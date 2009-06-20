Forget subs..



I posted a few months ago about a box to replace cable/satellite/Firestick/and providers. It connects to your tv via HDMI.



I bought one the end of November. It took a bit to get used to as an App based device. I get every channel known..lol. I get all the US channels, UK channels, and channels from around the world. I can watch the darts on Sky. If you're into cricket or rugby they have those channels.



I get peacock channels, paramount channels, ESPN and ESPN+, Fox sports 1, Fox sports 2, etc. . You name it I can find it.



Like any internet App based product there is the problem every now and then you get the signal interrupted ( the spinny thing in the screen). But i've found ways to adjust.



It cost me $399. Once you set it up, your set from there. No monthly fees.



It has the packages I don't use, NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, all the college sports.



Oh, and thousands upon thousands of movies on demand.



I won't be renewing Peacock tv, Paramount, or Disney because I don't need them. Haven't missed a Liverpool match no matter which competition they are in.



The only drawback is if you own multiple tv's. Then you might need to order additional boxes. The box is portable (it's approximately 6"x6"x1" tall) and can be moved from room to room to hook up to another tv.



You obviously need wifi to run it.



If anyone is interested PM me. ( and no I don't sell them, just don't want to tie up this thread on the subject)



Edit: it has all your local ABC/CBS/NBC/FOX stations by city. ( NYC, LA, Dallas, Seattle, Portland Maine, Portland Oregon, you name it)