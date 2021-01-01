« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT

Like all the worst kind of teams out there, they are game-raisers i.e. they'll put in the effort when they feel like it. Many of them don't respect the manager but the players know this is THE game for their fans. Even self-involved and narcissistic players will try if it means pleasing their own fanbase or potentially becoming a hero.

They are also on the backend of lots of criticism in the media and lots of talk about how we are going to hammer them, that in itself can inspire the least motivated of players.

They will certainly be up for it - so much so that a little wager on a red card may not be unwise.

Having said all that, if we play well (and we are due a good performance) then we should get the three points in a 2-0 victory or something like that. It will be interesting to see what midfield three we go for. I hope we go for the jugular and possibly use Gakpo in a middle there, I would prefer that than to see Endo starting. Using Trent in there is also a possibility with Gomez to RB (Trent should not play at 6 though, that should be Szobozlai).

Need to see improved performances from Gravenberch (if he plays), Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz please.
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 03:06:03 pm
Our own injuries staring to add up in Robertson,  Matip, Thiago  Mac Allister, Bajetic, Jota.

What line up are people expecting?

Allison
Gomez
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas
Trent
Szloboszlai (appalling spelling)
Jones / Elliott
Diaz
Nunez
Salah

????

Some tough calls to make

Who plays right back?

Who plays 6?

Does Gapko start? Midfield or up front?

Does klopp go with the same front 3 as thev7-0 Nunez-Gapko-Salah?

Has Elliott deservedly played his way into the starting line up ahead of Gravenberch and Jones?

yes
Thinking about it more starting Trent at the 6 and Gomez at RB makes total sense for this one - they don't have anyone who can press high in midfield so Trent should get time on the ball , but they do have pace on the counter
Crazy they might play Shaw again, out for 3 months with a muscle injury, returns and plays every game midweek, weekend, midweek etc then off with a suspected hamstring problem and back training already. No wonder they get so many injuries.
Thinking about it more starting Trent at the 6 and Gomez at RB makes total sense for this one - they don't have anyone who can press high in midfield so Trent should get time on the ball , but they do have pace on the counter

I'd agree. Rashford likely starts and Gomez can match him down that side. And I thought Gomez looked better than normal going forward in the Palace game when he came on. Granted, they were pinned in, but he linked up well on the right with Gakpo and Salah so it isn't as if we'd be blunt with pure width down that side.

This lot aren't very good and it would take the performance of the season for them to beat us. Things do happen in football and we can't be complacent, but we ought to be wining this relatively comfortably. I'm not sure their players are giving their all for their manager and unless we give away an early goal for them to hold onto something, we should have too much for them.

