We slapped a big spending Barcelona side who replace Neymar with a £140m player and we would have beaten that Madrid side in 2018 before Mo's injury.



I'm just saying that people tend to get carried away. A "team" can compete with and beat them regardless. Buying many star players doesn't guarantee that they'll dominate European football.



However, it doesn't fit into the narrative so I'll leave it there.



If were going on past precedence buying many star players does guarantee you dominate European football, I think thats why Madrid currently have 14 Cls and have won like 5 of the last 10. Before that it was Barcelona who had star players, I think people like to delude themselves that this isnt the case, when even during our best times weve lost two CL finals to Madrid teams who have a manager lesser than Klopp.