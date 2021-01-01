« previous next »
Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

StL-Dono

Re: Where do you genuinely think we lost the league?
« Reply #5120 on: Yesterday at 10:37:31 pm »
Too many crucial injuries at the wrong times.

The kids and inexperienced got by on verve and energy and some naivete as long as they could until they ran out of gas.

The veterans returning from injuries were too rusty and took too long to get back into form.

In that interval is where we lost it. 
So Howard Philips

Re: Where do you genuinely think we lost the league?
« Reply #5121 on: Yesterday at 10:40:37 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 10:37:31 pm
Too many crucial injuries at the wrong times.

The kids and inexperienced got by on verve and energy and some naivete as long as they could until they ran out of gas.

The veterans returning from injuries were too rusty and took too long to get back into form.

In that interval is where we lost it.

Beating Arsenal in the FA cup, closely followed by the Klopp announcement lead to the unrealistic prospect of the fabled Quadruple as well as all the good points made above.
killer-heels

Re: Where do you genuinely think we lost the league?
« Reply #5122 on: Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm »
We didnt lose the league. We did very well to get to where we did but it was a step too far.
CHOPPER

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5123 on: Yesterday at 11:18:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm
We didnt lose the league. We did very well to get to where we did but it was a step too far.

We did lose the league, make no bones about that. The players and the whole squad will tell you that.

Our problem was how got to where we got, before we started let it slip - this was the problem.
Chasing games for the best part of a season became too much for us, the stat we were lorded about, became our own downfall in many respects.
skipper757

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5124 on: Today at 12:47:56 am »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 10:37:31 pm
Too many crucial injuries at the wrong times.

The kids and inexperienced got by on verve and energy and some naivete as long as they could until they ran out of gas.

The veterans returning from injuries were too rusty and took too long to get back into form.

In that interval is where we lost it. 

That covers it well.  We relied a lot on comebacks and a strong mentality.  It was the stuff of champions (Newcastle away, Fulham home, Palace away, Forest away, etc).  But at the same time, to be the top side, we needed to round into form at the right time.  The hope was that for a part of the season, we weren't playing our best but we were winning.  Then, when we get our injured players/out of form players into form, we'll go on a strong run to end the season.  But that didn't happen. 

Instead of going from not playing at our best and winning to playing our best and winning, we went from not playing at our best and winning to not playing at our best and losing/drawing.

It hurts because while the title was a long shot, we had it in our hands with 8 games remaining.  We were starting to get players back, and we put out strong sides against United and Palace but fluffed our lines.  A forward going on a scoring binge or CBs playing blinders (the way Mac did for a few weeks), and that might've been all it took.  Just one example that comes to mind is Taiwo Awoniyi, who despite scoring just 4 goals in the first 23 games last year for Forest, scored 7 in 4 to end the season, taking Forest from relegation places to safety with 1 game left.  None of our players needed to sustain top form for an entire season, but if someone like Darwin or Mo hitting peak scoring form had happened, and they went on a big run (8 goals in 8 or something), that might've been enough.

Our performances in the league against Arsenal and City (3 draws, 1 defeat) left a lot to be desired also.  Had chances to put Arsenal and City away at home but failed to do so and VVD/Alisson got mixed up for an almighty blunder at the Emirates.  Played a weak United side 3 times and didn't win any of them.

Despite all the injuries and officiating woes, we all dreamed that we could get into form and do enough to get over the line.

But in the end, that magic never appeared.  Winning all 8 games was always going to be difficult anyway, but it all fell apart so quickly.
Gifted Right Foot

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5125 on: Today at 03:36:18 am »
What i'll never understand is the slow starts in nearly every game we play.  It feels like its been happening for a couple seasons now.  I saw a stat before saying we'd be 19th in the league according to results at the 15th minute mark in games.  I know it's a 90+ minute game and that means nothing in the long run but it's just to highlight our slow starts.  We were only leading in 2 games at the 15th minute (Arsenal were leading in 9 games and City in 8 ).  The opponent has scored first in 16 of our league games this season.  It just wasn't sustainable.
spider-neil

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5126 on: Today at 05:51:20 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm
We didnt lose the league. We did very well to get to where we did but it was a step too far.

We lost the league. When you have the league in your own hands with 7 games to play you've lost the league.
spider-neil

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5127 on: Today at 05:53:54 am »
We have to get to the bottom of our injuries. Three seasons in the last five with injury lists as long as your arm. With that kind of record, you can no longer put that down to bad luck.
jillcwhomever

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5128 on: Today at 06:13:54 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:53:54 am
We have to get to the bottom of our injuries. Three seasons in the last five with injury lists as long as your arm. With that kind of record, you can no longer put that down to bad luck.

Two seasons we were fighting for four competitions and that is a huge challenge on so many levels. It cannot be a coincidence that our worst injury seasons were in those times, there are too many games, and too small a turnaround.
killer-heels

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5129 on: Today at 07:04:06 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:18:41 pm
We did lose the league, make no bones about that. The players and the whole squad will tell you that.

Our problem was how got to where we got, before we started let it slip - this was the problem.
Chasing games for the best part of a season became too much for us, the stat we were lorded about, became our own downfall in many respects.

But thats exactly it. We have been chasing games since the start of the season (first home game against Bournemouth, down 1-0 after a few minutes). By the Luton and Sheffield United games you could see that we were hanging on quite a bit in this title race.

Ultimately we are the third best side in this league and we are finishing where we should.
spider-neil

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5130 on: Today at 07:13:53 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:04:06 am
But thats exactly it. We have been chasing games since the start of the season (first home game against Bournemouth, down 1-0 after a few minutes). By the Luton and Sheffield United games you could see that we were hanging on quite a bit in this title race.

Ultimately we are the third best side in this league and we are finishing where we should.

Regardless. we had the league in our own hands with 7 games to play with 7 winnable games.
spider-neil

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5131 on: Today at 07:18:07 am »
This title challenge was unexpected. It's hard to tell how next season will go as it will very much be a transition season with a brand new manager.
Fromola

Re: Where do you genuinely think we lost the league?
« Reply #5132 on: Today at 08:53:54 am »
Quote from: BlondieChelle1983 on Yesterday at 10:28:50 pm
I know it's all a bit redundant now, the league is done with, but where would you say it was lost? United fans will say they're responsible, as will Palace fans and perhaps most annoyingly, Everton fans. Personally I think the title was already a tall order before the derby even kicked off. Try telling that to Evertonians though.

Assuming Arsenal beat Everton, it wouldn't have mattered if we beat Everton/West Ham/Spurs/Villa and Wolves 10-0. We wouldn't have caught Arsenal and/or City

It was realistically over after Palace. United game lost us any margin for error which we were always likely to need.

Winning out after Palace would have took it to the last day but you're sat in the ground waiting to see if Everton do you a favour at Arsenal and that City drop points somewhere which in one case or the other is a waste of everyone's time.
ScubaSteve

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5133 on: Today at 09:11:12 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:18:07 am
This title challenge was unexpected. It's hard to tell how next season will go as it will very much be a transition season with a brand new manager.

Im not sure why people say the title challenge was unexpected. As soon as we replaced our midfield, I was more optimistic about our chances. Theyve underachieved
meady1981

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5134 on: Today at 09:31:18 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:13:53 am
Regardless. we had the league in our own hands with 7 games to play with 7 winnable games.

From my uneducated POV, there was nothing in our previous 7 games to say we could be even close to winning the next 7. I think we did exceptionally well to be where we were but it was by the skin of our teeth. And the other two were purring along nicely. I dont think we bottled it, because Im not devastated. I would be if we had of. I wasnt shocked by the Palace defeat, it had been coming.
darragh85

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5135 on: Today at 10:04:56 am »
I think the pressure got to us. Players froze.

We have a few inexperienced players in the team. Hopefully this will stand to them next season.
KC7

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5136 on: Today at 10:13:26 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 03:36:18 am
What i'll never understand is the slow starts in nearly every game we play.  It feels like its been happening for a couple seasons now.  I saw a stat before saying we'd be 19th in the league according to results at the 15th minute mark in games.  I know it's a 90+ minute game and that means nothing in the long run but it's just to highlight our slow starts.  We were only leading in 2 games at the 15th minute (Arsenal were leading in 9 games and City in 8 ).  The opponent has scored first in 16 of our league games this season.  It just wasn't sustainable.

Lack of athleticism in midfield. When teams come at us, and they have done so early alot over the last two seasons, we cannot cope.

The Atalanta coach clearly spotted this during his analysis as they were breathing down our necks from kick off. Only a miracle save from Kelleher prevented them from going ahead earlier than they did.

Neil from TAW touched on this issue prior to the Everton game, and spoke of his hope that Endo wouldn't start. While teams have targeted him, the issue is we also don't have anyone else in there. Mac eventually did start vs Everton in the 6, but the same issue applied, that deep midfield area lacks running power. It's why Jurgen said the midfield have to "stay close together" so as not isolate the slow 6, the antithesis of high energy ("heavy metal football"). A flaky midfield will get exploited by teams who come at us.

The Newcastle away game we were pinned inside our own half from the get go. Gakpo wasn't pressing from the front, allowing the Newcastle defenders to take the ball right up to and past half way, while Endo was losing people running off him. Barring the entire 22-23 season where we had no legs in midfield after the overnight collapse of Fabinho with Hendo also cooked, it was the most passive we have looked under Klopp. We then brought on Nunez and Elliott for Gakpo and Endo, and the energy ramped up and we turned it around late on. Less than 72 hours after Atalanta done us 3-0, Endo started again vs Crystal Palace, a team who had targeted him at their ground in another game where we were overrun and looked like losing until a soft red card with 15 to go, and they were all over us in that first half. When Jurgen made the change at half time, Dom on for Endo, the energy ramped up and we tried to recover it, but it was one rescue act too many.

Harvey can also struggle alot in terms of phsyicality when he starts. He is a brilliant player, but his lack of physicality (size and athleticism) can be an issue when he starts as everyone has a full tank, so he doesnt have any advantage a player of his size needs to overcome the athleticism deficieny, whereas when he comes in he is fresh and has more in the tank than opponents who have already ran around for an hour. Primarily why he looks a different player from the bench.

The lack of athleticism and intensity in midfield has been there for the last two seasons (upfront Gakpo at times hasn't helped either), and we have looked vulnerable in the vast majority of games because of it.

KC7

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5137 on: Today at 10:28:39 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 09:11:12 am
Im not sure why people say the title challenge was unexpected. As soon as we replaced our midfield, I was more optimistic about our chances. Theyve underachieved

The midfield is flaky though, one that has to "stay close together" so as not to isolate the slow 6, and provides substandard defensive protection. It loses runners, leaves gaps, and makes it far too easy for the opposition to breach to then get through to the back four. We conceded six in two games vs an atrocious United. One looped ball over the top by Casemiro into oceans of space with no DM in sight, allowing a toothless United attack a free run at the backline from which they went ahead.

A midfield that has to protect a player, is by definition weak, and that will get targeted.

Arsenal allow the opposition the fewest touches in their box. They stop attacks at source, midfield, which we used to do when the midfield was at it.

We have only half built the midfield with all those 8s (and they needed a season to bed in), we need an elite 6 who has the athleticism to take on the defensive duties without needing 8s to protect him.
Fromola

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5138 on: Today at 10:30:39 am »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 10:13:26 am
Lack of athleticism in midfield. When teams come at us, and they have done so early alot over the last two seasons, we cannot cope.

The Atalanta coach clearly spotted this during his analysis as they were breathing down our necks from kick off. Only a miracle save from Kelleher prevented them from going ahead earlier than they did.

Neil from TAW touched on this issue prior to the Everton game, and spoke of his hope that Endo wouldn't start. While teams have targeted him, the issue is we also don't have anyone else in there. Mac eventually did start vs Everton in the 6, but the same issue applied, that deep midfield area lacks running power. It's why Jurgen said the midfield have to "stay close together" so as not isolate the slow 6, the antithesis of high energy ("heavy metal football"). A flaky midfield will get exploited by teams who come at us.

We all knew it going into the season. We bid a British record fee for Caicedo so Klopp and the staff knew it.

Endo was a solid squad purchase but it was negligent not to sign an athletic 6 in the summer. Ibiza Jorge spent months fucking about over Lavia which didn't help either. And we wouldn't have banked on Bajcetic being injured all season.

Would have helped to get someone in in Jan but that wasn't happened once Klopp announced he was going.
-Willo-

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5139 on: Today at 10:31:13 am »
Quote from: BlondieChelle1983 on Yesterday at 10:28:50 pm
I know it's all a bit redundant now, the league is done with, but where would you say it was lost? United fans will say they're responsible, as will Palace fans and perhaps most annoyingly, Everton fans. Personally I think the title was already a tall order before the derby even kicked off. Try telling that to Evertonians though.

The FA Cup game with Man Utd. We were coasting and I think if we won that the momentum would have carried on, proof is in the literal form after it too.
Fromola

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5140 on: Today at 10:35:24 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:31:13 am
The FA Cup game with Man Utd. We were coasting and I think if we won that the momentum would have carried on, proof is in the literal form after it too.

I think all the games and our weaknesses were going to catch up with us at some point, particularly going all out on 4 fronts. You can't go behind, start sloppily, be easy to score against, or rely on last minute winners all season long. Although we were coasting in that game we could have been 2 or 3 down there after a shite first half an hour. We should have put the game to bed in the middle third of it, but you can't just switch off for the rest of the game. The way Arsenal ground out an ugly 1-0 win there yesterday, that's beyond us these days, they didn't really give United a sniff.

Arsenal away in the league as well. Didn't turn up first half. Get back in it and then throw it away. If we won that, Arsenal were out the race. That was the crucial game for me, although City would still have been a long shot.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:39:02 am by Fromola »
KC7

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5141 on: Today at 10:39:52 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:31:18 am
From my uneducated POV, there was nothing in our previous 7 games to say we could be even close to winning the next 7. I think we did exceptionally well to be where we were but it was by the skin of our teeth. And the other two were purring along nicely. I dont think we bottled it, because Im not devastated. I would be if we had of. I wasnt shocked by the Palace defeat, it had been coming.

Definitely. We had been teetering on the brink all season. We bottled nothing. The pressure merely ramped up and the major flaws were exposed.

With a whole new midfield though, and one that is still unfinished in regard to the 6, it was highly unlikely we would go the whole way. We needed a season for it to bed in. Mac for instance, he really clicked into gear in January. Gravenberch has taken alot longer and he is beginning to show more. Dom showed alot from the get go but he looks knackered in having to do so much of the midfield's running. One more window, an athletic 6, no more dragging Mac back there to "do a job", and this midfield (thus team) was good to go.
redk84

Re: Where do you genuinely think we lost the league?
« Reply #5142 on: Today at 10:45:04 am »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 10:37:31 pm
Too many crucial injuries at the wrong times.

The kids and inexperienced got by on verve and energy and some naivete as long as they could until they ran out of gas.

The veterans returning from injuries were too rusty and took too long to get back into form.

In that interval is where we lost it.

Agree with this
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5143 on: Today at 10:49:51 am »
Luton away
United home
Crystal Palace home
Everton home

These 4 games messed our confidence big time.

I want to include Chelsea away as well. Probably because Chelsea were gash with so many signings. But the same could be argued for us as well.
But in my mind, we drew the first two and lost the last two. Thats 10 points right there.
Nick110581

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5144 on: Today at 11:40:14 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:49:51 am
Luton away
United home
Crystal Palace home
Everton home

These 4 games messed our confidence big time.

I want to include Chelsea away as well. Probably because Chelsea were gash with so many signings. But the same could be argued for us as well.
But in my mind, we drew the first two and lost the last two. Thats 10 points right there.

We beat Everton at home.

We also went on a great run after drawing with United.
Suareznumber7

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5145 on: Today at 11:42:49 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:13:54 am
Two seasons we were fighting for four competitions and that is a huge challenge on so many levels. It cannot be a coincidence that our worst injury seasons were in those times, there are too many games, and too small a turnaround.

Hate to say it but, with the number of games that you end up playing when you go far in the cups, we probably need to prioritize competitions going forward.  Otherwise we run the risk of falling short late in the season due to fatigue/injuries. 
Suareznumber7

Re: Where do you genuinely think we lost the league?
« Reply #5146 on: Today at 11:46:13 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:53:54 am
Assuming Arsenal beat Everton, it wouldn't have mattered if we beat Everton/West Ham/Spurs/Villa and Wolves 10-0. We wouldn't have caught Arsenal and/or City

It was realistically over after Palace. United game lost us any margin for error which we were always likely to need.

Winning out after Palace would have took it to the last day but you're sat in the ground waiting to see if Everton do you a favour at Arsenal and that City drop points somewhere which in one case or the other is a waste of everyone's time.

It's still baffling to me how so many people were so sure that we were fine if we dropped points because there was no way that Arsenal/City were going to finish out the season without dropping any.  The recent history of this league says otherwise and it has been proven once again.  Maybe it'll change when Pep leaves City but right now, when you get to first in the table, every game is a must win. 
