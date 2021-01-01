« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 169 170 171 172 173 [174]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 294166 times)

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,601
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6920 on: Today at 12:14:56 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:04:20 am
Indeed but you go through their team and consider Walker, Dias, Rodri, Silva, Foden, Haaland and De Bruyne and 2 are 30 or older (albeit Dias is overrated).

Ours you would say Van Dijk, Konate, Trent, Robbo, Salah possibly Mac Allister. But in our case Salah and Van Dijk are literally our best two outfield players.


Nunez?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6921 on: Today at 12:19:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:07:24 am
Salah and Van Dijk are literally our two best outfield players. You also cant just disregard Robertson, he is still our best player on that side.

Agreed they are but every club has to replace every player at some point that is how it is.

They are going to be hard to replace but so is KDB.

Our biggest loss is Klopp and as much of a twat that he is Pep is the same for City.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,752
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6922 on: Today at 12:19:15 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:14:56 am
Nunez?

Maybe. Not yet though. But its Van Dijk and Salah as our absolute best so replacing them whilst also replacing a legend manager isnt easy and I think it will prove to be too difficult for the next manager.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,752
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6923 on: Today at 12:20:13 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:19:07 am
Agreed they are but every club has to replace every player at some point that is how it is.

They are going to be hard to replace but so is KDB.

Our biggest loss is Klopp and as much of a twat that he is Pep is the same for City.

Yes and thats what i meant the new manager will have two battles to deal with.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,366
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6924 on: Today at 12:26:03 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:20:13 am
Yes and thats what i meant the new manager will have two battles to deal with.

This is just a way too negative way to look at things. You don't become a manager who is considered to be good enough for Liverpool, if your focus before taking the job is on how you are going to replace that legendary manager and how you then deal with replacing two great players and then coming to the conclusion that it's just too big a challenge. I would imagine top managers would rather look at what the team is like, what they can do with the players who are there and how they could strengthen the team. You don't need mourinho like arrogance, but top managers will have faith in their abilities. That doesn't mean they' can't be aware of the challenges, but they also will be focusing more on how they can overcome them instead of worrying about failing. I get the feeling that with Alonso it had nothing to do with having to follow klopp and replacing key players. It seems rather that he's eyeing the Real job next year.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,752
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6925 on: Today at 12:29:08 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:26:03 am
This is just a way too negative way to look at things. You don't become a manager who is considered to be good enough for Liverpool, if your focus before taking the job is on how you are going to replace that legendary manager and how you then deal with replacing two great players and then coming to the conclusion that it's just too big a challenge. I would imagine top managers would rather look at what he'd team is like, what they can do with the players who are there and how they could strengthen the team. You don't need mourinho like arrogance, but top managers will have faith in their abilities. That doesn't mean they' can't be aware of the challenges, but they also will be focusing more on how they can overcome them instead of worrying about failing. I get the feeling that with Alonso it had nothing to do with having to follow klopp and replacing key players. It seems rather that he's eyeing the Real job next year.

Thats a very professional belief but the human in anyone will consider it in my opinion. Anyway my point isnt whether they will be intimidated by it, my point is around the reality of the situation and whether any manager we have been linked with is able to deal with that .
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,366
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6926 on: Today at 12:41:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:29:08 am
Thats a very professional belief but the human in anyone will consider it in my opinion. Anyway my point isnt whether they will be intimidated by it, my point is around the reality of the situation and whether any manager we have been linked with is able to deal with that .

The thing is though, they are professionals. They've been there and done it maybe on a smaller scale than Klopp, but they will have been successful with their club, they will have built a good team, they will have replaced good players, they will have built a relationship with their supporters. They know how to do it and they will believe that they can do it again. Especially when looking at the overall circumstances at Liverpool. We seem to have good scouting, a good youth setup and most of all we have a good team. Yes, we will have to replace mo and vvd at one point, but we also have a lot of players who could step up and if they don't we have the money to sign big players if we need to. Again, you look at mo and vvd. I would imagine a top manager will be also looking at trent, jota, Nunez, gakpo, gravenberch, Mac, Dom, konate, quansah, bradley, curtis, Harvey, kelleher, Diaz and gomez and will probably come to the conclusion that that's a very healthy core that can be used to build up on even if we have to replace mo and vvd at one point. Again, dealing with stuff like that is a manager's job and they should have confidence in themselves to deal with the challenges.
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,045
  • ***JFT97***
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6927 on: Today at 12:48:25 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 07:05:37 pm
Did you used to ring those fucking horseshit transfer hotlines advertised on Ceefax?
:lmao
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6928 on: Today at 12:54:25 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:13:48 am
The fact that Joyce has done a piece on Amorim makes me think its going to be him and its almost a formality.

Think that has more to do with The Times and Joyce latching on to 'flavour of the hour' for hits.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,703
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6929 on: Today at 01:05:03 am »
Well, given the heightened sense of joy that has existed in this club since 2015 the next manager carries high stakes. It was for that reason my percentages were


90% Alonso     
10% Amorin
Anyone else and I lose a lot of enthusiasm unless convinced otherwise
I feel at risk now but I still have that 10% in the game.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,047
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6930 on: Today at 01:05:12 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:54:25 am
Think that has more to do with The Times and Joyce latching on to 'flavour of the hour' for hits.
Na it's a clear signal. He doesn't usually do articles like this as far as I know? And he's clearly just got inside info the day before that alonso wasn't happening. I'm surprised there's not more being made of it on here since its that obvious he's been pointed in Amorims direction.

Watched them tonight and there are definitely similarities to how we play. They relentlessly went for the 3rd goal even though there was little threat coming their way. Biggest difference was they always had 3 back where as we would have 2. Their 9 who is being raved about looks a bit of a lump to me (albeit a willing runner) and doesn't seem to have the pace needed to be a top striker in the PL. All on one game that is so you can take it as fact...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 169 170 171 172 173 [174]   Go Up
« previous next »
 