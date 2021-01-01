« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)  (Read 5510 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,942
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #240 on: Today at 08:21:43 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:09:23 pm
We used to have empires ruled by emperors and kingdoms ruled by kings. Now we have countries...

:D
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NEW Labour Thread* Full of Unicorns and Sunshine and Rainbows :)
« Reply #241 on: Today at 08:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:00:15 pm
Yep. There certainly will be jobs lost. But do we want humanity to do pathetic crap jobs for little money when they can self-actualise with work they want to do?

AI can bring a lot to the table and it can take a lot away.

Depends on your point of view. I doubt a killer AI will murder us all, but it might well transform society.

Our society has been transformed quite a few times over the last 2,000+ years.

I'm optomistic

Well many of the people who lost their livelihoods to the spinning jenny were artisan peasants, a skilled working class living in relatively good conditions (and with relative liberty) to those they were then forced into by the new technology in the abyss of the newly industrialising towns and cities.

The Luddites saw what was coming their way, and rightly didn't like the look of it. We seem in a rush to embrace our own redundancy, in some wild gamble that the people who control AI (erm, it's the super-rich sociopaths who have been a large part of what got us into this mess), will somehow use it for the self-actualisation of the masses.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 