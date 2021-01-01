How come City have only won one then?
Winning one CL is hard as it is, they dont have the history or fans to push them over the edge when theyve needed and Guardiola isnt as good as someone like Ancelotti or Klopp in a cup setting.
They probably win it this year though saying that.
Its hard to win the CL when you dont have a couple of top 5 players in the world, we had that when we won it, Salah VVD Alisson Mane could argue to be top 5 players at the time.
Im not saying we cant get to that level again, what Im saying is that when youve got the amount of top class players Madrid have and their history, then winning CLs becomes much easier, its wishful thinking to think it will all go pear shape.
It doesnt take a once in a generation manager to get a team containing Mbappe, Bellingham, Valverde, Vini Jr, Camavinga to win a big trophy.