Was Haaland playing today? Quansah and Virgil had him wrapped up.

Foden had a couple of moments but was kept fairly quiet. Hes been Citys best attacking player recently but hardly got into the game.

Rodri is Citys best player and was schooled by Mac and Wataru.

De Bruyne went off in a sulk as he was outplayed by Mac.



With some better finishing and with a correct decision in the last minute we would and deserved to win.



Well have to be at our best in the run-in and might need to rack up more goals.