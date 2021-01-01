« previous next »
NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)

Andy @ Allerton!

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 08:21:43 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 08:09:23 pm
We used to have empires ruled by emperors and kingdoms ruled by kings. Now we have countries...

:D
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 08:39:23 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:00:15 pm
Yep. There certainly will be jobs lost. But do we want humanity to do pathetic crap jobs for little money when they can self-actualise with work they want to do?

AI can bring a lot to the table and it can take a lot away.

Depends on your point of view. I doubt a killer AI will murder us all, but it might well transform society.

Our society has been transformed quite a few times over the last 2,000+ years.

I'm optomistic

Well many of the people who lost their livelihoods to the spinning jenny were artisan peasants, a skilled working class living in relatively good conditions (and with relative liberty) to those they were then forced into by the new technology in the abyss of the newly industrialising towns and cities.

The Luddites saw what was coming their way, and rightly didn't like the look of it. We seem in a rush to embrace our own redundancy, in some wild gamble that the people who control AI (erm, it's the super-rich sociopaths who have been a large part of what got us into this mess), will somehow use it for the self-actualisation of the masses.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 09:10:40 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 08:39:23 pm
Well many of the people who lost their livelihoods to the spinning jenny were artisan peasants, a skilled working class living in relatively good conditions (and with relative liberty) to those they were then forced into by the new technology in the abyss of the newly industrialising towns and cities.

The Luddites saw what was coming their way, and rightly didn't like the look of it. We seem in a rush to embrace our own redundancy, in some wild gamble that the people who control AI (erm, it's the super-rich sociopaths who have been a large part of what got us into this mess), will somehow use it for the self-actualisation of the masses.

Rightly?

I've read quite a lot about the early history of the UK and many people had short, brutal and terrible lives.

In 1841 - the average age was less than 40

In the few hundred years before that it was around 30 ish


Yay?
Red-Soldier

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Reply #243 on: Today at 08:46:00 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:56:13 pm
It's early days but the Scottish Government are doing lots of work on creating a circular economy, Lorna Slater, the Green MSP is the Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity, and the Circular Economy (Scotland) Bill is currently going through parliament.

https://www.parliament.scot/bills-and-laws/bills/circular-economy-scotland-bill/overview#:~:text=The%20Scottish%20Government%20has%20introduced%20the%20Bill%20to,tackle%20the%20climate%20emergency%20and%20the%20biodiversity%20crisis.

It's great to see something like this going through:

This Bill requires Scottish Ministers to introduce measures to help develop a circular economy. This includes:

    Publishing a circular economy strategy
    Developing circular economy targets
    Reducing waste
    Increasing penalties for littering from vehicles
    Making sure individual householders and businesses get rid of waste in the right way
    Improving waste monitoring

All governments should be doing this.

The circular economy is the way forward and will be a huge industry.

Reduce
Reuse
Recycle

In fact, many are saying now, that we should drop the recycle part.  There are quite a few emerging issues around all the recycling we're doing, such as increased pollution.

In the developed world, we all should be focused on reduce and reuse (the circular economy).

Just 30 percent of e-waste is currently recycled-reused.  The increased tech over the past decade or so, has created a massive environmental issue.  Everything we produce should be modular and repairable.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Reply #244 on: Today at 09:21:47 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:46:00 am
It's great to see something like this going through:

All governments should be doing this.

The circular economy is the way forward and will be a huge industry.

Reduce
Reuse
Recycle

In fact, many are saying now, that we should drop the recycle part.  There are quite a few emerging issues around all the recycling we're doing, such as increased pollution.

In the developed world, we all should be focused on reduce and reuse (the circular economy).

Just 30 percent of e-waste is currently recycled-reused.  The increased tech over the past decade or so, has created a massive environmental issue.  Everything we produce should be modular and repairable.

If you don't recycle then what do you do with the waste? Just landfill it forever?
thejbs

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Reply #245 on: Today at 09:33:21 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:21:47 am
If you don't recycle then what do you do with the waste? Just landfill it forever?

I would say reduce, reuse, repair is probably more prudent with tech. And we should legislate to make all tech repairable by (at minimum) third parties. I recently read about how Nokia have made all their phones easily repairable - supplying guides and parts via ifixit. Big guns should be doing that. Apple are actively making their machines less user repairable/upgradeable.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Reply #246 on: Today at 09:36:14 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:33:21 am
I would say reduce, reuse, repair is probably more prudent with tech. And we should legislate to make all tech repairable by (at minimum) third parties. I recently read about how Nokia have made all their phones easily repairable - supplying guides and parts via ifixit. Big guns should be doing that. Apple are actively making their machines less user repairable/upgradeable.

How is reusing different from recycling?
Red-Soldier

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Reply #247 on: Today at 10:17:38 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:21:47 am
If you don't recycle then what do you do with the waste? Just landfill it forever?

No, you don't understand.

The focus needs to be reduce and reuse.  Recycling is the very last resort, as it creates pollution and is quite energy intensive.

If we can reduce first, then reuse what we have, eg. repair, if it breaks, or buy preowned.  Recycling only happens at the very last stage, if we cannot do 1 or 2.

We need to get away from the midset that we can just keep buying lots of stuff.  It's very hard to get precious metals from tech such as phones, for example.  So, much of it just goes to landfil.  Recycling is a very wasteful process.

All my mobiles have been preowned, for over 10 years now.
Nobby Reserve

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Reply #248 on: Today at 10:48:49 am
The problem with 'reuse' is how little demand there can be for used items.



Red-Soldier

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Reply #249 on: Today at 11:30:41 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:48:49 am
The problem with 'reuse' is how little demand there can be for used items.

We move in different circles mate.  There's a huge demand for used items, clothes, tech etc.

I guess it depends on your mindset and afluence.

Andy @ Allerton!

Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
Reply #250 on: Today at 11:53:04 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:17:38 am
No, you don't understand.

The focus needs to be reduce and reuse.  Recycling is the very last resort, as it creates pollution and is quite energy intensive.

If we can reduce first, then reuse what we have, eg. repair, if it breaks, or buy preowned.  Recycling only happens at the very last stage, if we cannot do 1 or 2.

We need to get away from the midset that we can just keep buying lots of stuff.  It's very hard to get precious metals from tech such as phones, for example.  So, much of it just goes to landfil.  Recycling is a very wasteful process.

All my mobiles have been preowned, for over 10 years now.

There is some merit in that idea, but how many people do go after the 'latest thing'

If I have trainers or a phone or even a car then I buy them and I keep them til they are wrecked and need replacing, then I replace them.

Yet some people will buy a new car or trainers or phone every couple of years. Seems bonkers to me.

I'd guess it's mainly young people, but some of my mates seem to buy new trainers every couple of months.
