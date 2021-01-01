« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 124 125 126 127 128 [129]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 239402 times)

Offline StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 919
  • thank you Ian Rush
Re: Where do you genuinely think we lost the league?
« Reply #5120 on: Yesterday at 10:37:31 pm »
Too many crucial injuries at the wrong times.

The kids and inexperienced got by on verve and energy and some naivete as long as they could until they ran out of gas.

The veterans returning from injuries were too rusty and took too long to get back into form.

In that interval is where we lost it. 
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,243
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Where do you genuinely think we lost the league?
« Reply #5121 on: Yesterday at 10:40:37 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 10:37:31 pm
Too many crucial injuries at the wrong times.

The kids and inexperienced got by on verve and energy and some naivete as long as they could until they ran out of gas.

The veterans returning from injuries were too rusty and took too long to get back into form.

In that interval is where we lost it.

Beating Arsenal in the FA cup, closely followed by the Klopp announcement lead to the unrealistic prospect of the fabled Quadruple as well as all the good points made above.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,946
Re: Where do you genuinely think we lost the league?
« Reply #5122 on: Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm »
We didnt lose the league. We did very well to get to where we did but it was a step too far.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,662
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5123 on: Yesterday at 11:18:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm
We didnt lose the league. We did very well to get to where we did but it was a step too far.

We did lose the league, make no bones about that. The players and the whole squad will tell you that.

Our problem was how got to where we got, before we started let it slip - this was the problem.
Chasing games for the best part of a season became too much for us, the stat we were lorded about, became our own downfall in many respects.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,131
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5124 on: Today at 12:47:56 am »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 10:37:31 pm
Too many crucial injuries at the wrong times.

The kids and inexperienced got by on verve and energy and some naivete as long as they could until they ran out of gas.

The veterans returning from injuries were too rusty and took too long to get back into form.

In that interval is where we lost it. 

That covers it well.  We relied a lot on comebacks and a strong mentality.  It was the stuff of champions (Newcastle away, Fulham home, Palace away, Forest away, etc).  But at the same time, to be the top side, we needed to round into form at the right time.  The hope was that for a part of the season, we weren't playing our best but we were winning.  Then, when we get our injured players/out of form players into form, we'll go on a strong run to end the season.  But that didn't happen. 

Instead of going from not playing at our best and winning to playing our best and winning, we went from not playing at our best and winning to not playing at our best and losing/drawing.

It hurts because while the title was a long shot, we had it in our hands with 8 games remaining.  We were starting to get players back, and we put out strong sides against United and Palace but fluffed our lines.  A forward going on a scoring binge or CBs playing blinders (the way Mac did for a few weeks), and that might've been all it took.  Just one example that comes to mind is Taiwo Awoniyi, who despite scoring just 4 goals in the first 23 games last year for Forest, scored 7 in 4 to end the season, taking Forest from relegation places to safety with 1 game left.  None of our players needed to sustain top form for an entire season, but if someone like Darwin or Mo hitting peak scoring form had happened, and they went on a big run (8 goals in 8 or something), that might've been enough.

Our performances in the league against Arsenal and City (3 draws, 1 defeat) left a lot to be desired also.  Had chances to put Arsenal and City away at home but failed to do so and VVD/Alisson got mixed up for an almighty blunder at the Emirates.  Played a weak United side 3 times and didn't win any of them.

Despite all the injuries and officiating woes, we all dreamed that we could get into form and do enough to get over the line.

But in the end, that magic never appeared.  Winning all 8 games was always going to be difficult anyway, but it all fell apart so quickly.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,399
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5125 on: Today at 03:36:18 am »
What i'll never understand is the slow starts in nearly every game we play.  It feels like its been happening for a couple seasons now.  I saw a stat before saying we'd be 19th in the league according to results at the 15th minute mark in games.  I know it's a 90+ minute game and that means nothing in the long run but it's just to highlight our slow starts.  We were only leading in 2 games at the 15th minute (Arsenal were leading in 9 games and City in 8 ).  The opponent has scored first in 16 of our league games this season.  It just wasn't sustainable.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,479
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5126 on: Today at 05:51:20 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm
We didnt lose the league. We did very well to get to where we did but it was a step too far.

We lost the league. When you have the league in your own hands with 7 games to play you've lost the league.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,479
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5127 on: Today at 05:53:54 am »
We have to get to the bottom of our injuries. Three seasons in the last five with injury lists as long as your arm. With that kind of record, you can no longer put that down to bad luck.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,077
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5128 on: Today at 06:13:54 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:53:54 am
We have to get to the bottom of our injuries. Three seasons in the last five with injury lists as long as your arm. With that kind of record, you can no longer put that down to bad luck.

Two seasons we were fighting for four competitions and that is a huge challenge on so many levels. It cannot be a coincidence that our worst injury seasons were in those times, there are too many games, and too small a turnaround.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,946
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5129 on: Today at 07:04:06 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:18:41 pm
We did lose the league, make no bones about that. The players and the whole squad will tell you that.

Our problem was how got to where we got, before we started let it slip - this was the problem.
Chasing games for the best part of a season became too much for us, the stat we were lorded about, became our own downfall in many respects.

But thats exactly it. We have been chasing games since the start of the season (first home game against Bournemouth, down 1-0 after a few minutes). By the Luton and Sheffield United games you could see that we were hanging on quite a bit in this title race.

Ultimately we are the third best side in this league and we are finishing where we should.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,479
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5130 on: Today at 07:13:53 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:04:06 am
But thats exactly it. We have been chasing games since the start of the season (first home game against Bournemouth, down 1-0 after a few minutes). By the Luton and Sheffield United games you could see that we were hanging on quite a bit in this title race.

Ultimately we are the third best side in this league and we are finishing where we should.

Regardless. we had the league in our own hands with 7 games to play with 7 winnable games.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,479
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #5131 on: Today at 07:18:07 am »
This title challenge was unexpected. It's hard to tell how next season will go as it will very much be a transition season with a brand new manager.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 124 125 126 127 128 [129]   Go Up
« previous next »
 