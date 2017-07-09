Like all the worst kind of teams out there, they are game-raisers i.e. they'll put in the effort when they feel like it. Many of them don't respect the manager but the players know this is THE game for their fans. Even self-involved and narcissistic players will try if it means pleasing their own fanbase or potentially becoming a hero.



They are also on the backend of lots of criticism in the media and lots of talk about how we are going to hammer them, that in itself can inspire the least motivated of players.



They will certainly be up for it - so much so that a little wager on a red card may not be unwise.



Having said all that, if we play well (and we are due a good performance) then we should get the three points in a 2-0 victory or something like that. It will be interesting to see what midfield three we go for. I hope we go for the jugular and possibly use Gakpo in a middle there, I would prefer that than to see Endo starting. Using Trent in there is also a possibility with Gomez to RB (Trent should not play at 6 though, that should be Szobozlai).



Need to see improved performances from Gravenberch (if he plays), Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz please.