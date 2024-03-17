« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1791 1792 1793 1794 1795 [1796]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2747833 times)

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,978
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71800 on: March 17, 2024, 12:28:55 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on March 17, 2024, 12:23:14 am
I like Fields, think he's talented but raw, & has not been helped that the Bears are a dysfunctional organisation, plus the Steelers have give up peanuts to sign him.

I'm just not sure he's good enough at actually throwing the ball. which is kind of important.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,111
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71801 on: March 17, 2024, 12:39:32 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 17, 2024, 12:28:55 am
I'm just not sure he's good enough at actually throwing the ball. which is kind of important.

I think he's an improvement on last seasons Steelers QB corp, it cost the Steelers a conditional 2025 6th round pick [apparently the Steelers have 3, 7 round draft picks in 2025], rising to 4th round pick depending on how many games Fields plays in 2024, handy backup to Wilson, Steelers basically gave up nothing for Wilson & Fields.

What a wild week it's been in trades & free agency.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,978
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71802 on: March 17, 2024, 12:50:19 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on March 17, 2024, 12:39:32 am
I think he's an improvement on last seasons Steelers QB corp, it cost the Steelers a conditional 2025 6th round pick [apparently the Steelers have 3, 7 round draft picks in 2025], rising to 4th round pick depending on how many games Fields plays in 2024, handy backup to Wilson, Steelers basically gave up nothing for Wilson & Fields.

What a wild week it's been in trades & free agency.

I'm sure that's true, but I can't help but wonder what the point is. is justin fields or 2024 russell wilson going to win you a super bowl?
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,111
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71803 on: March 17, 2024, 12:53:05 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 17, 2024, 12:50:19 am
I'm sure that's true, but I can't help but wonder what the point is. is justin fields or 2024 russell wilson going to win you a super bowl?

Albert Breer
@AlbertBreer
·
Follow
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was upfront with Justin Fieldstold him that Russell Wilson is the starter, and Fields will work from there. Fields has told people hes excited for the new beginning.

Tomlins connections at Ohio State run deep, so that didnt hurt.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,792
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71804 on: March 17, 2024, 01:44:52 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 17, 2024, 12:28:55 am
I'm just not sure he's good enough at actually throwing the ball. which is kind of important.

He was actually okay at that part of the game, his main failing was more on the decision-making side of things.

Shame he didn't work out, but a bigger shame that at least some of the compensation for him isn't in this draft where the Bears are light on picks.
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,325
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71805 on: March 17, 2024, 09:54:08 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on March 17, 2024, 01:44:52 am
He was actually okay at that part of the game, his main failing was more on the decision-making side of things.

Shame he didn't work out, but a bigger shame that at least some of the compensation for him isn't in this draft where the Bears are light on picks.
And he just didn't seem to be improving in that respect - he was an incredibly frustrating player to watch a lot of the time. Still, it feels like the Bears are in a better position for a rookie QB now than they have been in a long time, so hopefully this latest role of the dice will work out.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,978
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71806 on: March 17, 2024, 10:18:03 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on March 17, 2024, 01:44:52 am
He was actually okay at that part of the game, his main failing was more on the decision-making side of things.

Shame he didn't work out, but a bigger shame that at least some of the compensation for him isn't in this draft where the Bears are light on picks.

I didn't mean the actual mechanics, I don't really know enough to be able to criticise someone for that.

Anyway it's all good. The nfl hype machine won't really like it though because it makes the #1 draft pick obvious now. Though I'm sure some will try and put some doubt out there.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,612
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71807 on: March 17, 2024, 10:32:28 am »
The NFL as a whole must not rate Fields. Getting a conditional 6th pick for him suggests theres  a general consensus he isnt anywhere near a starting NFL quality QB. Interesting because I think theres a proportion of the NFL fanbase who not only see him as a starter, they seem him as potential star quality.

The 2021 Draft QB class was lauded as being loaded. Think 5 QBs were picked in 1st 15 picks. Only 1 is still with the team that picked them. Wilson, Lance, Wilson and Jones are all going to be back ups in 2024. Only Lawrence is a starter still. Lawrence has had a difficult 3 seasons also. Urban Meyer in Year 1 and injuries in Year 3 havent helped but I think even Lawrence has underwhelmed so far given his college rep.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,978
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71808 on: March 17, 2024, 10:41:22 am »
the lawrence star definitely faded a bit last season.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,612
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71809 on: March 17, 2024, 10:53:30 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 17, 2024, 10:41:22 am
the lawrence star definitely faded a bit last season.

I dont watch college football much so when players come into the NFL Im not likely to have see any player much at all. I have no preconceived idea of their abilities generally. Im also a bit skeptical of the draft and how college football translates to NFL. Its crapshoot that only get worse outside the Top 20 picks. But its one you need to hit on for cap reasons.

I get the impression that some fans and NFL executives put a disproportionate amount of weight on college performance and draft position, way beyond the key time of the draft. People rate players picked high in the draft years afterwards. That happens for high and low draft picks.

If you asked how close in ability and performance Fields and Purdy are, I reckon itd be close to an even split. Thats despite Purdy being absolutely miles better than Fields in the NFL. Weve even had people in this thread suggesting the 49ers should go after Fields. That cant be based on NFL performance. Its got to be a disproportionate weight being still put on their college career.


I think Lawrence is a bit like that. I think hes a Top15-20 QB. I wouldnt have him Top 10 based on his 3 NFL seasons. I reckon loads of people would though. Based on rep and his Clemson performances years ago.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Vegeta

  • Is definitely a vegetable. All posts stink like sprouts.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 437
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71810 on: March 17, 2024, 11:13:32 am »
Quote from: Jookie on March 17, 2024, 10:53:30 am
If you asked how close in ability and performance Fields and Purdy are, I reckon itd be close to an even split. Thats despite Purdy being absolutely miles better than Fields in the NFL. Weve even had people in this thread suggesting the 49ers should go after Fields. That cant be based on NFL performance. Its got to be a disproportionate weight being still put on their college career.
I'd like to see how Brock Purdy would of looked on The Chicago Bears instead of playing with an All Pro team on the 49ers now That Fields is on The Steelers he will develop into a top five QB in the league.

As for Purdy I think he's gonna massively regress next season and I think he's destined to become backup QB who bounces around the league sitting on team's benches lol

The sooner The fan base realise Purdy is a fraud the better because that Super bowl drought will sadly reach 50 years 😔😔😔
« Last Edit: March 17, 2024, 11:27:27 am by Vegeta »
Logged
150 IQ never wrong.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,612
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71811 on: March 17, 2024, 12:22:19 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on March 17, 2024, 11:13:32 am
I'd like to see how Brock Purdy would of looked on The Chicago Bears instead of playing with an All Pro team on the 49ers now That Fields is on The Steelers he will develop into a top five QB in the league.

As for Purdy I think he's gonna massively regress next season and I think he's destined to become backup QB who bounces around the league sitting on team's benches lol

The sooner The fan base realise Purdy is a fraud the better because that Super bowl drought will sadly reach 50 years 😔😔😔


Interesting PoV. You may well end up being correct.

Just a few Qs though :

what evidence is there from the NFL career only that Fields is a Top 5 QB?

Why dont you think most teams didnt try and trade for Fields? and why was his value ultimately dictated as a Rd4 or Rd6 draft pick?

How important do you think a QB is in an offense?

With a good scheme and playmakers at TE, RB and WR can you elevate a back up QB to near MVP level?
« Last Edit: March 17, 2024, 12:24:17 pm by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,978
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71812 on: March 17, 2024, 12:25:11 pm »
Not sure what time scale that's supposedly on because fields isn't even going to play this year unless wilson is either awful or gets injured. Though, they both could potentially happen.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,072
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71813 on: March 17, 2024, 09:19:22 pm »
Days like today I really wish there was some NFL action to take my mind off things (thankfully, we've had only a few of those this season)
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,792
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71814 on: March 17, 2024, 09:38:38 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on March 17, 2024, 10:32:28 am
The NFL as a whole must not rate Fields. Getting a conditional 6th pick for him suggests theres  a general consensus he isnt anywhere near a starting NFL quality QB. Interesting because I think theres a proportion of the NFL fanbase who not only see him as a starter, they seem him as potential star quality.


Supposedly there were a number of teams interested and he wanted to go to the Steelers out of those interested, so the Bears played fair with him and didn't try and force through a more lucrative offer instead, although presumably the others were of a fairly similar level for them to be willing to be flexible.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1769466182678073768
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,792
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71815 on: March 17, 2024, 09:47:21 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on March 17, 2024, 11:13:32 am
I'd like to see how Brock Purdy would of looked on The Chicago Bears instead of playing with an All Pro team on the 49ers now That Fields is on The Steelers he will develop into a top five QB in the league.


A top 5 QB would tend to be one that was good enough to elevate their supporting cast rather than needing everything in place around them, there were few signs that he was that good or that he was growing towards that level, while his situation was less than ideal to start out with, there were enough pieces in place for him last season that he should have shown far more progress than he actually did last season.

He's like those players that look good on match of the day, but look far worse if you actually see watch the full game as a few highlights don't cover for the rest of their play.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71816 on: March 17, 2024, 10:04:41 pm »
Fields will need to be bad not to take Wilson's job. Because Wilson isn't any good these days.
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,249
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71817 on: March 17, 2024, 11:17:36 pm »
I have no idea what the Pats are planning this offseason. Have done nothing of note in FA so are we hoping we can draft for what we need?

Some of these moves have been mad so far around the league
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,754
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71818 on: March 18, 2024, 02:07:33 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on March 17, 2024, 11:17:36 pm
I have no idea what the Pats are planning this offseason. Have done nothing of note in FA so are we hoping we can draft for what we need?

Some of these moves have been mad so far around the league

The big first Q is whether they stick at 3 in the draft and grab a QB or look to trade down for a bit of a haul.

I mean the need for a QB is obvious and they are hard to get but that situation looks like a multi year rebuild.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,792
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71819 on: March 18, 2024, 02:32:12 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on March 18, 2024, 02:07:33 pm
The big first Q is whether they stick at 3 in the draft and grab a QB or look to trade down for a bit of a haul.

I mean the need for a QB is obvious and they are hard to get but that situation looks like a multi year rebuild.

Getting a QB in place would seem like it needs to happen either this draft or the next and the predictions are for a much weaker class in a year's time so it would be a gamble to wait, they do have a full set of picks this year to put in some more parts of their rebuild besides a QB after all.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,754
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71820 on: March 18, 2024, 02:34:23 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on March 18, 2024, 02:32:12 pm
Getting a QB in place would seem like it needs to happen either this draft or the next and the predictions are for a much weaker class in a year's time so it would be a gamble to wait, they do have a full set of picks this year to put in some more parts of their rebuild besides a QB after all.

I think the only way they trade out is if they don't love the QB options available at 3
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,209
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71821 on: March 18, 2024, 04:41:42 pm »
They should draft General Booty just for my amusement.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,978
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71822 on: March 18, 2024, 09:46:02 pm »
https://twitter.com/HoustonTexans/status/1769834434327417156

another 'bespoke' number style and another one with the city name across the chest.

borrrrrrrrring. yawn.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,111
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71823 on: March 19, 2024, 12:26:14 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 18, 2024, 09:46:02 pm
https://twitter.com/HoustonTexans/status/1769834434327417156

another 'bespoke' number style and another one with the city name across the chest.

borrrrrrrrring. yawn.

Meh, the number font is awful, but not as awful as the previous Bucs number font, they have to be the worst number font of all time, putting the city name at the top of the number makes the jersey look like a college jersey.

Logged
#Sausages

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,978
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71824 on: March 19, 2024, 12:30:09 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on March 19, 2024, 12:26:14 pm
Meh, the number font is awful, but not as awful as the previous Bucs number font, they have to be the worst number font of all time, putting the city name at the top of the number makes the jersey look like a college jersey.



I doubt anything will look as bad as that bucs gear.

I notice from the reflection that these appear to have some kind of stripe on the leg though so not quite as boring as nike tend to make these days.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,612
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71825 on: March 23, 2024, 02:40:01 pm »
LJarius Sneed to Titans for a 3rd this year and 7th next year seems a bit of a steal. I suspect the cap hit is the killer.

Makes the Chiefs a fair bit weaker on defence
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,978
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71826 on: March 23, 2024, 02:48:59 pm »
as often gets said, it's a business.

some guys are happy to win 1 super bowl (or none) and then just go get paid as much as possible. and I don't blame them for that.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71827 on: March 24, 2024, 07:19:22 am »
Question about how the draft works. Mentioned above that If the Pats don't like the options available at 3 re QB they can trade that pick away. Can they do that live? That is, when it comes to them at 3 they can do it? Or do they need to decide beforehand on the basis of educated guess about who will be taken at 1 and 2?
Logged

Offline mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71828 on: March 24, 2024, 07:25:03 am »
Quote from: Knight on March 24, 2024, 07:19:22 am
Question about how the draft works. Mentioned above that If the Pats don't like the options available at 3 re QB they can trade that pick away. Can they do that live? That is, when it comes to them at 3 they can do it? Or do they need to decide beforehand on the basis of educated guess about who will be taken at 1 and 2?
Trades can be made live. Each team in the first round gets approx 10 minutes to either make a pick or trade it to another team.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,111
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71829 on: March 24, 2024, 10:34:43 am »
Quote from: mc_red22 on March 24, 2024, 07:25:03 am
Trades can be made live. Each team in the first round gets approx 10 minutes to either make a pick or trade it to another team.

 Yeah, draft trades can be made right up until the team has to confirm their pick, quite often teams will trade down if they don't see any value on where they're picking at, & they can get extra picks, so watch out for a few trades in draft picks.

Dumbest draft move ever Ditka trading all the Saints picks for the no 1 pick in the 1999 draft, the pick they chose Ricky Williams, who ended up a draft bust too, Saints went 3-13 for the 99 season Ditka & the Saints GM were both fired, Ditka never got another coaching job after that.
Logged
#Sausages

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71830 on: March 24, 2024, 03:28:04 pm »
Thanks. Interesting.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,616
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71831 on: March 26, 2024, 05:03:03 pm »
They're changing kickoffs next season, using a setup from XFL, believe it or not



Video here  https://x.com/AdamSchefter/status/1772615947922149879?s=20
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,978
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71832 on: March 26, 2024, 05:08:42 pm »
I like it in theory.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,616
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71833 on: March 26, 2024, 05:24:19 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 26, 2024, 05:08:42 pm
I like it in theory.
Has to be better than a kickoff into the endzone which happens 90% of the time now.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,978
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71834 on: Yesterday at 04:41:14 pm »
If I was into that kind of thing I'd bet that at least 1 kick off on opening weekend will be run back for a TD.
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,098
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71835 on: Yesterday at 04:51:34 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 04:41:14 pm
If I was into that kind of thing I'd bet that at least 1 kick off on opening weekend will be run back for a TD.

I'd take it - actually think variance in returns will be super low starting 25-30 90%+ of the time.

Still think the 4th and 15th is still best approach as can at least fake off of it.
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,978
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71836 on: Yesterday at 05:01:20 pm »
Quote from: bryanod on Yesterday at 04:51:34 pm
I'd take it - actually think variance in returns will be super low starting 25-30 90%+ of the time.

Still think the 4th and 15th is still best approach as can at least fake off of it.

I mean look at that setup. If the returner's 'line' can create one hole then it's just the kicker who can stop him all the way to the end zone.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,616
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71837 on: Today at 12:23:41 am »
Report: Rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit agrees to terms with Chiefs - Pro Football Talk

Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit has agreed to terms with the Chiefs, Jordan Schultz of The Bleacher Report reports. Rees-Zammit is expected to sign the deal Friday.

Rees-Zammit, 22, will play running back and/or receiver in the NFL.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #71838 on: Today at 07:41:07 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 05:01:20 pm
I mean look at that setup. If the returner's 'line' can create one hole then it's just the kicker who can stop him all the way to the end zone.

Technically it's one hole in the place where the returner is/ can get to.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1791 1792 1793 1794 1795 [1796]   Go Up
« previous next »
 