The Grauniad was reporting last week that the announcement confirming the deal was being made this week.

We still have to hear what their punishment will be for breaking P&S

Given they are borrowing to keep the lights on, they must be on course for a loss again this season.



It seems like they just said the decision either way would be announced this week, not a confirmation: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/15/premier-league-set-to-rule-on-777-partners-everton-takeover-next-week 777 have missed salary/other payments at several of their other clubs. Even ignoring all of the other, far worse financial sketchiness, that should be an automatic disqualifier. Barring bribery, what could they possibly have said the various boards that would get them approved? "Oh, don't pay any attention to what we do at all of those other piddling clubs. Everton is going to be the one we really care about. Honest!"