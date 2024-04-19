Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia WILL still go ahead tomorrow night, despite Garcia coming in 3.2lbs overweight, as the camps have agreed a deal.Garcia will be unable to win Haney's WBC Super-Lightweight world title. [@DanRafael1]
Just seen a video of Garcia chugging a bottle of Beer at the weigh in.I think I'll give this fight a big swerve, not getting up 3-4 am to watch this joke of a Fight.Here's the Video.https://www.reddit.com/r/Boxing/s/ghKwvUNV2A
Think Garcia has just realised there's more money to be made from being a social media star than there is for him in boxing. He'll be fighting YouTubers and WWE stars before long.
Lets be honest boxing at top level bar a few is shit.I tend to find best fights are domestic scraps for low level belts.You tubers and UFC getting involved makes a mockery of the sport ....you wouldnt get a baseball player playing in IPL !
That's often the case! Clarke vs Wardley being a case in point.
He's either going to get into Haney's head with all this or get his head knocked off within 5 rounds.
