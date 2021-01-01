« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask  (Read 17630 times)

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,229
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 03:03:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:54:20 pm

Exactly.

*If* the published figures are trues, then it's an oddly small contract (which is why I think there's more to it)

We were prepared to pay £110m transfer fee for Caicedo.

The £128m signing on payment is in lieu of a transfer fee. And £250k/week is well within our wage structure.

We could have done it - but I don't think we wanted to, and I'm happy with that. Bit of a bellend and the media would be typical arseholes for all the time he was here. If Mo was leaving this summer (hope he doesn't) and Mbappe played on the right, then there's a big case to be made, but I'm most arsed that RM now won't sign the odd-looking cyborg chap (but even that doesn't bother me as much, because I don't think he makes the sportwashing cheats that much better all-round)

How could we have done it? He's getting a £128m signing on fee paid over 5 years, so he'll be on the equivalent of £800k a week? (or close to). So the fee / wages means nothing when you add that on top.

We just aren't that kind of club at all.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:07:03 pm by Paul JH »
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 03:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 02:54:57 pm
You dont need to look at PSG when you can just look at Madrid with Ronaldo Benzema Modric Kroos, or Barcelona with Neymar Suarez Messi, PSG are the rare example of having the best players not leading to the big honours.
We slapped a big spending Barcelona side who replace Neymar with a £140m player and we would have beaten that Madrid side in 2018 before Mo's injury.

I'm just saying that people tend to get carried away. A "team" can compete with and beat them regardless. Buying many star players doesn't guarantee that they'll dominate European football.

However,  it doesn't fit into the narrative so I'll leave it there.
Logged

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,229
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 03:14:12 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 03:11:51 pm
I'm just saying that people tend to get carried away. A "team" can compete with and beat them regardless. Buying many star players doesn't guarantee that they'll dominate European football.

100% agree. Football fans love to repeat the same mantras. Real actually won CL when they didn't have as good a team as people thought a few seasons ago, or as in the past, and have not won it when they've been littered with Galacticos.

Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Offline rhysd

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 496
  • Igor
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 03:17:44 pm »
Any word on how much his agents/advisors got?
Logged
20 and 7

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 03:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 03:14:12 pm
100% agree. Football fans love to repeat the same mantras. Real actually won CL when they didn't have as good a team as people thought a few seasons ago, or as in the past, and have not won it when they've been littered with Galacticos.

Real have always been littered with Galaticos, theyve won like 5CLs in the last ten years being littered with Galaticos.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 03:38:01 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 03:11:51 pm
We slapped a big spending Barcelona side who replace Neymar with a £140m player and we would have beaten that Madrid side in 2018 before Mo's injury.

I'm just saying that people tend to get carried away. A "team" can compete with and beat them regardless. Buying many star players doesn't guarantee that they'll dominate European football.

However,  it doesn't fit into the narrative so I'll leave it there.

If were going on past precedence buying many star players does guarantee you dominate European football, I think thats why Madrid currently have 14 Cls and have won like 5 of the last 10. Before that it was Barcelona who had star players, I think people like to delude themselves that this isnt the case, when even during our best times weve lost two CL finals to Madrid teams who have a manager lesser than Klopp.

Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,807
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 03:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 03:03:13 pm
How could we have done it? He's getting a £128m signing on fee paid over 5 years, so he'll be on the equivalent of £800k a week? (or close to). So the fee / wages means nothing when you add that on top.

We just aren't that kind of club at all.


If we paid a £128m transfer fee (payable to the selling club over 5 years) and £250k/week, would that be more acceptable to you
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 04:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:38:01 pm
If were going on past precedence buying many star players does guarantee you dominate European football, I think thats why Madrid currently have 14 Cls and have won like 5 of the last 10. Before that it was Barcelona who had star players, I think people like to delude themselves that this isnt the case, when even during our best times weve lost two CL finals to Madrid teams who have a manager lesser than Klopp.

They're building a new look team with some excellent players - however, they've still got it all to do. They still need to get the balance right amongst the group and starting x11.

Mbappe is a terrific player, but he does rock the boat in where the space he likes to operate in and one of their current best players Vinicus likes to work. That's not to say they won't find a solution, but it's also not a given they will work together well.

Their midfield is under going a change, and whilst they have excellent players, they will miss the likes of Kroos and Modric who were more elaborate on the ball than perhaps their existing players are who are more functional and reminiscent of our midfield triumphant of Hendo, Gini and Fabinho.

Their defense is not the strongest and their goalkeeper is coming towards the latter years in his career. Then there's Ancelotti - how long will he there for?

So it's no forgone conclusion this group will emulate the teams of the past decade.
Logged

Offline Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 651
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 04:07:13 pm »
He's wanted to go to Real Madrid for as long as he's been a footballer :D Why are people debating whether we could have afforded him?
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,404
  • Scrubbers
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 04:17:13 pm »
Who gives a flying fuck (I do in a way because i said to my lads that he was signing 3 years ago, as a bit of a laugh)  ;D ;)
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,052
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 04:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:48:05 pm

If we paid a £128m transfer fee (payable to the selling club over 5 years) and £250k/week, would that be more acceptable to you

He was never coming here. He was destined to go Madrid and thats what he has done. The links with him were mental, driven by social media and the press constantly linking him with us to generate clicks.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,979
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 04:24:55 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 03:11:51 pm
We slapped a big spending Barcelona side who replace Neymar with a £140m player and we would have beaten that Madrid side in 2018 before Mo's injury.

I'm just saying that people tend to get carried away. A "team" can compete with and beat them regardless. Buying many star players doesn't guarantee that they'll dominate European football.

However,  it doesn't fit into the narrative so I'll leave it there.

Real never have a manager who'll stay that long either like Guardiola or Klopp. Zidane was only there 3 or 4 years despite everything he won (and the CL's were a real fluke, they weren't even playing well in most of the ties and I think he only won the league once).

Real Madrid have only reclaimed the title ONCE since 1990 in what is most of the time a two team league and that's despite Galactico eras and some poor Barcelona teams and spells.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,608
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 04:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 02:55:24 pm
Why isnt it smart?

Maybe smart is the wrong word, I meant it's not super clever scouting unearthing gems but more paying top dollar for the well known best players from South America v's for example how Brighton operate.
Logged

Offline Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 651
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 04:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:38:01 pm
If were going on past precedence buying many star players does guarantee you dominate European football, I think thats why Madrid currently have 14 Cls and have won like 5 of the last 10. Before that it was Barcelona who had star players, I think people like to delude themselves that this isnt the case, when even during our best times weve lost two CL finals to Madrid teams who have a manager lesser than Klopp.

When did Barcelona dominate European football....? Their Suarez, Messi, Neymar team got to and won one final and that was it. Their win before that was literally homegrown plus Villa, Masch, Abidal and Alves (hardly Galactico's). And Real have had plenty of teams full of 'star players' that didnt dominate Europe (I might be wrong but I dont think their actual labelled Galactico's won the CL?).
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 04:53:02 pm »
They're at 14 CL because they got a head start & help from the dictator.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,807
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 05:41:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:21:55 pm
He was never coming here. He was destined to go Madrid and thats what he has done.


I'm not disputing that!

But people have been saying for years that we couldn't afford him so shouldn't even bother having a discussion on it. If (and I made the point earlier that I have some doubts) the figures quoted are correct, then it's very much in our affordability bracket.

Another point I made is that I don't think we actually wanted him at this point.

It also bloody annoys me how, especially over the past 10-20 years, a narrative has grown (assisted by a fawning media) that Madrid is the pinnacle of football clubs and all players worth a fig should have playing for them as their ultimate ambition. Proper fucks me off.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 06:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 04:33:48 pm
When did Barcelona dominate European football....? Their Suarez, Messi, Neymar team got to and won one final and that was it. Their win before that was literally homegrown plus Villa, Masch, Abidal and Alves (hardly Galactico's). And Real have had plenty of teams full of 'star players' that didnt dominate Europe (I might be wrong but I dont think their actual labelled Galactico's won the CL?).

The last 2 decades who has won more CLs than Madrid and Barcelona? How is Villa Alves Henry  Mascherano Messi Xavi Iniesta hardly Galaticos those were  the best players in the world.

And the labelled Galaticos did win the CL, the team with Figo and Zidane won it at Hampden Park against Leverkusen in 01-02.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:17:44 pm by Coolie High »
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 06:13:17 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:53:02 pm
They're at 14 CL because they got a head start & help from the dictator.

Right but theyve also won 5 CL in the last 10 years.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 06:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 06:13:17 pm
Right but theyve also won 5 CL in the last 10 years.

And 6 whist they were nothing but a fascists toy playing in a cup that didn't include most countries.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,052
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 06:17:06 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:41:16 pm

I'm not disputing that!

But people have been saying for years that we couldn't afford him so shouldn't even bother having a discussion on it. If (and I made the point earlier that I have some doubts) the figures quoted are correct, then it's very much in our affordability bracket.

Another point I made is that I don't think we actually wanted him at this point.

It also bloody annoys me how, especially over the past 10-20 years, a narrative has grown (assisted by a fawning media) that Madrid is the pinnacle of football clubs and all players worth a fig should have playing for them as their ultimate ambition. Proper fucks me off.



But they all end up there. Unless you have a limitless budget, the very best players end up there and there is very little competition.

Which english club has signed the absolute best talents in Europe? Probably PSG with Mbappe, us with Van Dijk, City with Haaland. But the rest end up in Madrid.
Logged

Offline Vegeta

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 304
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 06:54:57 pm »
Courtious
Frimpong ??- Rudiger - Militao - Davies
Camavinga ChuChumeni
Bellingham
Rodrygo / Valverde - Mbappe - ViniJNR


Could we something like this next season ??
Logged
150 IQ never wrong.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 07:58:16 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 06:11:29 pm
The last 2 decades who has won more CLs than Madrid and Barcelona? How is Villa Alves Henry  Mascherano Messi Xavi Iniesta hardly Galaticos those were  the best players in the world.

And the labelled Galaticos did win the CL, the team with Figo and Zidane won it at Hampden Park against Leverkusen in 01-02.
So the same number as our team featuring the likes of Djimi Traore ;)
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,694
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #382 on: Yesterday at 08:47:13 pm »
Has anyone checked on Mac Red?
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #383 on: Yesterday at 08:59:10 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 08:47:13 pm
Has anyone checked on Mac Red?
Closing his online Nike account.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #384 on: Yesterday at 10:19:47 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:58:16 pm
So the same number as our team featuring the likes of Djimi Traore ;)

Yep :D but they won a league also, you could flip it and say the same amount as our team featuring the likes of VVD Salah Trent Alisson.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,052
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #385 on: Yesterday at 10:25:49 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 08:47:13 pm
Has anyone checked on Mac Red?

Mac ran off after we got beat by Arsenal. He seemed quite ashamed.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #386 on: Yesterday at 10:37:52 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:19:47 pm
Yep :D but they won a league also, you could flip it and say the same amount as our team featuring the likes of VVD Salah Trent Alisson.
We didn't spent crazy money on Galacticos. People assumed they would dominate but a team like that with those players shouldn't go FOUR years without a trophy.

It's a team game. If players like Hendo, Gino and Millie can boss that 2018 Madrid team then we still have a good chance.
Logged

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,892
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #387 on: Yesterday at 10:48:26 pm »
Hes a one man circus, the chief clown.  Hopefully he absolutely fucks that dressing room up.

Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Online elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,805
  • Boss Tha
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #388 on: Yesterday at 11:56:58 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 01:39:06 pm
This is so untrue, you have the rare example where it applies but most of the times the teams with the best players win the most trophies, this is exactly why Madrid have won the most CLs in the last 7 years and have us beat us in two finals despite us having a better team and manager.

Also the original Galaticos won a CL in 02-03.

How come City have only won one then?
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #389 on: Today at 12:26:35 am »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 11:56:58 pm
How come City have only won one then?

Winning one CL is hard as it is, they dont have the history or fans to push them over the edge when theyve needed and Guardiola isnt as good as someone like Ancelotti or Klopp in a cup setting.

They probably win it this year though saying that.

Its hard to win the CL when you dont have a couple of top 5 players in the world, we had that when we won it, Salah VVD Alisson Mane could argue to be top 5 players at the time.

Im not saying we cant get to that level again, what Im saying is that when youve got the amount of top class players Madrid have and their history, then winning CLs becomes much easier, its wishful thinking to think it will all go pear shape.

It doesnt take a once in a generation manager to get a team containing Mbappe, Bellingham, Valverde, Vini Jr, Camavinga to win a big trophy.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #390 on: Today at 12:30:02 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:37:52 pm
We didn't spent crazy money on Galacticos. People assumed they would dominate but a team like that with those players shouldn't go FOUR years without a trophy.

It's a team game. If players like Hendo, Gino and Millie can boss that 2018 Madrid team then we still have a good chance.

The thing is they have their own version of Hendo Gini and Millie, in Camavinga, Valverde and Tchouaméni, workhorse midfielders who can also play but have high endurance stamina and arent as good on the ball as some of the midfielders theyve had in the past.

Also Im not sure we bossed 2018 Madrid at all, I can remember many of us coming to the conclusion that we actually needed similar type midfielders to Modric and Kroos to play alongside our workhorses.

Logged

Online elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,805
  • Boss Tha
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #391 on: Today at 12:36:30 am »
Well, I'm not throwing in the towel just yet. Fuck Madrid.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,472
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #392 on: Today at 03:14:15 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:53:02 pm
They're at 14 CL because they got a head start & help from the dictator.

One of the things that grinds my gears more than anything.

The first 5 were literally, in every sense of the word, against handpicked teams of farmers for them to beat.

yet everyone just goes along with the bullshit.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,472
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #393 on: Today at 03:15:34 am »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:36:30 am
Well, I'm not throwing in the towel just yet. Fuck Madrid.

Do you really want m'bappe moving into the giant personality vacuum Klopp will leave at the club?

Disastrous.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 