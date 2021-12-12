This will be a difficult one, form doesnt matter and they have so much to galvanize and moticate them. They have a ref who used to be decent, but nowis shite and seems to absolutely detest us and will give us absolutely nothing and them everything.



They will press relentlessly, be over physicsl, and we seem to struggle with that these day. And although we have been getting points lately we dont seem to gel as well. We need to be good today. We have to be much better than them today if we are to win. And that is where I feel confident, if we play like we know we can then we will win. If we are ourselves throigh the game then we will win, because when we are playing on the top of our game they cant match it. If Nunez has goals in him today and shows himself as we all know can be then they will struggle. So I am hoping thats how it will be today and that we retake top olsxe.



Come on Liverpool!!!! YNWA!