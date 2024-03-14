« previous next »
Author Topic: What Car Do You Own/Drive?  (Read 474736 times)

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6280 on: March 14, 2024, 09:08:11 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March 14, 2024, 08:55:53 am
See the Dacia Spring EV is coming in at 15,000, long way from the nicest of cars but that's good for competition

https://www.dacia.co.uk/hybrid-and-electric-range/spring-city-car.html

Fuck that's ugly

:puke
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6281 on: March 14, 2024, 09:21:17 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 14, 2024, 09:08:11 am
Fuck that's ugly

:puke

No argument there :D but prices getting lower
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6282 on: March 14, 2024, 09:25:41 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March 14, 2024, 09:21:17 am
No argument there :D but prices getting lower

I'd rather get the bus than drive that ;D
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6283 on: March 14, 2024, 09:31:11 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 14, 2024, 09:25:41 am
I'd rather get the bus than drive that ;D

It's so weird that cheap cars apparently have to be ugly, they do it 99% of the time!
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6284 on: March 14, 2024, 09:40:49 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March 14, 2024, 09:31:11 am
It's so weird that cheap cars apparently have to be ugly, they do it 99% of the time!

Yeah, its not hard to design an attractive car.

I'd say most modern and certainly all SUV's are ugly. There was a Urus in the car park on Sunday, sounded fantastic, but fuck me its a pig. Even stuff like the Kuga or Puma leave me cold.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6285 on: March 14, 2024, 10:48:05 am »
You really hate SUV's don't you :D

Driving position for me is far better than standard car. Hate driving the Mrs car after driving mine. The Urus is a great looking car.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6286 on: March 14, 2024, 11:16:08 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March 14, 2024, 09:31:11 am
It's so weird that cheap cars apparently have to be ugly, they do it 99% of the time!

If they made the cheap ones good performance and good looks, what is the incentive to buy the "high level" car? Aesthetics deffo plays a part.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6287 on: March 14, 2024, 12:04:39 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on March 14, 2024, 10:48:05 am
You really hate SUV's don't you :D

Driving position for me is far better than standard car. Hate driving the Mrs car after driving mine. The Urus is a great looking car.

Despise the things mate - far to big for UK roads, don't fit in car parking spaces, block your view when pulling out of junctions, hide cyclists and a nightmare to cross roads as you cannot see over them - just big bulky pieces of shit. They are the modern Chelsea Tractor

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6288 on: March 14, 2024, 03:44:10 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on March 14, 2024, 11:16:08 am
If they made the cheap ones good performance and good looks, what is the incentive to buy the "high level" car? Aesthetics deffo plays a part.

Oh but they'd still be  cheap as fuck inside :D so the difference there, I guess performance and range as well....although nowadays EVs are fast even the bad ones!

Just make them nice but they go so far the other way
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6289 on: March 14, 2024, 04:05:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 14, 2024, 12:04:39 pm
Despise the things mate - far to big for UK roads, don't fit in car parking spaces, block your view when pulling out of junctions, hide cyclists and a nightmare to cross roads as you cannot see over them - just big bulky pieces of shit. They are the modern Chelsea Tractor

Mine is no wider or longer than a standard car and at most sits a few inches higher. I dont have any of the issues youre referencing.

Just looked at some dimensions online and mine is 10cm taller than a VW Golf, Ford Focus etc.

Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6290 on: March 14, 2024, 05:51:51 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March 14, 2024, 09:31:11 am
It's so weird that cheap cars apparently have to be ugly, they do it 99% of the time!

Kia's designs the last few years have been looking really sharp
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6291 on: March 14, 2024, 06:41:19 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on March 14, 2024, 04:05:59 pm
Mine is no wider or longer than a standard car and at most sits a few inches higher. I dont have any of the issues youre referencing.

Just looked at some dimensions online and mine is 10cm taller than a VW Golf, Ford Focus etc.



Is yours a Cupra?

By me its all the big bulky ones, Hyundais, BMW X6, Audi Q7 and Q8's, Jag F- Paces, I-Paces, the big Kias, they're all huge.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6292 on: March 14, 2024, 06:52:49 pm »
Yeah its the Cupra, its definitely at the smaller end of the SUV spectrum
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6293 on: March 14, 2024, 08:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on March 14, 2024, 06:52:49 pm
Yeah its the Cupra, its definitely at the smaller end of the SUV spectrum

Just dropped the lad at cadets then nipped to Aldi, there were some big buggers in there, Skoda, Peugeot and some other tank. There was an Audi RS Q3, that looked out of proportion, the rear seats area looked dead small.

Mine has just hit 99999 miles, will pass 100,000 later, not bad for a 15 year old car - there's another 150,000 in that engine at least. The youngest keeps saying I should take my tax free portion of my pension and get an R8 or a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder. If I didn't have the kids I'd be bloody tempted ;D
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6294 on: March 14, 2024, 10:04:10 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on March 14, 2024, 05:51:51 pm
Kia's designs the last few years have been looking really sharp

The redesigned Kona is nice too but they added 200 a month to the lease cost for it :/
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6295 on: March 14, 2024, 11:09:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 14, 2024, 08:04:58 pm
Just dropped the lad at cadets then nipped to Aldi, there were some big buggers in there, Skoda, Peugeot and some other tank. There was an Audi RS Q3, that looked out of proportion, the rear seats area looked dead small.
The discerning, opulent Mancs all shop at Aldi then ay mate.
Tell them we're more of an M&S type of bread :)
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6296 on: March 14, 2024, 11:35:42 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March 14, 2024, 10:04:10 pm
The redesigned Kona is nice too but they added 200 a month to the lease cost for it :/

Lease prices are being driven up by interest rates at the minute. Im 2 years into a 3 year lease and pay £388 per month for my car. If I was to lease the same car today on the same terms from the same broker it would be £560 per month.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6297 on: March 15, 2024, 08:42:24 am »
Quote from: Graeme on March 14, 2024, 11:35:42 pm
Lease prices are being driven up by interest rates at the minute. Im 2 years into a 3 year lease and pay £388 per month for my car. If I was to lease the same car today on the same terms from the same broker it would be £560 per month.

Insane isn't it! I was adamant that i'd never go back to PCP or buying second hand but next time, not so sure now
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6298 on: March 15, 2024, 09:25:26 am »
Quote from: Graeme on March 14, 2024, 11:35:42 pm
Lease prices are being driven up by interest rates at the minute. Im 2 years into a 3 year lease and pay £388 per month for my car. If I was to lease the same car today on the same terms from the same broker it would be £560 per month.

Is it the cost of EV's too that's doing this too? I mean, to lease a Mercedes for example was always around the £500 mark I seem to remember, now you've cars like the Mokka E, which a mate has on Motability, coming in at £44k, this is the same as say a C Class
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6299 on: March 18, 2024, 09:39:09 pm »
After a focus sized car, budget of probably £15kish - need it low mileage really as going to be putting quite a bit on it over the next 3-4 years. Ideally needs to be good on fuel too.

Any suggestions?

Got a focus now and my last car was a focus too so fancy a change.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6300 on: March 20, 2024, 10:32:08 am »
Quote from: Paullfc95 on March 18, 2024, 09:39:09 pm
After a focus sized car, budget of probably £15kish - need it low mileage really as going to be putting quite a bit on it over the next 3-4 years. Ideally needs to be good on fuel too.

Any suggestions?

Got a focus now and my last car was a focus too so fancy a change.

Tons of choice, but most obvious would be a Golf probably - although you'll pay a bit more for the VW badge. Similar sort of statement for an A3, but both are decent cars with a range of engine options. You'd get something newer if you went for a Skoda or a Kia (Ceed is most Focus-y), with slightly less badge "prestige".
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6301 on: March 20, 2024, 11:28:05 am »
Quote from: Paullfc95 on March 18, 2024, 09:39:09 pm
After a focus sized car, budget of probably £15kish - need it low mileage really as going to be putting quite a bit on it over the next 3-4 years. Ideally needs to be good on fuel too.

Any suggestions?

Got a focus now and my last car was a focus too so fancy a change.

Seat Leon for a better bang for buck version of a Golf. Mazda 3, if you like the Ford platform but want the reliable Mazda engine. Toyota Corolla, for the best fuel economy (probably)
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6302 on: March 20, 2024, 12:48:36 pm »
Currently driving my dads Toyota Yaris while waiting for my new car. God I am struggling to go back to a manual gearbox
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6303 on: March 20, 2024, 12:54:45 pm »
Quote from: TheKid. on March 20, 2024, 12:48:36 pm
Currently driving my dads Toyota Yaris while waiting for my new car. God I am struggling to go back to a manual gearbox

I'm finally able to deal with driving my wife's Astra, for ages I couldn't drive a manual again. Luckily it's no more than ten miles when i use her car, couldn't sit in traffic in a manual again. I'll be getting another auto when I get rid of my car.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6304 on: March 20, 2024, 12:57:36 pm »
Quote from: Paullfc95 on March 18, 2024, 09:39:09 pm
After a focus sized car, budget of probably £15kish - need it low mileage really as going to be putting quite a bit on it over the next 3-4 years. Ideally needs to be good on fuel too.

Any suggestions?

Got a focus now and my last car was a focus too so fancy a change.

As TTTH says, look at the Seat Leon. Bro in law and his missus on their 4th now, really nice cars, they've got a 72 plate now, one of the turbocharged petrol engined ones
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6305 on: March 20, 2024, 01:19:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 20, 2024, 12:54:45 pm
I'm finally able to deal with driving my wife's Astra, for ages I couldn't drive a manual again. Luckily it's no more than ten miles when i use her car, couldn't sit in traffic in a manual again. I'll be getting another auto when I get rid of my car.

Snap. I can drive it still, but things like traffic lights and built up areas sometimes make me forget to put in the right gear or neutral

My wife just got a new electric Nissan which is much nicer to drive
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6306 on: March 20, 2024, 03:21:58 pm »
I've had two company cars on the trot which were manual, but since Monday I've been back in an auto ('24 plate VW Taigo) and loving it so much more.

My own personal car is an automatic Mini so I've had to switch between the two since August but can now devote my left foot entirely to the rhythm section of whatever music's playing.
Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6307 on: Today at 07:17:38 pm »
 Advice needed here please. Ive ended up going with a focus ( see above messages) as Ive found one on just 3k miles. Part exchanging my current one.

Went to see it at the weekend, it was in Leeds so a good hour and a bit and test drove it and he had a look around my current one and valued it at £7600. £500ish more than I was expecting.

Ive received the paperwork today and the reg of the part ex is one letter wrong ( its still a ford reg but eco sport not focus)

So do I now,
A) tell them their mistake and they potentially revalue it
B) say nothing, go and get the new car at the weekend and either hope they dont notice or feel like theyve fucked me round so will honour the valuation theyve given me.

Im also paying the difference tomorrow/Thursday before I even get to the showroom at the weekend if that makes any difference.


Re: What Car Do You Own/Drive?
« Reply #6308 on: Today at 07:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Paullfc95 on Today at 07:17:38 pm
Advice needed here please. Ive ended up going with a focus ( see above messages) as Ive found one on just 3k miles. Part exchanging my current one.

Went to see it at the weekend, it was in Leeds so a good hour and a bit and test drove it and he had a look around my current one and valued it at £7600. £500ish more than I was expecting.

Ive received the paperwork today and the reg of the part ex is one letter wrong ( its still a ford reg but eco sport not focus)

So do I now,
A) tell them their mistake and they potentially revalue it
B) say nothing, go and get the new car at the weekend and either hope they dont notice or feel like theyve fucked me round so will honour the valuation theyve given me.

Im also paying the difference tomorrow/Thursday before I even get to the showroom at the weekend if that makes any difference.




I'd go with option B as its their fault. I reckon if they do notice, they'll honour it anyway as you are in front of them - they'll have more than £500 profit in the car you are buying anyway, so they can afford to take the hit.
