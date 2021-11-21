« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges  (Read 370734 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,023
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5320 on: Yesterday at 09:49:41 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 09:13:01 pm
https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/40107349/philadelphia-union-cavan-sullivan-man-city

Article about the Philly MLS team signing a 14-year-old American player with a clause in his contract that says he'll automatically move to City when he turns 18. I have no idea what kind of financial fuckery is involved there (presumably there's money coming from City to skirt the MLS salary limits), but check out this very organic quote from the kid:

Pardon me while I vomit in the corner.

They probably are a lot of kids dream, hes 14, say he started watching football when he was 4, 6/10 years hes been watching football City have won the title. Thats not the kids fault, hes just a kid, its those who have allowed it to happen that need to take a look at themselves. Hopefully when hes joins them hell enjoy playing in League 1.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,572
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5321 on: Today at 12:11:05 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:49:41 pm
They probably are a lot of kids dream, hes 14, say he started watching football when he was 4, 6/10 years hes been watching football City have won the title. Thats not the kids fault, hes just a kid, its those who have allowed it to happen that need to take a look at themselves. Hopefully when hes joins them hell enjoy playing in the Moss Side Sunday Park League.
Fixed it for you.
Logged

Offline BigBrainArteta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 98
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5322 on: Today at 02:39:00 am »
Im hearing alot of City fans say they want Alonso as manager. Totally inauthentic club. They have hired the backroom staff at Barcelona to fill all thier coaching positions. They were supposed to look to Kompany as a Pep replacement to keep some 'City' about them, but it looks like they will target an ex-Liverpool player.

As an Arsenal fan. I love the fact our manager is ex Arsenal player (Arteta), our director of football is an ex player (Edu), and Merteacker is head of youth development. But City, these guys will hire anyone and dont have any sense of heritage.
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5323 on: Today at 04:25:10 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 02:39:00 am
Im hearing alot of City fans say they want Alonso as manager. Totally inauthentic club. They have hired the backroom staff at Barcelona to fill all thier coaching positions. They were supposed to look to Kompany as a Pep replacement to keep some 'City' about them, but it looks like they will target an ex-Liverpool player.

As an Arsenal fan. I love the fact our manager is ex Arsenal player (Arteta), our director of football is an ex player (Edu), and Merteacker is head of youth development. But City, these guys will hire anyone and dont have any sense of heritage.

And you only picked Wenger 'cos you thought his first name was Arsenal
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,591
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5324 on: Today at 08:26:23 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 02:39:00 am
Im hearing alot of City fans say they want Alonso as manager. Totally inauthentic club. They have hired the backroom staff at Barcelona to fill all thier coaching positions. They were supposed to look to Kompany as a Pep replacement to keep some 'City' about them, but it looks like they will target an ex-Liverpool player.

As an Arsenal fan. I love the fact our manager is ex Arsenal player (Arteta), our director of football is an ex player (Edu), and Merteacker is head of youth development. But City, these guys will hire anyone and dont have any sense of heritage.

So, when Wenger arrived in north London, what 'heritage' was that?

Clubs (try to) employ the people they think will be best for the job.

Yes, it's romantic if there is a previous connection with the club, like Liverpool's 'boot room' promotions - but history shows that many successful managers (eg: Shanks, Busby, Ferguson, Wenger, Mourinho, Klopp and more) had no previous connection with the English clubs they were successful with.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,427
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5325 on: Today at 09:03:36 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 02:39:00 am
Im hearing alot of City fans say they want Alonso as manager. Totally inauthentic club. They have hired the backroom staff at Barcelona to fill all thier coaching positions. They were supposed to look to Kompany as a Pep replacement to keep some 'City' about them, but it looks like they will target an ex-Liverpool player.

As an Arsenal fan. I love the fact our manager is ex Arsenal player (Arteta), our director of football is an ex player (Edu), and Merteacker is head of youth development. But City, these guys will hire anyone and dont have any sense of heritage.
Be fair. Now Shaun Goater has ruled himself out, what choice have they got?
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,999
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5326 on: Today at 12:09:20 pm »
How many times does "Xabi is nailed on to manage Real" have to be said?
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5327 on: Today at 12:48:45 pm »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 02:39:00 am
Im hearing alot of City fans say they want Alonso as manager. Totally inauthentic club. They have hired the backroom staff at Barcelona to fill all thier coaching positions. They were supposed to look to Kompany as a Pep replacement to keep some 'City' about them, but it looks like they will target an ex-Liverpool player.

As an Arsenal fan. I love the fact our manager is ex Arsenal player (Arteta), our director of football is an ex player (Edu), and Merteacker is head of youth development. But City, these guys will hire anyone and dont have any sense of heritage.

Arteta and Alonso are both Guardiola disciples so its quite plausible that either could be in the running to replace him when he goes.

Hopefully by then it will be no longer such an attractive job due to them playing non-league football.
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5328 on: Today at 12:49:23 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 12:09:20 pm
How many times does "Xabi is nailed on to manage Real" have to be said?

Say it as many times as you like, its still speculation.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5329 on: Today at 01:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:03:36 am
Be fair. Now Shaun Goater has ruled himself out, what choice have they got?
Dickov
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5330 on: Today at 01:38:25 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:14:02 pm
Dickov
I don't think calling SoS names is really called for.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5331 on: Today at 01:39:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:38:25 pm
I don't think calling SoS names is really called for.
;)
Wasnt talking about SoS
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,685
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5332 on: Today at 01:40:47 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Up
« previous next »
 