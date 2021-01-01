« previous next »
Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 4153106 times)

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76000 on: Yesterday at 07:19:10 pm »
Garcia well overweight, I am shocked. Lets hope he doesnt get hurt or something stupid happens as boxing will deservedly get shit headlines forever.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76001 on: Yesterday at 07:38:05 pm »
Fight still on.

Quote
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia WILL still go ahead tomorrow night, despite Garcia coming in 3.2lbs overweight, as the camps have agreed a deal.

Garcia will be unable to win Haney's WBC Super-Lightweight world title. [@DanRafael1]
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76002 on: Today at 10:48:18 am »
Just seen a video of Garcia chugging a bottle of Beer at the weigh in.

I think I'll give this fight a big swerve, not getting up 3-4 am to watch this joke of a Fight.

Here's the Video.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Boxing/s/ghKwvUNV2A
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76003 on: Today at 11:18:06 am »
Think Garcia has just realised there's more money to be made from being a social media star than there is for him in boxing.

He'll be fighting YouTubers and WWE stars before long.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76004 on: Today at 08:53:30 pm »
It wasn't beer.

Probably, and he won't be the last. I can see plenty of boxers with large online followings going down the same route. Less risk, more $$$$.
