Oh, and thousands upon thousands of movies on demand.

I won't be renewing Peacock tv, Paramount, or Disney because I don't need them. Haven't missed a Liverpool match no matter which competition they are in.

The only drawback is if you own multiple tv's. Then you might need to order additional boxes. The box is portable (it's approximately 6"x6"x1" tall) and can be moved from room to room to hook up to another tv.

You obviously need wifi to run it.

If anyone is interested PM me. ( and no I don't sell them, just don't want to tie up this thread on the subject)

Edit: it has all your local ABC/CBS/NBC/FOX stations by city. ( NYC, LA, Dallas, Seattle, Portland Maine, Portland Oregon, you name it)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:13:47 am by 4pool »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7375 on: Today at 01:18:31 am »
That's a lot of money Pool, what device did you get with it ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,633
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7376 on: Today at 01:48:03 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:18:31 am
That's a lot of money Pool, what device did you get with it ?

It's an Android box. VSee box Elite

I was paying for Slingtv $55 per month. I thought when i bought the box that if it only replaced SlingTv, then it pays for itself in 7 months. But now i know I don't need to subscribe to the other sites.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7377 on: Today at 01:57:15 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:48:03 am
It's an Android box. VSee box Elite

I was paying for Slingtv $55 per month. I thought when i bought the box that if it only replaced SlingTv, then it pays for itself in 7 months. But now i know I don't need to subscribe to the other sites.

Quality box by the look of it & so long as you're happy, it's worth the money (still bloody expensive though). It's great being able to watch other countries channels isn't it, especially when you have no way of doing so otherwise, for me it's HBO and the stars channels.

It's the broadcasters fault for being so damn greedy.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,633
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7378 on: Today at 02:27:22 am »
They have HBO and Stars..and Amazon Prime movies and Showtime and..

But I don't see it as expensive.

$55 a month for Slingtv = $660 per year.

$60 per year for Peacock.
$70 per year for Paramount +

For those paying for movies, add those subs in.

The cost/benefit is low. Easily paid for in a few months.

but for those with "bundles" you'll have to unbundle. It's a pain but once you get there, you'll be saving money.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7379 on: Today at 02:45:23 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:27:22 am
They have HBO and Stars..and Amazon Prime movies and Showtime and..

But I don't see it as expensive.

$55 a month for Slingtv = $660 per year.

$60 per year for Peacock.
$70 per year for Paramount +

For those paying for movies, add those subs in.

The cost/benefit is low. Easily paid for in a few months.

but for those with "bundles" you'll have to unbundle. It's a pain but once you get there, you'll be saving money.


I just meant expensive compared to iptv subs. Just watched a video on the tube, easy to get going and it looked like it was using a cracked smarters for that limitless, did you get that or is that a subscription app ?

Bet you're buzzing that you can watch Eastenders  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 180 181 182 183 184 [185]   Go Up
« previous next »
 