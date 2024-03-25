Not really as far in the shit as they should have been. The massive debt owed to Ambramovich was never repaid (not that I have an iota of sympathy for him) and the new owners inherited a squad that had recently won the Champions League.
Boehly was able to use the largesse of the squad he inherited and the talent coming through from their academy to offset the unparalleled spending spree he went on. If Boehly had been more competent they'd have come out of the whole being owned by an evil oligarch with a stacked trophy cabinet and still smelling of roses. Chelsea fans have lived a generation without any consequences to the bad decisions made at their club - God willing their luck is starting to run out but I won't hold my breath.
That's so frustrating. For all their bluster about being self sustaining, they owed what £1bn to Abramovich and somehow were never required to repay that, despite other clubs not being allowed be owner funded to anywhere near that extent.
It's no surprise they were dodgy and that all this is coming out but like you say, it'd be a huge shock if anything meaningful is done about it. The new owners and by extension, the club got away with a paltry fine from UEFA by saying the previous owners were dodgy and it was nothing to do with them so wouldn't be surprised if that continues to be the case.