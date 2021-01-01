« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 282 283 284 285 286 [287]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 579726 times)

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,536
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11440 on: Yesterday at 02:40:58 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:47:32 am
Maybe it's the PL saying to the club, look, they have "passed" the tests but in our opinion they are big trouble and we're advising you not to do this? Actually trying to protect the club and eventually basically saying, ok we've tried everything to get you to see what this lot is like, away you go

Problem is with an independent regulator on their back, 777 would be used as a stick to beat the PL with if they buy Everton, but if they turn it down then Everton in administration will be a stick to beat them with because it should never get to that stage with a Premier League club.

Premier League in a no win situation of their own making. Everton should have been dealt with years ago and the league shouldn't have signed off on fraudulent accounts.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,252
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11441 on: Yesterday at 02:47:02 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:49:54 pm
I expect they'll sell Branthwaite in the summer and that will keep the wolves at bay for a bit longer.  They'll also lose Alli (£100k) and Gomes (£120k) off their wage bill plus potentially Gueye (£80k), Coleman (£70k) and Young (£80k).  Saving the best part of £500k/week in wages is a good move for them but in recent windows they've not been able to resist spending.  Beto and Chermiti are as bad signings as any they've made in the Moshiri era.

I think I read they haven't actually paid for Beto yet, they agreed to pay 28 mil in the summer was it? If that's true then that's the 500k per week swallowed up straight away by someone who adds the square root of fuck all to their squad.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,536
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11442 on: Yesterday at 02:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Lee-87 on Yesterday at 02:47:02 pm
I think I read they haven't actually paid for Beto yet, they agreed to pay 28 mil in the summer was it? If that's true then that's the 500k per week swallowed up straight away by someone who adds the square root of fuck all to their squad.

The transfer fee will be over the duration of his contract but with nothing up front, so the payments don't kick in until the summer.

They thought they had Udinese's pants down or flip him for a quick profit like they somehow did with Moise Kean.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,240
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11443 on: Yesterday at 02:51:16 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 01:12:58 pm
So 777 supplied the audited accounts then. Love to know who their auditor is.

After all their dealings with Everton and a cursory glance at 777 related news over the past 12 months, if the PL are fine with these accounts then I have a bridge to sell them...
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,648
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11444 on: Yesterday at 02:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:05:07 am
Mutterings on Twitter/X (I know, I know) that the 777 takeover is going to be accepted by the Premier League. Given what is known about them I'm not sure that is good news. On the other hand, they're fucked as it is. Stuck between a rock and a hard place?


I think it is excellent news, who needs Everton to be taken over by a rich, financially sound and well led new owner. I'm all for Everton surviving but not on a higher perch than they currently are. Have you forgotten how unbearable some of their fans are once they do well (even winning a derby). I feel for the genuine fans and there are many of them but there also too many embittered ones who cannot wait to stick one on us (see Manchester United last week for a bit of an example of what that's like)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:28:45 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,187
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11445 on: Yesterday at 03:26:35 pm »
Can't wait for the A4 placards about how the cartel made them get taken over by a load of conmen and its not their fault
Logged

Online SingFongFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 679
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11446 on: Yesterday at 05:40:32 pm »
Everton Twitter has peaked. Seen some off the wall takes from them over the years, but not sure this ever gets topped

https://x.com/davothkelly/status/1770145028012142944?s=46&t=9lnCuj4piG1Hgq_UvUgs1g
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11447 on: Yesterday at 05:44:47 pm »
Quote
Dave 'Davoth' Kelly
@davothkelly
Which team has suffered most  through many, many deaths to poor people they didn't know ? Never a penny compensation recieved for these events :

World War 1
World War 2
Heysel
Russia v Ukraine.

Wonder how the Premiership would answer this one ?


And when the beating finally happens, he will wonder why.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11448 on: Yesterday at 05:46:29 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 05:40:32 pm
Everton Twitter has peaked. Seen some off the wall takes from them over the years, but not sure this ever gets topped

https://x.com/davothkelly/status/1770145028012142944?s=46&t=9lnCuj4piG1Hgq_UvUgs1g

the PL should publish this when they announce the next points deduction.

QAnon fans are busy taking notes.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,473
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11449 on: Yesterday at 05:56:03 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 05:40:32 pm
Everton Twitter has peaked. Seen some off the wall takes from them over the years, but not sure this ever gets topped

https://x.com/davothkelly/status/1770145028012142944?s=46&t=9lnCuj4piG1Hgq_UvUgs1g

I always think this with mentally unstable blues ... but at what point do you just find another hobby? It just isn't healthy.

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:46:29 pm
the PL should publish this when they announce the next points deduction.

QAnon fans are busy taking notes.

BlueAnon
BooAnon
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,802
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11450 on: Yesterday at 06:03:19 pm »
What about the potato famine in Ireland Dave?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,162
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11451 on: Yesterday at 06:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:28:21 pm
I don't. I don't give a stuff about Everton, but admitting 777 to the Premier League puts every small to mid table club at risk of being taken over by an equally shady gang of cnuts. It's bad enough with the fucking sportwasher free for all.

I'd hate to see a club like Brighton get taken over by a group like this. They'd be relegated within three seasons.

Just let Everton go fucking bust. A nine point deduction that puts them on 16 points - and they can't appeal this one. Plus another deduction still to follow. Administration will force them to do what they should have done two years ago - sell players and trim their wage bill. Without those key players, they're as good as down.

Depends on how the PL plays it. I'd let them take over Everton, fucking ruin them, they use them as the template for future refusals to allow ownership - basically Everton are getting the footy equivalent of a Victoris Cross by sacrificing themselves to save the other clubs ;)
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,162
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11452 on: Yesterday at 06:04:48 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:44:47 pm

And when the beating finally happens, he will wonder why.

What an utter c*nt of an excuse for a man
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,440
  • Sound
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11453 on: Yesterday at 06:58:19 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 05:40:32 pm
Everton Twitter has peaked. Seen some off the wall takes from them over the years, but not sure this ever gets topped

https://x.com/davothkelly/status/1770145028012142944?s=46&t=9lnCuj4piG1Hgq_UvUgs1g

Vermin
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,885
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11454 on: Yesterday at 07:13:45 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 05:40:32 pm
Everton Twitter has peaked. Seen some off the wall takes from them over the years, but not sure this ever gets topped

https://x.com/davothkelly/status/1770145028012142944?s=46&t=9lnCuj4piG1Hgq_UvUgs1g
That's absolutely disgusting.

Everton FC; the real victims of WW1, WW2, the Heysel Stadium disaster and the illegal Russian war on the Ukraine.  ::)

How an adult can have the sheer crass stupidity to write such an appalling, self-pitying pile of shite is beyond me. He's an absolute disgrace to the club he 'supports' and to humanity. What an odious scumbag.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,224
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11455 on: Yesterday at 07:29:09 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 05:40:32 pm
Everton Twitter has peaked. Seen some off the wall takes from them over the years, but not sure this ever gets topped

https://x.com/davothkelly/status/1770145028012142944?s=46&t=9lnCuj4piG1Hgq_UvUgs1g

Wheres the Second World War money, Bill?
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,364
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11456 on: Yesterday at 07:42:40 pm »
Where's the Cold War money? Or the Infinity War money?
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11457 on: Yesterday at 07:43:54 pm »
Ifithadnerbeenforthekaiser
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,359
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11458 on: Yesterday at 07:54:57 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 05:40:32 pm
Everton Twitter has peaked. Seen some off the wall takes from them over the years, but not sure this ever gets topped

https://x.com/davothkelly/status/1770145028012142944?s=46&t=9lnCuj4piG1Hgq_UvUgs1g
TBF I don't think he is mentally well, has said so in the past. So he's not some thoughtless troll doing it for the yuks, he's a sick man.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,922
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11459 on: Yesterday at 09:06:14 pm »
Quote from: Lee-87 on Yesterday at 02:47:02 pm
I think I read they haven't actually paid for Beto yet, they agreed to pay 28 mil in the summer was it? If that's true then that's the 500k per week swallowed up straight away by someone who adds the square root of fuck all to their squad.

I'd love to know if the PL has said to Everton do you really need some of these players? Do you really not have players as good within your Academy or reserves? The PL need to tweak this process and having clubs submit some sort of transfer plan like the Football League do could be beneficial rather than the likes of Everton claiming they're budgeting to finish in a European spot
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,240
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11460 on: Yesterday at 09:12:56 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 05:40:32 pm
Everton Twitter has peaked. Seen some off the wall takes from them over the years, but not sure this ever gets topped

https://x.com/davothkelly/status/1770145028012142944?s=46&t=9lnCuj4piG1Hgq_UvUgs1g

He's a scumbag. Don't need to hear or read any of his demented ramblings.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:06:14 pm
I'd love to know if the PL has said to Everton do you really need some of these players? Do you really not have players as good within your Academy or reserves? The PL need to tweak this process and having clubs submit some sort of transfer plan like the Football League do could be beneficial rather than the likes of Everton claiming they're budgeting to finish in a European spot

I think clubs that fail PSR repeatedly should be placed in special measures. They should be compelled to sell players and reduce their wage bill and other costs to come back within spending limits.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:14:45 pm by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,162
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11461 on: Yesterday at 09:13:33 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 07:54:57 pm
TBF I don't think he is mentally well, has said so in the past. So he's not some thoughtless troll doing it for the yuks, he's a sick man.

Needs his internet access taking away then
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,922
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11462 on: Yesterday at 09:16:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:12:56 pm
I think clubs that fail PSR repeatedly should be placed in special measures. They should be compelled to sell players and reduce their wage bill and other costs to come back within spending limits.

Oh I agree. The system needs to be punitive to deter clubs from engaging in similar behaviour
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,364
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11463 on: Yesterday at 09:18:32 pm »
when does their 2nd punishment get announced?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,145
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11464 on: Yesterday at 09:27:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:13:33 pm
Needs his internet access taking away then
He needs to be put in a straight jacket.
Logged

Online SingFongFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 679
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11465 on: Yesterday at 09:39:36 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 07:54:57 pm
TBF I don't think he is mentally well, has said so in the past. So he's not some thoughtless troll doing it for the yuks, he's a sick man.

Seems like hes quite a well known fella then, in social media circles anyway, going by some of the previous replies.

Ive done well to not see his account until today by sounds of it, if thats typical of some of the stuff he posts!
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,619
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11466 on: Yesterday at 09:47:56 pm »
It's the typical stuff on GoT. Their Points Deduction thread, is filled with comments like his. Some of them believe that we intentionally killed 39 people to stop them from winning the European Cup.
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11467 on: Yesterday at 09:55:54 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 05:40:32 pm
Everton Twitter has peaked. Seen some off the wall takes from them over the years, but not sure this ever gets topped

https://x.com/davothkelly/status/1770145028012142944?s=46&t=9lnCuj4piG1Hgq_UvUgs1g

The comment underneath with Hitler in the Everton gear, saying "In fairness WW2 was your fault" properly made me LOL.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,359
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11468 on: Yesterday at 09:57:51 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 09:39:36 pm
Seems like hes quite a well known fella then, in social media circles anyway, going by some of the previous replies.

Ive done well to not see his account until today by sounds of it, if thats typical of some of the stuff he posts!
Oh, he is well known, completely off the wall. Before he was just angry, now he is unhinged. But as I say, likely he needs help.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11469 on: Yesterday at 10:06:39 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 09:57:51 pm
Oh, he is well known, completely off the wall. Before he was just angry, now he is unhinged. But as I say, likely he needs help.
Anyone who has watched Everton for the last 30 years would likely need help.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,240
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11470 on: Yesterday at 10:26:04 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 09:57:51 pm
Oh, he is well known, completely off the wall. Before he was just angry, now he is unhinged. But as I say, likely he needs help.

the only help he needs is a pillow.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,885
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11471 on: Yesterday at 10:48:00 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 09:39:36 pm
Seems like hes quite a well known fella then, in social media circles anyway, going by some of the previous replies.

Ive done well to not see his account until today by sounds of it, if thats typical of some of the stuff he posts!
Yes, we've heard plenty from him before. He's got plenty of previous. He seems highly disturbed and in need of psychological help.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,240
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11472 on: Yesterday at 11:57:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:48:00 pm
Yes, we've heard plenty from him before. He's got plenty of previous. He seems highly disturbed and in need of psychological help.

Yup. And we don't need to hear anymore. He's beyond trolling at this point. He's clearly so damaged and needy he will spout the most outrageous shite to get some kind of response. Trolls do it for larks. He does it to be remembered. It's sick and we don't need it here.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,913
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11473 on: Today at 01:12:41 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 12:54:11 pm
The Grauniad was reporting last week that the announcement confirming the deal was being made this week.
We still have to hear what their punishment will be for breaking P&S
Given they are borrowing to keep the lights on, they must be on course for a loss again this season.

It seems like they just said the decision either way would be announced this week, not a confirmation: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/15/premier-league-set-to-rule-on-777-partners-everton-takeover-next-week

777 have missed salary/other payments at several of their other clubs. Even ignoring all of the other, far worse financial sketchiness, that should be an automatic disqualifier. Barring bribery, what could they possibly have said the various boards that would get them approved? "Oh, don't pay any attention to what we do at all of those other piddling clubs. Everton is going to be the one we really care about. Honest!"
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 282 283 284 285 286 [287]   Go Up
« previous next »
 