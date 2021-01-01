If were going on past precedence buying many star players does guarantee you dominate European football, I think thats why Madrid currently have 14 Cls and have won like 5 of the last 10. Before that it was Barcelona who had star players, I think people like to delude themselves that this isnt the case, when even during our best times weve lost two CL finals to Madrid teams who have a manager lesser than Klopp.



They're building a new look team with some excellent players - however, they've still got it all to do. They still need to get the balance right amongst the group and starting x11.Mbappe is a terrific player, but he does rock the boat in where the space he likes to operate in and one of their current best players Vinicus likes to work. That's not to say they won't find a solution, but it's also not a given they will work together well.Their midfield is under going a change, and whilst they have excellent players, they will miss the likes of Kroos and Modric who were more elaborate on the ball than perhaps their existing players are who are more functional and reminiscent of our midfield triumphant of Hendo, Gini and Fabinho.Their defense is not the strongest and their goalkeeper is coming towards the latter years in his career. Then there's Ancelotti - how long will he there for?So it's no forgone conclusion this group will emulate the teams of the past decade.