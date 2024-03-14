Advice needed here please. Ive ended up going with a focus ( see above messages) as Ive found one on just 3k miles. Part exchanging my current one.



Went to see it at the weekend, it was in Leeds so a good hour and a bit and test drove it and he had a look around my current one and valued it at £7600. £500ish more than I was expecting.



Ive received the paperwork today and the reg of the part ex is one letter wrong ( its still a ford reg but eco sport not focus)



So do I now,

A) tell them their mistake and they potentially revalue it

B) say nothing, go and get the new car at the weekend and either hope they dont notice or feel like theyve fucked me round so will honour the valuation theyve given me.



Im also paying the difference tomorrow/Thursday before I even get to the showroom at the weekend if that makes any difference.





