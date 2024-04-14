« previous next »
The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

darragh85

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
April 14, 2024, 07:06:43 pm
why did we request it to be released then?
farawayred

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
April 14, 2024, 07:08:41 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on April 14, 2024, 07:06:43 pm
why did we request it to be released then?
Noise. The focus on PGMOL is not something that puts them in a good light. Independent control over these c*nts is imperative!
Wingman

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
April 14, 2024, 07:10:47 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on April 14, 2024, 07:00:48 pm
if we end up losing a league title by 2 points we can surely point to that game and what happened as the difference.

we requested the VAR audio via a carefully worded statement but never followed up with any comment on it again.

And why do you think that is? Come on, I could do with a laugh
darragh85

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
April 14, 2024, 07:18:31 pm
i'm talking shite and without a proper understanding of PGMOL.

There should be repercussions though.
markmywords

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 08:03:45 pm
 The ref's/VAR must be underperforming their xg by a huge amount this season, Another great opportunity missed to screw us over, on Jota's goal, this is 1 sloppy conspiracy.
Redley

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 08:09:30 pm
They only screw us some of the time, not every time, so couldnt possibly be dodgy
Redbonnie

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 08:21:55 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 08:03:45 pm
The ref's/VAR must be underperforming their xg by a huge amount this season, Another great opportunity missed to screw us over, on Jota's goal, this is 1 sloppy conspiracy.

This thread is about PGMOL corruption, the Everton decisions today were blatant. Louis Saha called iit after the game something strange is happening. The damage has already been done to us and you skim the till you dont run away with it in a bag marked swag. It could be betting, it could be bias but the awful decisions can not be explained by mere incompetence. How anyone can think today is a good day to say PGMOL is not corrupt.
mullyred94

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 08:25:23 pm
Diaz 'goal'  against spurs gonna cost us  :'(
Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 08:57:31 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 08:25:23 pm
Diaz 'goal'  against spurs gonna cost us  :'(

The Diaz goal, the Doku kung Fu and the Odegaard handball and there wouldn't even be a title race.

Delighted Forest called out the PGMOL today.

Exactly what we have been saying about Manchester officials.
Draex

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 09:57:56 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:57:31 pm
Delighted Forest called out the PGMOL today.

Exactly what we have been saying about Manchester officials.

Their complaint is Attwell is a Forest fan..
Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 10:03:35 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:57:56 pm
Their complaint is Attwell is a Forest fan..

Forest's complaint is that as a Luton fan Atwell should not be officiating in a match that involves one of their relegation rivals.
Redley

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 10:06:32 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:57:56 pm
Their complaint is Attwell is a Forest fan..

Nah, their complaint is Atwell is a Luton fan and so shouldnt be involved in game involving relegation rivals

Not sure what Eeyore is on about though, these Greater Mancunian refs who grew up football wise in the 80s and 90s are all famously fans of Altrincham, Curzon Ashton or Staylbridge Celtic. So all rather moot.
Draex

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 10:15:03 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:03:35 pm
Forest's complaint is that as a Luton fan Atwell should not be officiating in a match that involves one of their relegation rivals.

Thats the one, what has that got to do with Manchester? Or is Manchester his second team?
Andy82lfc

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Yesterday at 11:54:46 pm
Murphy shit-talking as per usual. He says that VAR supporting Luton has zero, indisputably nothing to do with decisions and them supporting any team has nothing to do with how they ref - then says the fact VAR didnt award the stonewall pen at the end was beyond my comprehension.

A lot of the whole argument for those who are still blind in a nutshell.
StigenKeegan

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 01:40:24 am
From one of the sharpest, most sensible minds on SoMe:

https://twitter.com/babuyagu/status/1782174097868226642

It really can't be said any better than this. Should really be the end of this whole thread.
Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Today at 01:41:09 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:15:03 pm
Thats the one, what has that got to do with Manchester? Or is Manchester his second team?

The point is that a Luton fan shouldn't be refereeing games that involve Luton's rivals. That is exactly why Mancunian referees shouldn't be refereeing Liverpool games.
