the lawrence star definitely faded a bit last season.



I dont watch college football much so when players come into the NFL Im not likely to have see any player much at all. I have no preconceived idea of their abilities generally. Im also a bit skeptical of the draft and how college football translates to NFL. Its crapshoot that only get worse outside the Top 20 picks. But its one you need to hit on for cap reasons.I get the impression that some fans and NFL executives put a disproportionate amount of weight on college performance and draft position, way beyond the key time of the draft. People rate players picked high in the draft years afterwards. That happens for high and low draft picks.If you asked how close in ability and performance Fields and Purdy are, I reckon itd be close to an even split. Thats despite Purdy being absolutely miles better than Fields in the NFL. Weve even had people in this thread suggesting the 49ers should go after Fields. That cant be based on NFL performance. Its got to be a disproportionate weight being still put on their college career.I think Lawrence is a bit like that. I think hes a Top15-20 QB. I wouldnt have him Top 10 based on his 3 NFL seasons. I reckon loads of people would though. Based on rep and his Clemson performances years ago.