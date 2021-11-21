« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 09:49:41 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 09:13:01 pm
https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/40107349/philadelphia-union-cavan-sullivan-man-city

Article about the Philly MLS team signing a 14-year-old American player with a clause in his contract that says he'll automatically move to City when he turns 18. I have no idea what kind of financial fuckery is involved there (presumably there's money coming from City to skirt the MLS salary limits), but check out this very organic quote from the kid:

They probably are a lot of kids dream, hes 14, say he started watching football when he was 4, 6/10 years hes been watching football City have won the title. Thats not the kids fault, hes just a kid, its those who have allowed it to happen that need to take a look at themselves. Hopefully when hes joins them hell enjoy playing in League 1.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 12:11:05 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:49:41 pm
They probably are a lot of kids dream, hes 14, say he started watching football when he was 4, 6/10 years hes been watching football City have won the title. Thats not the kids fault, hes just a kid, its those who have allowed it to happen that need to take a look at themselves. Hopefully when hes joins them hell enjoy playing in the Moss Side Sunday Park League.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 02:39:00 am
Im hearing alot of City fans say they want Alonso as manager. Totally inauthentic club. They have hired the backroom staff at Barcelona to fill all thier coaching positions. They were supposed to look to Kompany as a Pep replacement to keep some 'City' about them, but it looks like they will target an ex-Liverpool player.

As an Arsenal fan. I love the fact our manager is ex Arsenal player (Arteta), our director of football is an ex player (Edu), and Merteacker is head of youth development. But City, these guys will hire anyone and dont have any sense of heritage.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 04:25:10 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 02:39:00 am
Im hearing alot of City fans say they want Alonso as manager. Totally inauthentic club. They have hired the backroom staff at Barcelona to fill all thier coaching positions. They were supposed to look to Kompany as a Pep replacement to keep some 'City' about them, but it looks like they will target an ex-Liverpool player.

As an Arsenal fan. I love the fact our manager is ex Arsenal player (Arteta), our director of football is an ex player (Edu), and Merteacker is head of youth development. But City, these guys will hire anyone and dont have any sense of heritage.

And you only picked Wenger 'cos you thought his first name was Arsenal
