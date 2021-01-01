« previous next »
Boxing thread

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 04:52:09 pm
This fight is all about the range that the majority of the fight takes place at, Usyk is one of the best mid-range fighters I've ever seen, the likes of Joshua and Dubois were not able to clinch him due to underated power and brilliant footwork that continually rotates the wrong way for an opponent and offsets them.

Because Usyk is able to fight at this range with very good head movement on top, it drains the absolute fuck out of opponents when they cannot break up the action with clinches, with the opponent over working himself to keep throwing punches because Usyk is always in range, the Bellew fight was s great example of this, Bellew fought well but by the 7th he was exhausted from Usyk always being in range.

The key for Fury is to ensure that the majority of the fight is not fought at mid range, he has use his reach and jab at long range and step back, or follow his right hand through into repeated clinching in terms of stop start action, taking the flow and the rhythm out of Usyks fight.  If Usyks footwork is good enough to avoid this repeated clinching and leaning then hes onto a winner.  If he cant, then for the 1st time in his career, Usyk may become the tired one.  Whoever gets their way with the range its fought at wins imo, Fury needs to avoid mid range punch exchanges and make this ugly.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:37:17 pm
Its hard to judge how good Fury is right now as others have said he hasnt fought anyone of note for 3 years.

He clearly has lots in his favour height/reach but Im not sure on this time waits for no man.

He looks great but Im with Froch on this will losing all that weight be his downfall ?
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:23:51 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 05:37:17 pm
Its hard to judge how good Fury is right now as others have said he hasnt fought anyone of note for 3 years.

He clearly has lots in his favour height/reach but Im not sure on this time waits for no man.

He looks great but Im with Froch on this will losing all that weight be his downfall ?
I think he has to come in light because of the pace that Usyk will fight at for 12 rounds.  I don't think he's going to be able to blast Usyk out like he did Wilder because Usyk has a much better chin and better stamina.

This is a really interesting fight although it might be one for the purists, particularly if Fury wins I think it will be by making it a bit of a stinker.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 06:54:44 pm
Where will be the best place in town to watch this? Trying to avoid Concert Square and Matthew street.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 07:00:30 pm
Quote from: KIFS on Yesterday at 06:54:44 pm
Where will be the best place in town to watch this? Trying to avoid Concert Square and Matthew street.

I was going to suggest Concert Square mate.  ;D

Best thnig to do is go to a mate or if you can order it. If there is one fight you should order on PPV it's the first Undisputed Heavyweight title fight in 25 years.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 07:25:46 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:00:30 pm
I was going to suggest Concert Square mate.  ;D

Best thnig to do is go to a mate or if you can order it. If there is one fight you should order on PPV it's the first Undisputed Heavyweight title fight in 25 years.

I know mate. I wish that was an option, but sadly not. I believe the Denbigh is showing it, so that might be the best option.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 07:41:28 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:00:30 pm
I was going to suggest Concert Square mate.  ;D

Best thnig to do is go to a mate or if you can order it. If there is one fight you should order on PPV it's the first Undisputed Heavyweight title fight in 25 years.


Concert Square is deffo the right place if you want to watch a bit of Boxing windmilling on a Saturday night.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:57:31 pm
Sad state of boxing how a fight like this isn't in Las Vegas.

The Saudis turn my stomach.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:51:17 pm
If Fury is going to win, he has to turn it into a borefest.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:54:56 pm
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 11:57:31 pm
Sad state of boxing how a fight like this isn't in Las Vegas.

The Saudis turn my stomach.

Meh. Exchanged one morally bankrupt city in a desert for another one. Only now the fights are at a watchable time.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:02:58 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:51:17 pm
If Fury is going to win, he has to turn it into a borefest.

Yep.

Keep it at distance, grab hold of Usyk as he comes in, and lean on him. Easier said than done against a fighter with Usyk's movement.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:10:14 pm
Fury on points vs Usyk stoppage. Can pretty much flip a coin to decide which one we see.

Going to be really interesting how they score this if it does go the distance. I'm assuming there will be rematch clauses etc regardless who wins so they need to keep the cards close.

