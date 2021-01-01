« previous next »
Offline Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6920 on: Today at 12:14:56 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:04:20 am
Indeed but you go through their team and consider Walker, Dias, Rodri, Silva, Foden, Haaland and De Bruyne and 2 are 30 or older (albeit Dias is overrated).

Ours you would say Van Dijk, Konate, Trent, Robbo, Salah possibly Mac Allister. But in our case Salah and Van Dijk are literally our best two outfield players.


Nunez?
Offline Legs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6921 on: Today at 12:19:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:07:24 am
Salah and Van Dijk are literally our two best outfield players. You also cant just disregard Robertson, he is still our best player on that side.

Agreed they are but every club has to replace every player at some point that is how it is.

They are going to be hard to replace but so is KDB.

Our biggest loss is Klopp and as much of a twat that he is Pep is the same for City.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6922 on: Today at 12:19:15 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:14:56 am
Nunez?

Maybe. Not yet though. But its Van Dijk and Salah as our absolute best so replacing them whilst also replacing a legend manager isnt easy and I think it will prove to be too difficult for the next manager.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6923 on: Today at 12:20:13 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:19:07 am
Agreed they are but every club has to replace every player at some point that is how it is.

They are going to be hard to replace but so is KDB.

Our biggest loss is Klopp and as much of a twat that he is Pep is the same for City.

Yes and thats what i meant the new manager will have two battles to deal with.
Offline stoa

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6924 on: Today at 12:26:03 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:20:13 am
Yes and thats what i meant the new manager will have two battles to deal with.

This is just a way too negative way to look at things. You don't become a manager who is considered to be good enough for Liverpool, if your focus before taking the job is on how you are going to replace that legendary manager and how you then deal with replacing two great players and then coming to the conclusion that it's just too big a challenge. I would imagine top managers would rather look at what the team is like, what they can do with the players who are there and how they could strengthen the team. You don't need mourinho like arrogance, but top managers will have faith in their abilities. That doesn't mean they' can't be aware of the challenges, but they also will be focusing more on how they can overcome them instead of worrying about failing. I get the feeling that with Alonso it had nothing to do with having to follow klopp and replacing key players. It seems rather that he's eyeing the Real job next year.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6925 on: Today at 12:29:08 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:26:03 am
This is just a way too negative way to look at things. You don't become a manager who is considered to be good enough for Liverpool, if your focus before taking the job is on how you are going to replace that legendary manager and how you then deal with replacing two great players and then coming to the conclusion that it's just too big a challenge. I would imagine top managers would rather look at what he'd team is like, what they can do with the players who are there and how they could strengthen the team. You don't need mourinho like arrogance, but top managers will have faith in their abilities. That doesn't mean they' can't be aware of the challenges, but they also will be focusing more on how they can overcome them instead of worrying about failing. I get the feeling that with Alonso it had nothing to do with having to follow klopp and replacing key players. It seems rather that he's eyeing the Real job next year.

Thats a very professional belief but the human in anyone will consider it in my opinion. Anyway my point isnt whether they will be intimidated by it, my point is around the reality of the situation and whether any manager we have been linked with is able to deal with that .
Offline stoa

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6926 on: Today at 12:41:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:29:08 am
Thats a very professional belief but the human in anyone will consider it in my opinion. Anyway my point isnt whether they will be intimidated by it, my point is around the reality of the situation and whether any manager we have been linked with is able to deal with that .

The thing is though, they are professionals. They've been there and done it maybe on a smaller scale than Klopp, but they will have been successful with their club, they will have built a good team, they will have replaced good players, they will have built a relationship with their supporters. They know how to do it and they will believe that they can do it again. Especially when looking at the overall circumstances at Liverpool. We seem to have good scouting, a good youth setup and most of all we have a good team. Yes, we will have to replace mo and vvd at one point, but we also have a lot of players who could step up and if they don't we have the money to sign big players if we need to. Again, you look at mo and vvd. I would imagine a top manager will be also looking at trent, jota, Nunez, gakpo, gravenberch, Mac, Dom, konate, quansah, bradley, curtis, Harvey, kelleher, Diaz and gomez and will probably come to the conclusion that that's a very healthy core that can be used to build up on even if we have to replace mo and vvd at one point. Again, dealing with stuff like that is a manager's job and they should have confidence in themselves to deal with the challenges.
Offline Kalito

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6927 on: Today at 12:48:25 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 07:05:37 pm
Did you used to ring those fucking horseshit transfer hotlines advertised on Ceefax?
:lmao
Offline mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6928 on: Today at 12:54:25 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:13:48 am
The fact that Joyce has done a piece on Amorim makes me think its going to be him and its almost a formality.

Think that has more to do with The Times and Joyce latching on to 'flavour of the hour' for hits.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6929 on: Today at 01:05:03 am »
Well, given the heightened sense of joy that has existed in this club since 2015 the next manager carries high stakes. It was for that reason my percentages were


90% Alonso     
10% Amorin
Anyone else and I lose a lot of enthusiasm unless convinced otherwise
I feel at risk now but I still have that 10% in the game.

Anyway, I probably have even more respect for Xavi now which does not help really given I don't support Bayer (although I have since January in a sense)
Offline MBL?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6930 on: Today at 01:05:12 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:54:25 am
Think that has more to do with The Times and Joyce latching on to 'flavour of the hour' for hits.
Na it's a clear signal. He doesn't usually do articles like this as far as I know? And he's clearly just got inside info the day before that alonso wasn't happening. I'm surprised there's not more being made of it on here since its that obvious he's been pointed in Amorims direction.

Watched them tonight and there are definitely similarities to how we play. They relentlessly went for the 3rd goal even though there was little threat coming their way. Biggest difference was they always had 3 back where as we would have 2. Their 9 who is being raved about looks a bit of a lump to me (albeit a willing runner) and doesn't seem to have the pace needed to be a top striker in the PL. All on one game that is so you can take it as fact...
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6931 on: Today at 02:11:36 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:54:25 am
Think that has more to do with The Times and Joyce latching on to 'flavour of the hour' for hits.
Nah Joyce doesnt seem to do that. Remember when he did that random article on Caicedo a couple of days before we put that bid in? He operates differently.

Anyway, Amorim excites me and terrifies me in equal measure. Its clear that there isnt a Klopp or Guardiola out there. Theres actually a bit of a lull in managerial talent at the moment. Seems we will be going for a young, inexperienced but data-driven choice. We could end up with the next big thing or we could end up with a damp squib like Rodgers, Villas-Boas, or ten Hag.
Offline mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6932 on: Today at 02:31:02 am »
Fair enough. Joyces articles are interesting regardless, just saw it as a smart way to capitalise on the man who the fans are talking about most.

His article references some data that shows how he is outperforming with Sporting, but what Id love to know is what are the data experts within the club seeing, they must be seeing so much more than the standard data thats reported.
Offline whtwht

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6933 on: Today at 02:48:45 am »
I'm pretty relaxed as long as Amorin has a decent hug game.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6934 on: Today at 03:05:32 am »
https://twitter.com/BenBocsak/status/1773480723388715464

Quote
Sporting CP have conceded the lowest expected goals in the Primeira Liga three times out of Ruben Amorims last four seasons at the club.

He has built a very solid defensive structure. Likes to play a high line - similar to Jürgen Klopp.

Although I dont think his pressing game is as quite as intense as #LFCs at the moment.

Impressive young coach.
Offline MBL?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6935 on: Today at 03:12:59 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:31:02 am
Fair enough. Joyces articles are interesting regardless, just saw it as a smart way to capitalise on the man who the fans are talking about most.

His article references some data that shows how he is outperforming with Sporting, but what Id love to know is what are the data experts within the club seeing, they must be seeing so much more than the standard data thats reported.
The data experts almost certainly use more metrics, but the point is that Joyce released an article about Amorim a day after he got inside info that alonso wasn't available. We'd be mad not think he's not been fed that.
Offline Jacob Ian

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6936 on: Today at 03:27:41 am »
not to worry.
as they say, plenty more fish in the sea : 

Gerrard
Alonso
Mascherano
Kewell
Torres
Arbeloa
Kuyt
Riera
Dossena
Online telekon

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6937 on: Today at 04:06:32 am »
Good on Xabi. Shows class and commitment to remain at a club that he is obviously thriving in.

Go go Amorim.
