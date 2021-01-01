This fight is all about the range that the majority of the fight takes place at, Usyk is one of the best mid-range fighters I've ever seen, the likes of Joshua and Dubois were not able to clinch him due to underated power and brilliant footwork that continually rotates the wrong way for an opponent and offsets them.



Because Usyk is able to fight at this range with very good head movement on top, it drains the absolute fuck out of opponents when they cannot break up the action with clinches, with the opponent over working himself to keep throwing punches because Usyk is always in range, the Bellew fight was s great example of this, Bellew fought well but by the 7th he was exhausted from Usyk always being in range.



The key for Fury is to ensure that the majority of the fight is not fought at mid range, he has use his reach and jab at long range and step back, or follow his right hand through into repeated clinching in terms of stop start action, taking the flow and the rhythm out of Usyks fight. If Usyks footwork is good enough to avoid this repeated clinching and leaning then hes onto a winner. If he cant, then for the 1st time in his career, Usyk may become the tired one. Whoever gets their way with the range its fought at wins imo, Fury needs to avoid mid range punch exchanges and make this ugly.