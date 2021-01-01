Thats a very professional belief but the human in anyone will consider it in my opinion. Anyway my point isnt whether they will be intimidated by it, my point is around the reality of the situation and whether any manager we have been linked with is able to deal with that .



The thing is though, they are professionals. They've been there and done it maybe on a smaller scale than Klopp, but they will have been successful with their club, they will have built a good team, they will have replaced good players, they will have built a relationship with their supporters. They know how to do it and they will believe that they can do it again. Especially when looking at the overall circumstances at Liverpool. We seem to have good scouting, a good youth setup and most of all we have a good team. Yes, we will have to replace mo and vvd at one point, but we also have a lot of players who could step up and if they don't we have the money to sign big players if we need to. Again, you look at mo and vvd. I would imagine a top manager will be also looking at trent, jota, Nunez, gakpo, gravenberch, Mac, Dom, konate, quansah, bradley, curtis, Harvey, kelleher, Diaz and gomez and will probably come to the conclusion that that's a very healthy core that can be used to build up on even if we have to replace mo and vvd at one point. Again, dealing with stuff like that is a manager's job and they should have confidence in themselves to deal with the challenges.