« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 285 286 287 288 289 [290]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 586790 times)

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,625
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11560 on: Today at 02:08:24 pm »
https://x.com/deneils/status/1772226640304550004?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

Apparently the council offered to build the Kings dock stadium for them and lease it over 125 years. And Kenwright refused apparently
You can see what Moshiri thought he was getting BMD on the cheap.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,282
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11561 on: Today at 02:22:58 pm »
Quick, blame it on the dead guy
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,214
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11562 on: Today at 02:30:48 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 01:46:16 pm
I was about 3/4 mile down the docks and my 4 year old was being lifted of her feet. I honestly think their stadium will be a safety risk.

As everyone is saying, I've found it horrible down there too in winter. I used to drop and collect trailers from the Dublin Ferry at Brocklebank Dock and the Belfast Ferry up at the Freeport and in winter it was fucking grim, freezing cold and the wind howling in off the Mersey/Irish Sea blwoing you all over the dock.

We also had a branch on Derby Road that overlooked the docks, I worked there one and off in 97/98 and the wind used to blow the doors open all the time and batter the building, you could hear the walls and the roof cladding rattling and the draughts made the place freezing.

What fucking idiot thought a hemmed in dock, next to a shit works, was a sound place to build a stadium?
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,282
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11563 on: Today at 02:35:34 pm »
So car fresheners and hand warmers free with every £120 home ticket
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,214
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11564 on: Today at 02:38:49 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 02:35:34 pm
So car fresheners and hand warmers free with every £120 home ticket

Gonna need hot water bottles too (blue Tartan obvs).  I also hope they are either having rescue divers stationed around the dock and/or catch nets to catch the flying toddlers who get blown away - they'll also need nets inside to stop them being thrown onto the pitch
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 285 286 287 288 289 [290]   Go Up
« previous next »
 