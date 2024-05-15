« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1899 1900 1901 1902 1903 [1904]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 4196666 times)

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76120 on: May 15, 2024, 04:52:09 pm »
This fight is all about the range that the majority of the fight takes place at, Usyk is one of the best mid-range fighters I've ever seen, the likes of Joshua and Dubois were not able to clinch him due to underated power and brilliant footwork that continually rotates the wrong way for an opponent and offsets them.

Because Usyk is able to fight at this range with very good head movement on top, it drains the absolute fuck out of opponents when they cannot break up the action with clinches, with the opponent over working himself to keep throwing punches because Usyk is always in range, the Bellew fight was s great example of this, Bellew fought well but by the 7th he was exhausted from Usyk always being in range.

The key for Fury is to ensure that the majority of the fight is not fought at mid range, he has use his reach and jab at long range and step back, or follow his right hand through into repeated clinching in terms of stop start action, taking the flow and the rhythm out of Usyks fight.  If Usyks footwork is good enough to avoid this repeated clinching and leaning then hes onto a winner.  If he cant, then for the 1st time in his career, Usyk may become the tired one.  Whoever gets their way with the range its fought at wins imo, Fury needs to avoid mid range punch exchanges and make this ugly.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76121 on: May 15, 2024, 05:37:17 pm »
Its hard to judge how good Fury is right now as others have said he hasnt fought anyone of note for 3 years.

He clearly has lots in his favour height/reach but Im not sure on this time waits for no man.

He looks great but Im with Froch on this will losing all that weight be his downfall ?
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,338
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76122 on: May 15, 2024, 06:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Legs on May 15, 2024, 05:37:17 pm
Its hard to judge how good Fury is right now as others have said he hasnt fought anyone of note for 3 years.

He clearly has lots in his favour height/reach but Im not sure on this time waits for no man.

He looks great but Im with Froch on this will losing all that weight be his downfall ?
I think he has to come in light because of the pace that Usyk will fight at for 12 rounds.  I don't think he's going to be able to blast Usyk out like he did Wilder because Usyk has a much better chin and better stamina.

This is a really interesting fight although it might be one for the purists, particularly if Fury wins I think it will be by making it a bit of a stinker.
Logged

Offline KIFS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
  • Orcs must die!
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76123 on: May 15, 2024, 06:54:44 pm »
Where will be the best place in town to watch this? Trying to avoid Concert Square and Matthew street.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,102
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76124 on: May 15, 2024, 07:00:30 pm »
Quote from: KIFS on May 15, 2024, 06:54:44 pm
Where will be the best place in town to watch this? Trying to avoid Concert Square and Matthew street.

I was going to suggest Concert Square mate.  ;D

Best thnig to do is go to a mate or if you can order it. If there is one fight you should order on PPV it's the first Undisputed Heavyweight title fight in 25 years.
Logged

Offline KIFS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
  • Orcs must die!
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76125 on: May 15, 2024, 07:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 15, 2024, 07:00:30 pm
I was going to suggest Concert Square mate.  ;D

Best thnig to do is go to a mate or if you can order it. If there is one fight you should order on PPV it's the first Undisputed Heavyweight title fight in 25 years.

I know mate. I wish that was an option, but sadly not. I believe the Denbigh is showing it, so that might be the best option.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,681
  • JFT 97
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76126 on: May 15, 2024, 07:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 15, 2024, 07:00:30 pm
I was going to suggest Concert Square mate.  ;D

Best thnig to do is go to a mate or if you can order it. If there is one fight you should order on PPV it's the first Undisputed Heavyweight title fight in 25 years.


Concert Square is deffo the right place if you want to watch a bit of Boxing windmilling on a Saturday night.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76127 on: May 15, 2024, 11:57:31 pm »
Sad state of boxing how a fight like this isn't in Las Vegas.

The Saudis turn my stomach.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,749
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76128 on: Yesterday at 12:51:17 pm »
If Fury is going to win, he has to turn it into a borefest.
Logged

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,501
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76129 on: Yesterday at 12:54:56 pm »
Quote from: Andar on May 15, 2024, 11:57:31 pm
Sad state of boxing how a fight like this isn't in Las Vegas.

The Saudis turn my stomach.

Meh. Exchanged one morally bankrupt city in a desert for another one. Only now the fights are at a watchable time.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,681
  • JFT 97
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76130 on: Yesterday at 01:02:58 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:51:17 pm
If Fury is going to win, he has to turn it into a borefest.

Yep.

Keep it at distance, grab hold of Usyk as he comes in, and lean on him. Easier said than done against a fighter with Usyk's movement.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,852
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76131 on: Yesterday at 01:10:14 pm »
Fury on points vs Usyk stoppage. Can pretty much flip a coin to decide which one we see.

Going to be really interesting how they score this if it does go the distance. I'm assuming there will be rematch clauses etc regardless who wins so they need to keep the cards close.

Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,139
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76132 on: Yesterday at 01:12:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 15, 2024, 07:00:30 pm
I was going to suggest Concert Square mate.  ;D

Best thnig to do is go to a mate or if you can order it. If there is one fight you should order on PPV it's the first Undisputed Heavyweight title fight in 25 years.

Don't listen to Samie.

Get IPTV. Fuck paying those Saudi sportswashing c*nts a penny.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,139
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76133 on: Yesterday at 01:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper on Yesterday at 12:54:56 pm
Meh. Exchanged one morally bankrupt city in a desert for another one. Only now the fights are at a watchable time.

Las Vegas is hardly comparable with the human rights atrocities being committed on a daily basis in Saudi Arabia now is it?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,102
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76134 on: Yesterday at 03:01:11 pm »
my bet is it's December.

Quote
His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has said they are hoping to reschedule Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol for October or December, depending on Beterbiev's recovery from his injury.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76135 on: Yesterday at 03:22:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper on Yesterday at 12:54:56 pm
Meh. Exchanged one morally bankrupt city in a desert for another one. Only now the fights are at a watchable time.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 172
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76136 on: Yesterday at 03:51:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:12:44 pm
Don't listen to Samie.

Get IPTV. Fuck paying those Saudi sportswashing c*nts a penny.

Yeah that's the spirit! Step up onto the moral high ground of not giving your money to Saudi and break the law by giving your money to someone streaming it illegally themselves!
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76137 on: Yesterday at 04:46:33 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on May 15, 2024, 04:52:09 pm
This fight is all about the range that the majority of the fight takes place at, Usyk is one of the best mid-range fighters I've ever seen, the likes of Joshua and Dubois were not able to clinch him due to underated power and brilliant footwork that continually rotates the wrong way for an opponent and offsets them.

Because Usyk is able to fight at this range with very good head movement on top, it drains the absolute fuck out of opponents when they cannot break up the action with clinches, with the opponent over working himself to keep throwing punches because Usyk is always in range, the Bellew fight was s great example of this, Bellew fought well but by the 7th he was exhausted from Usyk always being in range.

The key for Fury is to ensure that the majority of the fight is not fought at mid range, he has use his reach and jab at long range and step back, or follow his right hand through into repeated clinching in terms of stop start action, taking the flow and the rhythm out of Usyks fight.  If Usyks footwork is good enough to avoid this repeated clinching and leaning then hes onto a winner.  If he cant, then for the 1st time in his career, Usyk may become the tired one.  Whoever gets their way with the range its fought at wins imo, Fury needs to avoid mid range punch exchanges and make this ugly.

I think that's a fantastic bit of analysis there. Really good post.
Logged

Offline Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,887
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76138 on: Yesterday at 04:54:32 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on May 15, 2024, 04:52:09 pm
This fight is all about the range that the majority of the fight takes place at, Usyk is one of the best mid-range fighters I've ever seen, the likes of Joshua and Dubois were not able to clinch him due to underated power and brilliant footwork that continually rotates the wrong way for an opponent and offsets them.

Because Usyk is able to fight at this range with very good head movement on top, it drains the absolute fuck out of opponents when they cannot break up the action with clinches, with the opponent over working himself to keep throwing punches because Usyk is always in range, the Bellew fight was s great example of this, Bellew fought well but by the 7th he was exhausted from Usyk always being in range.

The key for Fury is to ensure that the majority of the fight is not fought at mid range, he has use his reach and jab at long range and step back, or follow his right hand through into repeated clinching in terms of stop start action, taking the flow and the rhythm out of Usyks fight.  If Usyks footwork is good enough to avoid this repeated clinching and leaning then hes onto a winner.  If he cant, then for the 1st time in his career, Usyk may become the tired one.  Whoever gets their way with the range its fought at wins imo, Fury needs to avoid mid range punch exchanges and make this ugly.
Great post this. Very knowledgable.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,102
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76139 on: Yesterday at 04:55:21 pm »
He also wrestles in his spare time.
Logged

Offline dikwad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76140 on: Yesterday at 05:00:08 pm »
Fury's at his best coming in 19st + so we'll see what happens at the weigh in but I've thought for a while that Usyk wins this on points. Same as Loma he's always in range and mentally wears the opponent out with the non stop movement.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76141 on: Yesterday at 05:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 03:51:33 pm
Yeah that's the spirit! Step up onto the moral high ground of not giving your money to Saudi and break the law by giving your money to someone streaming it illegally themselves!

Yeah Barney.  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76142 on: Yesterday at 05:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on May 15, 2024, 06:23:51 pm
I think he has to come in light because of the pace that Usyk will fight at for 12 rounds.  I don't think he's going to be able to blast Usyk out like he did Wilder because Usyk has a much better chin and better stamina.

This is a really interesting fight although it might be one for the purists, particularly if Fury wins I think it will be by making it a bit of a stinker.

I get that Lusty I really do but as Froch said he looks in great shape but he has lost lots of weight in a very short space of time and it may haunt him Saturday which makes for an interesting fight.

Its abit like what Hatton did in his career and it does get to you at some point it might be this weekend but if he boxes on and fights good fighters he will come unstuck at some point due to the yo yo between weight.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,102
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76143 on: Yesterday at 05:04:52 pm »
Logged

Online child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,818
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76144 on: Yesterday at 05:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 15, 2024, 09:32:09 am
Tyson v Lewis was a fight between 2 all time great heavyweights.

It's a shame they only fought at a time when Tyson was already done.
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,338
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76145 on: Yesterday at 05:44:15 pm »
Quote from: child-in-time on Yesterday at 05:22:25 pm
It's a shame they only fought at a time when Tyson was already done.
Tyson was done before there was any realistic chance of the fight happening.  I don't think the result would have been any different in 1996 which is why Don King wasn't going to let it happen.  I think they always knew he'd lose to Holyfield as well but the money was there for that fight and it never really was for Lennox until a few years later.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,102
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76146 on: Yesterday at 09:32:36 pm »
Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,394
  • Legend
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76147 on: Today at 09:41:52 am »
We are all Usyk in here aren't we?

Hope he sticks Fury on his arse.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,965
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76148 on: Today at 09:46:35 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 03:51:33 pm
Yeah that's the spirit! Step up onto the moral high ground of not giving your money to Saudi and break the law by giving your money to someone streaming it illegally themselves!

I'd prefer to do the latter too. It's illegal but it's still the moral choice. We shouldn't confuse laws with morals.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:50:10 am by Peabee »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 172
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76149 on: Today at 10:06:28 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:46:35 am
I'd prefer to do the latter too. It's illegal but it's still the moral choice. We shouldn't confuse laws with morals.

Breaking the law is still immoral. It was meant to be light hearted anyway.

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:32:36 pm
https://twitter.com/Queensberry/status/1791186338512781440

What a dickhead Fury is.  ;D

I don't think the mind games will work with Usyk

Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 09:41:52 am
We are all Usyk in here aren't we?

Hope he sticks Fury on his arse.

I'd hope so! Went to the first AJ fight at the Spurs stadium and he's an absolute master of his craft, he's definitely got the tools to win
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,749
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76150 on: Today at 10:28:12 am »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 05:02:08 pm
I get that Lusty I really do but as Froch said he looks in great shape but he has lost lots of weight in a very short space of time and it may haunt him Saturday which makes for an interesting fight.

Its abit like what Hatton did in his career and it does get to you at some point it might be this weekend but if he boxes on and fights good fighters he will come unstuck at some point due to the yo yo between weight.

Yep.  You can get away with it, when you're young and against lesser boxers.  Mid 30s and against a world class fighter, it could be difficult.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1899 1900 1901 1902 1903 [1904]   Go Up
« previous next »
 