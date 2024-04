Thinking back to the Spurs game, that was enough for me to know the game is rigged on some level. The VAR audio simply confirmed it for me. A mad up rule that they couldn't go back and correct their 'error.' Just not sure why they didn't want us to win that day. Was it something to do with Spurs? With money/betting or because they simply want City to win it again? That's the only thing I can't work out.



But it will come out sooner or later.