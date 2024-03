You could've picked a band with a better discography for taking the piss, can't think of a single song or album where I can change a word to booooo, best I can come up with is Lob Kid A



Oh, I don't know. 'Idioteque' sums up most of their fans. 'In Limbo' covers the wait for their next punishment for cheating. 'How to disappear completely' hints at their potential slide into administration. 'Weird Fishes', the fans again. 'Airbag' sums up a lot of GoT posters. 'Paranoid Android', the fans and their victim complex. 'Lucky' is what they are when they get a point at Anfield. 'No Surprises' when they lose yet again. 'The Tourist' being what they shout at passing Reds, who are usually from Kirkdale or Noggsy really.'Let Down' is how they feel about their club. 'Knives Out' is for every new manager once the honeymoon period is over. '2+2=5' is for their accountant. 'A Punch up at a wedding' is for when the DJ plays YNWA. 'Feral' the Gwladys Street.Need I go on?