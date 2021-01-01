What i'll never understand is the slow starts in nearly every game we play. It feels like its been happening for a couple seasons now. I saw a stat before saying we'd be 19th in the league according to results at the 15th minute mark in games. I know it's a 90+ minute game and that means nothing in the long run but it's just to highlight our slow starts. We were only leading in 2 games at the 15th minute (Arsenal were leading in 9 games and City in 8 ). The opponent has scored first in 16 of our league games this season. It just wasn't sustainable.



Lack of athleticism in midfield. When teams come at us, and they have done so early alot over the last two seasons, we cannot cope.The Atalanta coach clearly spotted this during his analysis as they were breathing down our necks from kick off. Only a miracle save from Kelleher prevented them from going ahead earlier than they did.Neil from TAW touched on this issue prior to the Everton game, and spoke of his hope that Endo wouldn't start. While teams have targeted him, the issue is we also don't have anyone else in there. Mac eventually did start vs Everton in the 6, but the same issue applied, that deep midfield area lacks running power. It's why Jurgen said the midfield have to "stay close together" so as not isolate the slow 6, the antithesis of high energy ("heavy metal football"). A flaky midfield will get exploited by teams who come at us.The Newcastle away game we were pinned inside our own half from the get go. Gakpo wasn't pressing from the front, allowing the Newcastle defenders to take the ball right up to and past half way, while Endo was losing people running off him. Barring the entire 22-23 season where we had no legs in midfield after the overnight collapse of Fabinho with Hendo also cooked, it was the most passive we have looked under Klopp. We then brought on Nunez and Elliott for Gakpo and Endo, and the energy ramped up and we turned it around late on. Less than 72 hours after Atalanta done us 3-0, Endo started again vs Crystal Palace, a team who had targeted him at their ground in another game where we were overrun and looked like losing until a soft red card with 15 to go, and they were all over us in that first half. When Jurgen made the change at half time, Dom on for Endo, the energy ramped up and we tried to recover it, but it was one rescue act too many.Harvey can also struggle alot in terms of phsyicality when he starts. He is a brilliant player, but his lack of physicality (size and athleticism) can be an issue when he starts as everyone has a full tank, so he doesnt have any advantage a player of his size needs to overcome the athleticism deficieny, whereas when he comes in he is fresh and has more in the tank than opponents who have already ran around for an hour. Primarily why he looks a different player from the bench.The lack of athleticism and intensity in midfield has been there for the last two seasons (upfront Gakpo at times hasn't helped either), and we have looked vulnerable in the vast majority of games because of it.