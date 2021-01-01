Yep. There certainly will be jobs lost. But do we want humanity to do pathetic crap jobs for little money when they can self-actualise with work they want to do?



AI can bring a lot to the table and it can take a lot away.



Depends on your point of view. I doubt a killer AI will murder us all, but it might well transform society.



Our society has been transformed quite a few times over the last 2,000+ years.



I'm optomistic



Well many of the people who lost their livelihoods to the spinning jenny were artisan peasants, a skilled working class living in relatively good conditions (and with relative liberty) to those they were then forced into by the new technology in the abyss of the newly industrialising towns and cities.The Luddites saw what was coming their way, and rightly didn't like the look of it. We seem in a rush to embrace our own redundancy, in some wild gamble that the people who control AI (erm, it's the super-rich sociopaths who have been a large part of what got us into this mess), will somehow use it for the self-actualisation of the masses.