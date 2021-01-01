Too many crucial injuries at the wrong times.



The kids and inexperienced got by on verve and energy and some naivete as long as they could until they ran out of gas.



The veterans returning from injuries were too rusty and took too long to get back into form.



In that interval is where we lost it.



That covers it well. We relied a lot on comebacks and a strong mentality. It was the stuff of champions (Newcastle away, Fulham home, Palace away, Forest away, etc). But at the same time, to be the top side, we needed to round into form at the right time. The hope was that for a part of the season, we weren't playing our best but we were winning. Then, when we get our injured players/out of form players into form, we'll go on a strong run to end the season. But that didn't happen.Instead of going from not playing at our best and winning to playing our best and winning, we went from not playing at our best and winning to not playing at our best and losing/drawing.It hurts because while the title was a long shot, we had it in our hands with 8 games remaining. We were starting to get players back, and we put out strong sides against United and Palace but fluffed our lines. A forward going on a scoring binge or CBs playing blinders (the way Mac did for a few weeks), and that might've been all it took. Just one example that comes to mind is Taiwo Awoniyi, who despite scoring just 4 goals in the first 23 games last year for Forest, scored 7 in 4 to end the season, taking Forest from relegation places to safety with 1 game left. None of our players needed to sustain top form for an entire season, but if someone like Darwin or Mo hitting peak scoring form had happened, and they went on a big run (8 goals in 8 or something), that might've been enough.Our performances in the league against Arsenal and City (3 draws, 1 defeat) left a lot to be desired also. Had chances to put Arsenal and City away at home but failed to do so and VVD/Alisson got mixed up for an almighty blunder at the Emirates. Played a weak United side 3 times and didn't win any of them.Despite all the injuries and officiating woes, we all dreamed that we could get into form and do enough to get over the line.But in the end, that magic never appeared. Winning all 8 games was always going to be difficult anyway, but it all fell apart so quickly.