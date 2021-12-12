« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT  (Read 13302 times)

Online Syntexity

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #360 on: Today at 04:19:44 pm »
This will be a difficult one, form doesnt matter and they have so much to galvanize and moticate them. They have a ref who used to be decent, but nowis shite and seems to absolutely detest us and will give us absolutely nothing and them everything.

They will press relentlessly, be over physicsl,  and we seem to struggle with that these day. And although we have been getting points lately we dont seem to gel as well. We need to be good today. We have to be much better than them today if we are to win. And that is where I feel confident, if we play like we know we can then we will win. If we are ourselves throigh the game then we will win, because when we are playing on the top of our game they cant match it. If Nunez has goals in him today and shows himself as we all know can be then  they will struggle. So I am hoping thats how it will be today and that we retake top olsxe.

Come on Liverpool!!!! YNWA!
Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,179
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #361 on: Today at 04:19:53 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:14:23 pm
Apologies if its been covered
But they have just shown the Annie Road and it looks like the centre strip is not being used. I thought it was all open now.

Could be wrong, but I thought that was hospitality and can't be used yet as the inside of the stand isn't finished?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,643
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #362 on: Today at 04:20:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 04:18:46 pm
Butterflies.

Hope we manage these fucks and get 7 Hag sacked.

They won't sack him after this game anyway.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,149
  • YNWA
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #363 on: Today at 04:22:30 pm »
No "Good luck, Jurgen" on the pre match Sky interview. "Good luck today, Eric!" for baldy though.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,265
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #364 on: Today at 04:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 04:18:14 pm
Klopp clearly doesnt want to use him as the holding midfielder.

Even if he did, you wouldnt choose this game to try it out.

I would as theyll put so little pressure on our holding midfielder - wouldnt try it vs arsenal for example but these are going to sit off and challenge us to break them down
Logged

Online Kloppage Time

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #365 on: Today at 04:24:08 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 04:20:04 pm
They won't sack him after this game anyway.

half time?
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,861
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #366 on: Today at 04:24:26 pm »
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 04:12:55 pm
Supersub Harvey will come in later and rip them a new one

Yes I think hes our best player at opening up tight defences.
Logged
#JFT97

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,186
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #367 on: Today at 04:24:31 pm »
Quote from: It'ssssss Chritsmassssssss on Today at 04:18:06 pm
Nothing is ever certain in this fixture. I remember beating them during a torrid season, when they were reigning champions and David Ngog was on our scoresheet. Similarly, we've been frustrated by them when we're flying under Klopp and they're languishing under whoever. I remember an annoying draw at Old Trafford under Solksjaer for example.

That 7-0 has warped people's perceptions a little. We're rightfully favourites, but this game is never ever a sure thing.

Shit I remember them getting away with it in the 80s when the thug Whiteside kicked us off the park, along with the shithousery from Mark Hughes. Used to spawn them in off someones arse, I remember Whiteside trying to break Sammy Lees leg with a stamp after the ball had gone, only for the ball to get kicked back towards them.  Referee clearly saw the stamp, looked at Whiteside as if he couldnt believe it and then waved play on. Licence to kick us off the park. Moran with his elbow which shattered Kennys eye socket. (Although Souness was reported to have knocked seven bells out of Moran in the tunnel afterwards)
Form seems to not matter in this one.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,643
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #368 on: Today at 04:24:47 pm »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,861
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #369 on: Today at 04:24:50 pm »
Nice to see the new stand partially open.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,582
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #370 on: Today at 04:25:33 pm »
I sincerely hope we humble them.
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,050
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #371 on: Today at 04:25:42 pm »
Let's do this, fuckin come on!!
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online Kloppage Time

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #372 on: Today at 04:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 04:05:29 pm
View from the new stand!
One of my mates is there the lucky sod!
 ;D
https://postimg.cc/H8TT92gR


Edit: for some reason the pic doesn't show only the link

I hope he has a voice like a foghorn
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,186
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #373 on: Today at 04:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 04:19:53 pm
Could be wrong, but I thought that was hospitality and can't be used yet as the inside of the stand isn't finished?

Ahhh. Right.
We noticed the the plush seats when we were there for the Fulham game.  :)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,149
  • YNWA
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #374 on: Today at 04:26:01 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:25:33 pm
I sincerely hope we humble them.

I want it so bad I can taste it
Logged

Online Hestoic

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #375 on: Today at 04:26:32 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:24:31 pm
Shit I remember them getting away with it in the 80s when the thug Whiteside kicked us off the park, along with the shithousery from Mark Hughes. Used to spawn them in off someones arse, I remember Whiteside trying to break Sammy Lees leg with a stamp after the ball had gone, only for the ball to get kicked back towards them.  Referee clearly saw the stamp, looked at Whiteside as if he couldnt believe it and then waved play on. Licence to kick us off the park. Moran with his elbow which shattered Kennys eye socket. (Although Souness was reported to have knocked seven bells out of Moran in the tunnel afterwards)
Form seems to not matter in this one.

We need a Souness regen. Quite gutted that he was before my time.
Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,179
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #376 on: Today at 04:27:22 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 04:18:46 pm
Butterflies.

Hope we manage these fucks and get 7 Hag sacked.

I did of course mean mangle these fucks. Managing them hopefully won't be an issue.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
  • American Red since 1986
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #377 on: Today at 04:27:23 pm »
Would have preferred Jones over Gravenberch, even with CJ not seemingly in great form.  But, I trust JK also.  I do like the idea of Elliott for the final 30 as he has excelled in that role all season.

Would love to see us jump out fast and aggressive and take our chances rather than the slow, patient approach.  Put them under pressure quickly and see how fast they crack.
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #378 on: Today at 04:27:32 pm »
United at Anfield after most had a rest midweek. The boys better come out breathing fire.
Their midfield is shocking. We need to dominate the ball and not let them out.
Logged

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,643
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #379 on: Today at 04:27:39 pm »
You can barely hear the commentator on LFCTV which is just as well as Aldo is the co-commentator today.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,918
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #380 on: Today at 04:29:33 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 