  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11440 on: Today at 02:40:58 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:47:32 am
Maybe it's the PL saying to the club, look, they have "passed" the tests but in our opinion they are big trouble and we're advising you not to do this? Actually trying to protect the club and eventually basically saying, ok we've tried everything to get you to see what this lot is like, away you go

Problem is with an independent regulator on their back, 777 would be used as a stick to beat the PL with if they buy Everton, but if they turn it down then Everton in administration will be a stick to beat them with because it should never get to that stage with a Premier League club.

Premier League in a no win situation of their own making. Everton should have been dealt with years ago and the league shouldn't have signed off on fraudulent accounts.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11441 on: Today at 02:47:02 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:49:54 pm
I expect they'll sell Branthwaite in the summer and that will keep the wolves at bay for a bit longer.  They'll also lose Alli (£100k) and Gomes (£120k) off their wage bill plus potentially Gueye (£80k), Coleman (£70k) and Young (£80k).  Saving the best part of £500k/week in wages is a good move for them but in recent windows they've not been able to resist spending.  Beto and Chermiti are as bad signings as any they've made in the Moshiri era.

I think I read they haven't actually paid for Beto yet, they agreed to pay 28 mil in the summer was it? If that's true then that's the 500k per week swallowed up straight away by someone who adds the square root of fuck all to their squad.
  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11442 on: Today at 02:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 02:47:02 pm
I think I read they haven't actually paid for Beto yet, they agreed to pay 28 mil in the summer was it? If that's true then that's the 500k per week swallowed up straight away by someone who adds the square root of fuck all to their squad.

The transfer fee will be over the duration of his contract but with nothing up front, so the payments don't kick in until the summer.

They thought they had Udinese's pants down or flip him for a quick profit like they somehow did with Moise Kean.
  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11443 on: Today at 02:51:16 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:12:58 pm
So 777 supplied the audited accounts then. Love to know who their auditor is.

After all their dealings with Everton and a cursory glance at 777 related news over the past 12 months, if the PL are fine with these accounts then I have a bridge to sell them...
Popcorn's Art

  • emo
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11444 on: Today at 02:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:05:07 am
Mutterings on Twitter/X (I know, I know) that the 777 takeover is going to be accepted by the Premier League. Given what is known about them I'm not sure that is good news. On the other hand, they're fucked as it is. Stuck between a rock and a hard place?


I think it is excellent news, who needs Everton to be taken over by a rich, financially sound and well led new owner. I'm all for Everton surviving but not on a higher perch than they currently are. Have you forgotten how unbearable some of their fans are once they do well (even winning a derby). I feel for the genuine fans and there are many of them but there also too many embittered ones who cannot wait to stick one on us (see Manchester United last week for a bit of an example of what that's like)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11445 on: Today at 03:26:35 pm »
Can't wait for the A4 placards about how the cartel made them get taken over by a load of conmen and its not their fault
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11446 on: Today at 05:40:32 pm »
Everton Twitter has peaked. Seen some off the wall takes from them over the years, but not sure this ever gets topped

https://x.com/davothkelly/status/1770145028012142944?s=46&t=9lnCuj4piG1Hgq_UvUgs1g
  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11447 on: Today at 05:44:47 pm »
Quote
Dave 'Davoth' Kelly
@davothkelly
Which team has suffered most  through many, many deaths to poor people they didn't know ? Never a penny compensation recieved for these events :

World War 1
World War 2
Heysel
Russia v Ukraine.

Wonder how the Premiership would answer this one ?


And when the beating finally happens, he will wonder why.
  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11448 on: Today at 05:46:29 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 05:40:32 pm
Everton Twitter has peaked. Seen some off the wall takes from them over the years, but not sure this ever gets topped

https://x.com/davothkelly/status/1770145028012142944?s=46&t=9lnCuj4piG1Hgq_UvUgs1g

the PL should publish this when they announce the next points deduction.

QAnon fans are busy taking notes.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11449 on: Today at 05:56:03 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 05:40:32 pm
Everton Twitter has peaked. Seen some off the wall takes from them over the years, but not sure this ever gets topped

https://x.com/davothkelly/status/1770145028012142944?s=46&t=9lnCuj4piG1Hgq_UvUgs1g

I always think this with mentally unstable blues ... but at what point do you just find another hobby? It just isn't healthy.

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:46:29 pm
the PL should publish this when they announce the next points deduction.

QAnon fans are busy taking notes.

BlueAnon
BooAnon
  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11450 on: Today at 06:03:19 pm »
What about the potato famine in Ireland Dave?
  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11451 on: Today at 06:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:28:21 pm
I don't. I don't give a stuff about Everton, but admitting 777 to the Premier League puts every small to mid table club at risk of being taken over by an equally shady gang of cnuts. It's bad enough with the fucking sportwasher free for all.

I'd hate to see a club like Brighton get taken over by a group like this. They'd be relegated within three seasons.

Just let Everton go fucking bust. A nine point deduction that puts them on 16 points - and they can't appeal this one. Plus another deduction still to follow. Administration will force them to do what they should have done two years ago - sell players and trim their wage bill. Without those key players, they're as good as down.

Depends on how the PL plays it. I'd let them take over Everton, fucking ruin them, they use them as the template for future refusals to allow ownership - basically Everton are getting the footy equivalent of a Victoris Cross by sacrificing themselves to save the other clubs ;)
  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11452 on: Today at 06:04:48 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:44:47 pm

And when the beating finally happens, he will wonder why.

What an utter c*nt of an excuse for a man
