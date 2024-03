the lawrence star definitely faded a bit last season.



I donít watch college football much so when players come into the NFL Iím not likely to have see any player much at all. I have no preconceived idea of their abilities generally. Iím also a bit skeptical of the draft and how college football translates to NFL. Itís crapshoot that only get worse outside the Top 20 picks. But itís one you need to hit on for cap reasons.I get the impression that some fans and NFL executives put a disproportionate amount of weight on college performance and draft position, way beyond the key time of the draft. People rate players picked high in the draft years afterwards. That happens for high and low draft picks.If you asked how close in ability and performance Fields and Purdy are, I reckon itíd be close to an even split. Thatís despite Purdy being absolutely miles better than Fields in the NFL. Weíve even had people in this thread suggesting the 49ers should go after Fields. That canít be based on NFL performance. Itís got to be a disproportionate weight being still put on their college career.I think Lawrence is a bit like that. I think heís a Top15-20 QB. I wouldnít have him Top 10 based on his 3 NFL seasons. I reckon loads of people would though. Based on rep and his Clemson performances years ago.