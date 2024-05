Even though I’ve moved on completely from my younger years of football hatred by quite some distance, there’s still a part of me that winces at Utd’s treble. It’s quite clearly a better achievement than we’ve ever had in a season which takes some doing. I still can’t bare to watch those late goals against Munich. I remember the Semi against Arsenal vividly. The premier league win against Tottenham.

City’s ‘treble’ on the other hand means absolutely nothing to me. I know they played Inter in the final and that’s about it. I haven’t wasted a thought on it since. It’s meaningless. An apparition. No one cares. Barely even their own fans. The most controversial thing Jürgen has ever said, and the truest, is that it means 5 times more to our fans than others. And he means them. I’d feel a bit gutted if Arsenal won the league. Fucking annoyed if Utd won it. Ashamed if Everton did. Them though.. nothing. Pointless.