MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT

TheMan

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
Reply #40 on: Today at 03:06:50 pm
Like all the worst kind of teams out there, they are game-raisers i.e. they'll put in the effort when they feel like it. Many of them don't respect the manager but the players know this is THE game for their fans. Even self-involved and narcissistic players will try if it means pleasing their own fanbase or potentially becoming a hero.

They are also on the backend of lots of criticism in the media and lots of talk about how we are going to hammer them, that in itself can inspire the least motivated of players.

They will certainly be up for it - so much so that a little wager on a red card may not be unwise.

Having said all that, if we play well (and we are due a good performance) then we should get the three points in a 2-0 victory or something like that. It will be interesting to see what midfield three we go for. I hope we go for the jugular and possibly use Gakpo in a middle there, I would prefer that than to see Endo starting. Using Trent in there is also a possibility with Gomez to RB (Trent should not play at 6 though, that should be Szobozlai).

Need to see improved performances from Gravenberch (if he plays), Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz please.
Qston

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #41 on: Today at 03:06:59 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 03:06:03 pm
Our own injuries staring to add up in Robertson,  Matip, Thiago  Mac Allister, Bajetic, Jota.

What line up are people expecting?

Allison
Gomez
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas
Trent
Szloboszlai (appalling spelling)
Jones / Elliott
Diaz
Nunez
Salah

????

Some tough calls to make

Who plays right back?

Who plays 6?

Does Gapko start? Midfield or up front?

Does klopp go with the same front 3 as thev7-0 Nunez-Gapko-Salah?

Has Elliott deservedly played his way into the starting line up ahead of Gravenberch and Jones?

yes
JackWard33

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
Reply #42 on: Today at 03:07:34 pm
Thinking about it more starting Trent at the 6 and Gomez at RB makes total sense for this one - they don't have anyone who can press high in midfield so Trent should get time on the ball , but they do have pace on the counter
DelTrotter

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
Reply #43 on: Today at 03:15:04 pm
Crazy they might play Shaw again, out for 3 months with a muscle injury, returns and plays every game midweek, weekend, midweek etc then off with a suspected hamstring problem and back training already. No wonder they get so many injuries.
Long queues cause a boxing day sales fiasco at Aldi

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #44 on: Today at 03:41:47 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:07:34 pm
Thinking about it more starting Trent at the 6 and Gomez at RB makes total sense for this one - they don't have anyone who can press high in midfield so Trent should get time on the ball , but they do have pace on the counter

I'd agree. Rashford likely starts and Gomez can match him down that side. And I thought Gomez looked better than normal going forward in the Palace game when he came on. Granted, they were pinned in, but he linked up well on the right with Gakpo and Salah so it isn't as if we'd be blunt with pure width down that side.

This lot aren't very good and it would take the performance of the season for them to beat us. Things do happen in football and we can't be complacent, but we ought to be wining this relatively comfortably. I'm not sure their players are giving their all for their manager and unless we give away an early goal for them to hold onto something, we should have too much for them.

SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
Reply #45 on: Today at 04:07:28 pm
I have to believe that Klopp's instructions will be "shoot on sight" given how erratic* Onana is. all the forwards and midfielders need to hammer away at him.

plus of course, Mo, Nunez and Diaz and Gakpo (whoever is on the forward line) need to press the shit out of him when he's faffing around with the ball.



* I'm in a polite mood.
mullyred94

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
Reply #46 on: Today at 04:08:39 pm
Surely Harvey has got to get a start?

Will play his heart out against the mancs
SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #47 on: Today at 04:11:30 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:08:39 pm
Surely Harvey has got to get a start?

not after the hard 90 he put in last night, no.
Irishred1

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #48 on: Today at 04:22:01 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 03:06:50 pm
Like all the worst kind of teams out there, they are game-raisers i.e. they'll put in the effort when they feel like it. Many of them don't respect the manager but the players know this is THE game for their fans. Even self-involved and narcissistic players will try if it means pleasing their own fanbase or potentially becoming a hero.

They are also on the backend of lots of criticism in the media and lots of talk about how we are going to hammer them, that in itself can inspire the least motivated of players.

They will certainly be up for it - so much so that a little wager on a red card may not be unwise.

Having said all that, if we play well (and we are due a good performance) then we should get the three points in a 2-0 victory or something like that. It will be interesting to see what midfield three we go for. I hope we go for the jugular and possibly use Gakpo in a middle there, I would prefer that than to see Endo starting. Using Trent in there is also a possibility with Gomez to RB (Trent should not play at 6 though, that should be Szobozlai).

Need to see improved performances from Gravenberch (if he plays), Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz please.
Did you watch them in the champions league. Not even viagra could rise this lot
MD1990

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
Reply #49 on: Today at 04:40:27 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPpW_0wwEAA

nice trolling from the PL youtube channel 7 goal thriller
fowlermagic

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
Reply #50 on: Today at 04:53:00 pm
Will be interesting to see how our lads play this one and if Utd can up their game as you would think they will come into the match with quite a reserve game plan. Ten Haag cannot afford to lose this one by 4/5 goals so will be quite defensive and to be honest our lads don't look like they are hitting top gear lately. We have been winning league games by the odd goal, even Sheffield Utd was 1-0 until the 94th minute so i cannot see us bagging too many against a park the bus Utd. Will take 2-0 right now and run with it.
G Richards

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
Reply #51 on: Today at 04:55:36 pm
I am expecting a good win for us, but part of me hates saying that. Man Utd have nothing to lose in a sense, and football is full of examples when the result didnt go as expected. If we play to our level, we should be fine no matter what they do.

The team I expect to see is:

Alisson
Trent Konate Virg Tsimikas/Gomez
Endo
Szoboszlai Jones/Gravenberch
Salah Nunez Diaz

The main choices are at left back and left midfield, for me. Arguably Gakpo might get into the side too, but probably the bench, as he is an intelligent player who watches closely for how to hurt them when he comes on. Elliott could count himself a bit unlucky if he doesnt start, as he has been playing very well. Still, I like him from the bench at the moment, as his industry and intelligence makes a great impact in the last 20-30 mins.
lucid-tentacles

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #52 on: Today at 05:02:35 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 03:06:03 pm
Our own injuries staring to add up in Robertson,  Matip, Thiago  Mac Allister, Bajetic, Jota.

What line up are people expecting?

Allison
Gomez
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas
Trent
Szloboszlai (appalling spelling)
Jones / Elliott
Diaz
Nunez
Salah

????

Some tough calls to make

Who plays right back?

Who plays 6?

Does Gapko start? Midfield or up front?

Does klopp go with the same front 3 as thev7-0 Nunez-Gapko-Salah?

Has Elliott deservedly played his way into the starting line up ahead of Gravenberch and Jones?
I'm sticking with Quansah with VVD, Konate didn't impress last night or the match before. I'll probably be shot down in flames for this but hey ho.
Angelius

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #53 on: Today at 05:18:12 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:07:34 pm
Thinking about it more starting Trent at the 6 and Gomez at RB makes total sense for this one - they don't have anyone who can press high in midfield so Trent should get time on the ball , but they do have pace on the counter

I've been thinking about this too and maybe it's an Endo and Trent midfield two with Szobo a little further ahead. Gomez providing width on the right, Diaz on the left. Nunez and Salah would be the other two attackers.

That might provide better protection against their potential counters while providing a lot of attacking impetus. Feels like that can work considering the Macca injury.

But also it's a little tough for me to see Klopp not playing either Grav or Jones for this game. So maybe Grav instead of Endo but he's not been too good recently off the ball which is a concern.

In general, we should win but this I'm not liking the media narrative around this game at all. Thankfully, Klopp sees through this as always. Hopefully he can transmit this to the players and there's no complacency at all.

Expect it to be more of a grind than we think. 2-0 with the second goal coming after 80 mins.
scalatore

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
Reply #54 on: Today at 05:23:24 pm
I think the combined team would just be Liverpool players, their current squad is really bad somehow. They're also playing horribly. Not sure either point matters that much in a game like this though, it's not going to be easy.

Three points and no injuries is all I ask. A massive battering would be wonderful, but just get the job done.
Zlen

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
Reply #55 on: Today at 05:24:22 pm
I dont think our players need to be hyped up over playing United, beating them well, whatever. There is only one thing they need to think about.

Stay top of the table.
That is all.
Lynndenberries

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
Reply #56 on: Today at 05:56:52 pm
Theyll come to Anfield and hold on for dear life. Its been a common theme this season, but we have to be patient. The three points are the only thing that matters at the end of the day.

3-1 to us.
Dench57

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
Reply #57 on: Today at 06:23:42 pm
I'll accept 3-0
SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
Reply #58 on: Today at 06:45:38 pm
Ali's view of MU's mindset on Sunday ....

I would be on fire and I would try to set my teammates on fire as well, said the Liverpool goalkeeper when asked to put himself in Uniteds boots on Sunday.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/dec/15/alisson-if-i-were-a-manchester-united-player-i-would-be-on-fire
