Boxing thread

DelTrotter

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76000 on: April 19, 2024, 07:19:10 pm
Garcia well overweight, I am shocked. Lets hope he doesnt get hurt or something stupid happens as boxing will deservedly get shit headlines forever.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76001 on: April 19, 2024, 07:38:05 pm
Fight still on.

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia WILL still go ahead tomorrow night, despite Garcia coming in 3.2lbs overweight, as the camps have agreed a deal.

Garcia will be unable to win Haney's WBC Super-Lightweight world title. [@DanRafael1]
RedSince86

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76002 on: Yesterday at 10:48:18 am
Just seen a video of Garcia chugging a bottle of Beer at the weigh in.

I think I'll give this fight a big swerve, not getting up 3-4 am to watch this joke of a Fight.

Here's the Video.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Boxing/s/ghKwvUNV2A
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76003 on: Yesterday at 11:18:06 am
Think Garcia has just realised there's more money to be made from being a social media star than there is for him in boxing.

He'll be fighting YouTubers and WWE stars before long.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76004 on: Yesterday at 08:53:30 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:48:18 am
Just seen a video of Garcia chugging a bottle of Beer at the weigh in.

I think I'll give this fight a big swerve, not getting up 3-4 am to watch this joke of a Fight.

Here's the Video.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Boxing/s/ghKwvUNV2A
It wasn't beer.

Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 11:18:06 am
Think Garcia has just realised there's more money to be made from being a social media star than there is for him in boxing.

He'll be fighting YouTubers and WWE stars before long.
Probably, and he won't be the last. I can see plenty of boxers with large online followings going down the same route. Less risk, more $$$$.
Legs

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76005 on: Yesterday at 09:53:44 pm
Lets be honest boxing at top level bar a few is shit.

I tend to find best fights are domestic scraps for low level belts.

You tubers and UFC getting involved makes a mockery of the sport ....you wouldnt get a baseball player playing in IPL !
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76006 on: Yesterday at 10:20:04 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:53:44 pm
Lets be honest boxing at top level bar a few is shit.

I tend to find best fights are domestic scraps for low level belts.

You tubers and UFC getting involved makes a mockery of the sport ....you wouldnt get a baseball player playing in IPL !
That's often the case! Clarke vs Wardley being a case in point.
Legs

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76007 on: Yesterday at 11:14:34 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:20:04 pm
That's often the case! Clarke vs Wardley being a case in point.

Yep great scrap that.

The thing with boxing is quite often now best 2 dont fight each other or if they do its when one/both are past it.....god I sound like my dad now 🤣🤣
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76008 on: Today at 01:44:07 am
duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76009 on: Today at 01:48:55 am
Garcia has shown up with

RIP Devin Haney 1999-2024 on his t shirt

Prick
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76010 on: Today at 01:55:40 am
He's either going to get into Haney's head with all this or get his head knocked off within 5 rounds.
duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76011 on: Today at 01:58:25 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:55:40 am
He's either going to get into Haney's head with all this or get his head knocked off within 5 rounds.
Hopefully its the latter
RedSince86

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76012 on: Today at 04:51:44 am
rawcusk8

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76013 on: Today at 05:48:51 am
Haney dropped in the 7th no idea how he survived, ref certainly helped him. Weird fight to say the least
RedSince86

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76014 on: Today at 06:01:40 am
And again in the 10th.

Hopefully that reckless point deduction doesn't effect it, Garcia has been brilliant.

3rd time a charm. :D
rawcusk8

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76015 on: Today at 06:03:17 am
Haney has been pretty bad, has no answer to Garcias power Garcia always come across this unhinged?
Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76016 on: Today at 06:08:39 am
113-111 Garcia for me
