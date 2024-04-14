why did we request it to be released then?
if we end up losing a league title by 2 points we can surely point to that game and what happened as the difference. we requested the VAR audio via a carefully worded statement but never followed up with any comment on it again.
The ref's/VAR must be underperforming their xg by a huge amount this season, Another great opportunity missed to screw us over, on Jota's goal, this is 1 sloppy conspiracy.
Diaz 'goal' against spurs gonna cost us :'(
Delighted Forest called out the PGMOL today. Exactly what we have been saying about Manchester officials.
Their complaint is Attwell is a Forest fan..
Forest's complaint is that as a Luton fan Atwell should not be officiating in a match that involves one of their relegation rivals.
Thats the one, what has that got to do with Manchester? Or is Manchester his second team?
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.78]