Huge disappointment, was a fantastic 2nd half performance and we deserved to win, ad should've done but we let them of the hook.
Of course, UAE did the groundwork on the refs and it paid off today. Ederson should've been off for that dangerously late challenge, Silva should've had 2 bookings and the pen at the end was just pure corruption from VAR.
Some brilliant performances from the players, but we just didn't take our chances. Might have to be 10 wins but at least we're alive and fighting. Just need some players back now.