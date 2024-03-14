Yeah its the Cupra, its definitely at the smaller end of the SUV spectrum
Just dropped the lad at cadets then nipped to Aldi, there were some big buggers in there, Skoda, Peugeot and some other tank. There was an Audi RS Q3, that looked out of proportion, the rear seats area looked dead small.
Mine has just hit 99999 miles, will pass 100,000 later, not bad for a 15 year old car - there's another 150,000 in that engine at least. The youngest keeps saying I should take my tax free portion of my pension and get an R8 or a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder. If I didn't have the kids I'd be bloody tempted