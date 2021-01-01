« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50  (Read 14768 times)

Online stockdam

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 11:19:47 pm »
Was Haaland playing today? Quansah and Virgil had him wrapped up.
Foden had a couple of moments but was kept fairly quiet. Hes been Citys best attacking player recently but hardly got into the game.
Rodri is Citys best player and was schooled by Mac and Wataru.
De Bruyne went off in a sulk as he was outplayed by Mac.

With some better finishing and with a correct decision in the last minute we would and deserved to win.

Well have to be at our best in the run-in and might need to rack up more goals.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 11:21:39 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:19:47 pm
Was Haaland playing today? Quansah and Virgil had him wrapped up.
Foden had a couple of moments but was kept fairly quiet. Hes been Citys best attacking player recently but hardly got into the game.
Rodri is Citys best player and was schooled by Mac and Wataru.
De Bruyne went off in a sulk as he was outplayed by Mac.

With some better finishing and with a correct decision in the last minute we would and deserved to win.

Well have to be at our best in the run-in and might need to rack up more goals.
Before the game, someone said that they'll struggle without Haaland and Foden. I agree because both didn't play today :D
Online Topwings!

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 11:22:54 pm »
The second half was easily the best any team has produced against City all season.  To do this without our first eleven was just phenomenal.   We would have won this with Jota fit or not being cheated of the obvious penalty right at the end.
Online jckliew

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 11:31:39 pm »
Quote from: Topwings! on Yesterday at 11:22:54 pm
The second half was easily the best any team has produced against City all season.  To do this without our first eleven was just phenomenal.   We would have won this with Jota fit or not being cheated of the obvious penalty right at the end.
had Jota being fit, he would have put away those chances blindfolded. 
Offline Red Giant

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 11:33:08 pm »
Massive performances from each and every one of ours. They made us proud today. We had no right to dominate them the way we did in moments given the circumstances. Even with a point I think we are the favourites for the title just slightly because the other two have to play each other in the league and hopefully in CL too.
VAR bottled it as usual...
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 11:38:44 pm »
Huge disappointment, was a fantastic 2nd half performance and we deserved to win, ad should've done but we let them of the hook.

Of course, UAE did the groundwork on the refs and it paid off today. Ederson should've been off for that dangerously late challenge, Silva should've had 2 bookings and the pen at the end was just pure corruption from VAR.

Some brilliant performances from the players, but we just didn't take our chances. Might have to be 10 wins but at least we're alive and fighting. Just need some players back now.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 11:39:24 pm »
Got to love the boss:

Quote
"Anywhere else on the pitch that is a 100% foul, and its a yellow card. He hits the ball, and only because his foot is up here, he kicks him. You can say yeah he hit the ball but if the ball is not there he kills him.

"You will find people, like Mike Dean, is he working for Sky? Congratulations that is a great appointment by the way but he and others will find something and all the others as well.

"Its a penalty for all football people on the planet, if you dont think so, maybe youre not a football person."
Online BarryCrocker

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 11:40:58 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 11:38:44 pm
Of course, UAE did the groundwork on the refs and it paid off today. Ederson should've been off for that dangerously late challenge, Silva should've had 2 bookings and the pen at the end was just pure corruption from VAR.


The Double Jeopardy Rule:

Quote
"Where a player commits an offence against an opponent within their own penalty area which denies an opponent an obvious goal-scoring opportunity and the referee awards a penalty kick, the offender is cautioned if the offence was an attempt to play the ball; in all other circumstances (e.g. holding, pulling, pushing, no possibility to play the ball etc.) the offending player must be sent off."
Offline lobsterboy

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 11:55:59 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:38:23 pm
Oliver needs to ask himself if that studs-up challenge had happened anywhere else on the pitch would he continue with the play and not award a foul? If he says he would he's a liar.

I'm sure he is too busy counting the money from his gig in the desert to bother.
PGMOL are bent as fuck.
Offline Robinred

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #849 on: Today at 12:21:19 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:17:01 pm
As things stand, it's not in our hands because Arsenal win the league if they win every game. Depending on the slip up means it's not in our hands. For now, that is.

Bollocks. Not in our hands? Youre omitting to mention that Arsenal are on level points with us.

Ergo, its still in our hands. Even if, for conjectures sake, we win all our games and Arsenal win all theirs - its 30 points each added to our current totals. So to assume that their goal difference - in those 10 games, would continue to outscore ours is pure conjecture.

And if anyone from this point is likely to win ALL their remaining games - my feeling is its us.
Offline TAA66

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #850 on: Today at 12:26:34 am »

A lot of people were worried about our line up before KO.  What a performance.  4 of our regular back 5 not starting - and they werent even missed.  We outplayed city for a majority of the match.  Diaz could have had a hat-trick.  We deserved to win, but we take the point and go on - i think we win it from here.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #851 on: Today at 12:43:54 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:21:19 am
Bollocks. Not in our hands? Youre omitting to mention that Arsenal are on level points with us.

Ergo, its still in our hands. Even if, for conjectures sake, we win all our games and Arsenal win all theirs - its 30 points each added to our current totals. So to assume that their goal difference - in those 10 games, would continue to outscore ours is pure conjecture.

And if anyone from this point is likely to win ALL their remaining games - my feeling is its us.
I clarified why I said so in detail. Arsenal have an advantage and if they focus on maximising their GD,  it'd be hard to make up the difference because we're juggling 3 competitions.

I also said that I don't expect us to finish with the same points tally and that it could be completely in our hands by the next game week.
Offline harleydanger

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #852 on: Today at 12:59:27 am »
I'm really sad that's the last time we'll see a Klopp team against a Guardiola team at Anfield.

Some of the most complete football games ever played. Absolute elite football matches.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #853 on: Today at 01:06:18 am »
Don't give a shit about the Bald twat, honestly pay zero attention to other sides.
Online jckliew

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #854 on: Today at 01:13:44 am »
Why did Klopp remove Nunez?  Gapko offered nothing.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #855 on: Today at 01:19:39 am »
That was a good game. Too bad should have easily won it great second half. Elliot ran for miles up and down very impressive shift. Diaz couldn't be taken off the ball he just played with them Virgil was crazy good. Excellent stuff. Everybody played well. 

Proud of these guys and its a truly great race atm. goal difference and a point from 3, that's mad. i would say chances are pretty good city and arsenal draw next week, so lets just see what happens.
Online terry_macss_perm

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #856 on: Today at 01:21:33 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:19:39 am
That was a good game. Too bad should have easily won it great second half. Elliot ran for miles up and down very impressive shift. Diaz couldn't be taken off the ball he just played with them Virgil was crazy good. Excellent stuff. Everybody played well. 

Proud of these guys and its a truly great race atm. goal difference and a point from 3, that's mad. i would say chances are pretty good city and arsenal draw next week, so lets just see what happens.


The chances of Man C and Arsenal drawing next week are zero.

Ditto the week after that.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #857 on: Today at 01:21:43 am »
Doku's shot off the post in the 88th minute could have been an easy tap-in for Haaland or Foden but it somehow rebounded perfectly to Kelleher. We just weren't destined to concede there. A tap in was more likely there.

That's why I can't be downbeat about the result.
Online rushyman

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #858 on: Today at 01:21:52 am »
What a Shane a performance like that ended up with me just fucking raging and realising there's nothing we can do against this corruption

He knew it was a penalty. The VAR room knew it was a penalty

They didn't give it as it would've meant we would've won and had the upper hand in the title race.
Offline Wghennessy

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #859 on: Today at 01:26:32 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:40:58 pm
The Double Jeopardy Rule:

You think he's playing the ball? He's 5 yards behind play
Online Schmidt

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #860 on: Today at 01:47:40 am »
After a performance like that it's a bit gutting to come away with a draw, particularly after the Doku incident. That said, we've done incredibly well to make it through the injury problems we've had and come out of it still top of the league and with a trophy already.

Nunez, Salah, Dom and Robertson, setbacks permitting, are all back and should be rested and ready for the run in. Trent, Curtis, Gravenberch and Konate should all be back immediately after internationals and hopefully Jota and Alisson a couple of weeks later.

We should be able to go full throttle from now until the end of the season.
Online Pat The Red

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Manchester city Stones 24 MacAllister 50
« Reply #861 on: Today at 01:53:58 am »
Near 2 in the morning,  still furious over the denied Pen. Anywhere else on the pitch,  it's a free kick.  Oliver bottled ut as per fucking usual.
Convinced we win our games, we win the league.Arse v City a draw.
Everyone played their fucking heart out today. Anfield sounded magnificent......
WE GO AGAIN!
#YNWA
