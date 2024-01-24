« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 180 181 182 183 184 [185]   Go Down

Author Topic: FAO: US Reds----tv info  (Read 804146 times)

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,574
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7360 on: January 24, 2024, 10:01:13 pm »
Sunday January 28th
Liverpool v Norwich City
9:30 Am Eastern
ESPN+
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,574
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7361 on: January 28, 2024, 04:28:27 pm »
Wednesday January 31st
Liverpool v Chelsea
3:15 Pm Eastern
Peacock tv
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,574
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7362 on: January 31, 2024, 10:19:16 pm »
Sunday February 4th
Arsenal v Liverpool
11:30 Am Eastern
Peacock tv
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Red Skeleton

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7363 on: February 1, 2024, 11:52:12 pm »
I couldn't watch the Chelsea match live so I used the replay on Peacock.  It was only available in Spanish - I thought this was because I watched almost as soon as the game finished but I see it has not shown up in English 24 hours later.  All of the other matches from yesterday are available in English.  Is anyone else having this problem?  I'm wondering if I need to reset Peacock or something although I havent had a problem in the past.

Many thanks


Quote from: 4pool on January 28, 2024, 04:28:27 pm
Wednesday January 31st
Liverpool v Chelsea
3:15 Pm Eastern
Peacock tv
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,574
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7364 on: Yesterday at 12:00:33 am »
Quote from: Red Skeleton on February  1, 2024, 11:52:12 pm
I couldn't watch the Chelsea match live so I used the replay on Peacock.  It was only available in Spanish - I thought this was because I watched almost as soon as the game finished but I see it has not shown up in English 24 hours later.  All of the other matches from yesterday are available in English.  Is anyone else having this problem?  I'm wondering if I need to reset Peacock or something although I havent had a problem in the past.

Many thanks



Just checked. I see the English Replay.

Went to Sports.
See Replay.
Used the >
Spanish listed, then Goalrush, City v Burnley, Then Liverpool v Chelsea.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,342
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7365 on: Yesterday at 02:08:20 am »
Quote from: Red Skeleton on February  1, 2024, 11:52:12 pm
I couldn't watch the Chelsea match live so I used the replay on Peacock.  It was only available in Spanish - I thought this was because I watched almost as soon as the game finished but I see it has not shown up in English 24 hours later.  All of the other matches from yesterday are available in English.  Is anyone else having this problem?  I'm wondering if I need to reset Peacock or something although I havent had a problem in the past.

Many thanks



It's much better in Spanish...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Red Skeleton

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7366 on: Yesterday at 03:31:42 pm »
Thanks 4pool.  I tried that route this morning and found it.  It looks like there might be a difference between accessing through "Premier League" or through "Latest Replays".  It does come up in English either way now.

It was a little confusing watching in Spanish because whenever they showed Pochetino I thought they had him miked up and I was hearing him talking - not that I understand a word of Spanish.

Peacock really is a poor platform.
Logged

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,014
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7367 on: Today at 03:27:52 am »
I just watched the highlights of the Chelsea game and then in auto played every injury time under Klopp. Their sheer number is brilliant, easy to forget. The highlights of course were Divok and Alisson.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 180 181 182 183 184 [185]   Go Up
« previous next »
 