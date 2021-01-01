If you don't recycle then what do you do with the waste? Just landfill it forever?



No, you don't understand.The focus needs to be reduce and reuse. Recycling is the very last resort, as it creates pollution and is quite energy intensive.If we can reduce first, then reuse what we have, eg. repair, if it breaks, or buy preowned. Recycling only happens at the very last stage, if we cannot do 1 or 2.We need to get away from the midset that we can just keep buying lots of stuff. It's very hard to get precious metals from tech such as phones, for example. So, much of it just goes to landfil. Recycling is a very wasteful process.All my mobiles have been preowned, for over 10 years now.