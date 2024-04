Advice needed here please. Iíve ended up going with a focus ( see above messages) as Iíve found one on just 3k miles. Part exchanging my current one.



Went to see it at the weekend, it was in Leeds so a good hour and a bit and test drove it and he had a look around my current one and valued it at £7600. £500ish more than I was expecting.



Iíve received the paperwork today and the reg of the part ex is one letter wrong ( itís still a ford reg but eco sport not focus)



So do I now,

A) tell them their mistake and they potentially revalue it

B) say nothing, go and get the new car at the weekend and either hope they donít notice or feel like theyíve fucked me round so will honour the valuation theyíve given me.



Iím also paying the difference tomorrow/Thursday before I even get to the showroom at the weekend if that makes any difference.