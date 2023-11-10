Are you having a laugh? I could easily do those things.
The problem is that you have no skill or ability in this. Go to any town centre and there are cheap repair shops that will do these simple tasks for you.
That's the point, though. Try not to see everything from your own world view (we're all guilty of this at some point).
Products should be made that you can undertake repairs at home, such as changing a battery in a mobile phone. Why have a battery that is fixed? The only reason is to try and make more money from the consumer and make it more difficult to upgrade/repair yourself.
Both Apple and Sansung have been found to do this. Rather than circular, their production models are linear, like many other things we buy.
There are products that you can buy, that are modular and come with tools and detailed schematics of the product. This is very niche though, currently.
Companies like Apple and most others, prioritise profits over anything else. It's in their interests to make products obsolete, fast, and that is what they do.
I remember when all mobiles came with replaceable batteries and came apart easily. Great bwhen you dropped it down the toilet and needed to dry it out