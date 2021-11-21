Im hearing alot of City fans say they want Alonso as manager. Totally inauthentic club. They have hired the backroom staff at Barcelona to fill all thier coaching positions. They were supposed to look to Kompany as a Pep replacement to keep some 'City' about them, but it looks like they will target an ex-Liverpool player.
As an Arsenal fan. I love the fact our manager is ex Arsenal player (Arteta), our director of football is an ex player (Edu), and Merteacker is head of youth development. But City, these guys will hire anyone and dont have any sense of heritage.
So, when Wenger arrived in north London, what 'heritage'
was that?
Clubs (try to) employ the people they think will be best for the job.
Yes, it's romantic if there is a previous connection with the club, like Liverpool's 'boot room' promotions - but history shows that many successful managers (eg: Shanks, Busby, Ferguson, Wenger, Mourinho, Klopp and more) had no previous connection with the English clubs they were successful with.