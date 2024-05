We didnt lose the league. We did very well to get to where we did but it was a step too far.



We did lose the league, make no bones about that. The players and the whole squad will tell you that.Our problem was how got to where we got, before we started let it slip - this was the problem.Chasing games for the best part of a season became too much for us, the stat we were lorded about, became our own downfall in many respects.