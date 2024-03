Was Haaland playing today? Quansah and Virgil had him wrapped up.

Foden had a couple of moments but was kept fairly quiet. He’s been City’s best attacking player recently but hardly got into the game.

Rodri is City’s best player and was schooled by Mac and Wataru.

De Bruyne went off in a sulk as he was outplayed by Mac.



With some better finishing and with a correct decision in the last minute we would and deserved to win.



We’ll have to be at our best in the run-in and might need to rack up more goals.