Yesterday at 08:21:43 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 08:09:23 pm
We used to have empires ruled by emperors and kingdoms ruled by kings. Now we have countries...

Yesterday at 08:39:23 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:00:15 pm
Yep. There certainly will be jobs lost. But do we want humanity to do pathetic crap jobs for little money when they can self-actualise with work they want to do?

AI can bring a lot to the table and it can take a lot away.

Depends on your point of view. I doubt a killer AI will murder us all, but it might well transform society.

Our society has been transformed quite a few times over the last 2,000+ years.

I'm optomistic

Well many of the people who lost their livelihoods to the spinning jenny were artisan peasants, a skilled working class living in relatively good conditions (and with relative liberty) to those they were then forced into by the new technology in the abyss of the newly industrialising towns and cities.

The Luddites saw what was coming their way, and rightly didn't like the look of it. We seem in a rush to embrace our own redundancy, in some wild gamble that the people who control AI (erm, it's the super-rich sociopaths who have been a large part of what got us into this mess), will somehow use it for the self-actualisation of the masses.
Yesterday at 09:10:40 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 08:39:23 pm
Well many of the people who lost their livelihoods to the spinning jenny were artisan peasants, a skilled working class living in relatively good conditions (and with relative liberty) to those they were then forced into by the new technology in the abyss of the newly industrialising towns and cities.

The Luddites saw what was coming their way, and rightly didn't like the look of it. We seem in a rush to embrace our own redundancy, in some wild gamble that the people who control AI (erm, it's the super-rich sociopaths who have been a large part of what got us into this mess), will somehow use it for the self-actualisation of the masses.

Rightly?

I've read quite a lot about the early history of the UK and many people had short, brutal and terrible lives.

In 1841 - the average age was less than 40

In the few hundred years before that it was around 30 ish


Yay?
Today at 08:46:00 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:56:13 pm
It's early days but the Scottish Government are doing lots of work on creating a circular economy, Lorna Slater, the Green MSP is the Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity, and the Circular Economy (Scotland) Bill is currently going through parliament.

https://www.parliament.scot/bills-and-laws/bills/circular-economy-scotland-bill/overview#:~:text=The%20Scottish%20Government%20has%20introduced%20the%20Bill%20to,tackle%20the%20climate%20emergency%20and%20the%20biodiversity%20crisis.

It's great to see something like this going through:

Quote
This Bill requires Scottish Ministers to introduce measures to help develop a circular economy. This includes:

    Publishing a circular economy strategy
    Developing circular economy targets
    Reducing waste
    Increasing penalties for littering from vehicles
    Making sure individual householders and businesses get rid of waste in the right way
    Improving waste monitoring

All governments should be doing this.

The circular economy is the way forward and will be a huge industry.

Reduce
Reuse
Recycle

In fact, many are saying now, that we should drop the recycle part.  There are quite a few emerging issues around all the recycling we're doing, such as increased pollution.

In the developed world, we all should be focused on reduce and reuse (the circular economy).

Just 30 percent of e-waste is currently recycled-reused.  The increased tech over the past decade or so, has created a massive environmental issue.  Everything we produce should be modular and repairable.
