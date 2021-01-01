After a performance like that it's a bit gutting to come away with a draw, particularly after the Doku incident. That said, we've done incredibly well to make it through the injury problems we've had and come out of it still top of the league and with a trophy already.



Nunez, Salah, Dom and Robertson, setbacks permitting, are all back and should be rested and ready for the run in. Trent, Curtis, Gravenberch and Konate should all be back immediately after internationals and hopefully Jota and Alisson a couple of weeks later.



We should be able to go full throttle from now until the end of the season.