Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask

Paul JH

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Today at 03:03:13 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:54:20 pm

Exactly.

*If* the published figures are trues, then it's an oddly small contract (which is why I think there's more to it)

We were prepared to pay £110m transfer fee for Caicedo.

The £128m signing on payment is in lieu of a transfer fee. And £250k/week is well within our wage structure.

We could have done it - but I don't think we wanted to, and I'm happy with that. Bit of a bellend and the media would be typical arseholes for all the time he was here. If Mo was leaving this summer (hope he doesn't) and Mbappe played on the right, then there's a big case to be made, but I'm most arsed that RM now won't sign the odd-looking cyborg chap (but even that doesn't bother me as much, because I don't think he makes the sportwashing cheats that much better all-round)

How could we have done it? He's getting a £128m signing on fee paid over 5 years, so he'll be on the equivalent of £800k a week? (or close to). So the fee / wages means nothing when you add that on top.

We just aren't that kind of club at all.
MonsLibpool

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Today at 03:11:51 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:54:57 pm
You dont need to look at PSG when you can just look at Madrid with Ronaldo Benzema Modric Kroos, or Barcelona with Neymar Suarez Messi, PSG are the rare example of having the best players not leading to the big honours.
We slapped a big spending Barcelona side who replace Neymar with a £140m player and we would have beaten that Madrid side in 2018 before Mo's injury.

I'm just saying that people tend to get carried away. A "team" can compete with and beat them regardless. Buying many star players doesn't guarantee that they'll dominate European football.

However,  it doesn't fit into the narrative so I'll leave it there.
Paul JH

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Today at 03:14:12 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:11:51 pm
I'm just saying that people tend to get carried away. A "team" can compete with and beat them regardless. Buying many star players doesn't guarantee that they'll dominate European football.

100% agree. Football fans love to repeat the same mantras. Real actually won CL when they didn't have as good a team as people thought a few seasons ago, or as in the past, and have not won it when they've been littered with Galacticos.

rhysd

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Today at 03:17:44 pm
Any word on how much his agents/advisors got?
Coolie High

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Today at 03:33:36 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 03:14:12 pm
100% agree. Football fans love to repeat the same mantras. Real actually won CL when they didn't have as good a team as people thought a few seasons ago, or as in the past, and have not won it when they've been littered with Galacticos.

Real have always been littered with Galaticos, theyve won like 5CLs in the last ten years being littered with Galaticos.
Coolie High

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Today at 03:38:01 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:11:51 pm
We slapped a big spending Barcelona side who replace Neymar with a £140m player and we would have beaten that Madrid side in 2018 before Mo's injury.

I'm just saying that people tend to get carried away. A "team" can compete with and beat them regardless. Buying many star players doesn't guarantee that they'll dominate European football.

However,  it doesn't fit into the narrative so I'll leave it there.

If were going on past precedence buying many star players does guarantee you dominate European football, I think thats why Madrid currently have 14 Cls and have won like 5 of the last 10. Before that it was Barcelona who had star players, I think people like to delude themselves that this isnt the case, when even during our best times weve lost two CL finals to Madrid teams who have a manager lesser than Klopp.

Nobby Reserve

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Today at 03:48:05 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 03:03:13 pm
How could we have done it? He's getting a £128m signing on fee paid over 5 years, so he'll be on the equivalent of £800k a week? (or close to). So the fee / wages means nothing when you add that on top.

We just aren't that kind of club at all.


If we paid a £128m transfer fee (payable to the selling club over 5 years) and £250k/week, would that be more acceptable to you
