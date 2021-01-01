Mutterings on Twitter/X (I know, I know) that the 777 takeover is going to be accepted by the Premier League. Given what is known about them I'm not sure that is good news. On the other hand, they're fucked as it is. Stuck between a rock and a hard place?



I think it is excellent news, who needs Everton to be taken over by a rich, financially sound and well led new owner. I'm all for Everton surviving but not on a higher perch than they currently are. Have you forgotten how unbearable some of their fans are once they do well (even winning a derby). I feel for the genuine fans and there are many of them but there also too many embittered ones who cannot wait to stick one on us (see Manchester United last week for a bit of an example of what that's like)