Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 178566 times)

Offline thaddeus

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2680 on: March 25, 2024, 05:13:16 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on March 25, 2024, 04:10:18 pm
Ambramovich left that club completely in the shit. That's their hero.
Not really as far in the shit as they should have been.  The massive debt owed to Ambramovich was never repaid (not that I have an iota of sympathy for him) and the new owners inherited a squad that had recently won the Champions League.

Boehly was able to use the largesse of the squad he inherited and the talent coming through from their academy to offset the unparalleled spending spree he went on.  If Boehly had been more competent they'd have come out of the whole being owned by an evil oligarch with a stacked trophy cabinet and still smelling of roses.  Chelsea fans have lived a generation without any consequences to the bad decisions made at their club - God willing their luck is starting to run out but I won't hold my breath.
Online smutchin

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2681 on: March 25, 2024, 05:14:17 pm »
Well, I for one am completely shocked by today's revelations. Chelsea paying agents off the books through offshore accounts? Who'd have imagined that!

FFS
Offline whtwht

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2682 on: March 25, 2024, 05:23:49 pm »
Another bunch of cheating Bastards
Offline Hazell

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2683 on: March 25, 2024, 07:25:55 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 25, 2024, 05:13:16 pm
Not really as far in the shit as they should have been.  The massive debt owed to Ambramovich was never repaid (not that I have an iota of sympathy for him) and the new owners inherited a squad that had recently won the Champions League.

Boehly was able to use the largesse of the squad he inherited and the talent coming through from their academy to offset the unparalleled spending spree he went on.  If Boehly had been more competent they'd have come out of the whole being owned by an evil oligarch with a stacked trophy cabinet and still smelling of roses.  Chelsea fans have lived a generation without any consequences to the bad decisions made at their club - God willing their luck is starting to run out but I won't hold my breath.

That's so frustrating. For all their bluster about being self sustaining, they owed what £1bn to Abramovich and somehow were never required to repay that, despite other clubs not being allowed be owner funded to anywhere near that extent.

It's no surprise they were dodgy and that all this is coming out but like you say, it'd be a huge shock if anything meaningful is done about it. The new owners and by extension, the club got away with a paltry fine from UEFA by saying the previous owners were dodgy and it was nothing to do with them so wouldn't be surprised if that continues to be the case.
Offline Zizou

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2684 on: March 25, 2024, 07:34:54 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on March 25, 2024, 05:23:49 pm
Another bunch of cheating Bastards

The originals, the trailblazers.
Offline Banquo's Ghost

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2685 on: March 25, 2024, 09:06:29 pm »
As weve all said for years, the Premier League is utterly compromised by illegality and cheating. Its not a sporting contest. Might as well line up teams of accountants and lawyers and see how much blood money can be funnelled to a nominated oligarch or autocrat in 90 minutes. (PGMOL likes this)
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2686 on: March 25, 2024, 09:27:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March 25, 2024, 07:25:55 pm
That's so frustrating. For all their bluster about being self sustaining, they owed what £1bn to Abramovich and somehow were never required to repay that, despite other clubs not being allowed be owner funded to anywhere near that extent.

It's no surprise they were dodgy and that all this is coming out but like you say, it'd be a huge shock if anything meaningful is done about it. The new owners and by extension, the club got away with a paltry fine from UEFA by saying the previous owners were dodgy and it was nothing to do with them so wouldn't be surprised if that continues to be the case.
They were never self sustaining because they've not turned an operating profit in 20 years.
Offline Hazell

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2687 on: March 25, 2024, 10:01:37 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March 25, 2024, 09:27:09 pm
They were never self sustaining because they've not turned an operating profit in 20 years.

They weren't but that was their PR trying to distance them from being funded by Abramovich.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2688 on: Yesterday at 10:00:04 am »
Quote
According to credit agreements, two of the loans, dated November 2014 and worth a combined £7.5m, were to finance the purchase of a property.

Less than six months later, Land Registry filings show, Granovskaia bought a home in London for £5.05m.

At least £7.5m of the debt to ­Abramovich was due to be waived under subsequent debt ­forgiveness deeds.

Besides getting a free home she trousered £2.45m to use elsewhere.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2689 on: Today at 01:14:24 pm »
Lavia confirmed out for the season.

Bit of a sliding doors moment that transfer saga. But still young of course, time to get back on track, although likely at the worst club to do that.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2690 on: Today at 01:22:10 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:14:24 pm
Lavia confirmed out for the season.

Bit of a sliding doors moment that transfer saga. But still young of course, time to get back on track, although likely at the worst club to do that.

He'll more than likely not make his mark next season, then the year after that it'll be off to Lazio or PSV on loan, can see it now. A 60 million buy that would have been a gamble at half the price.
Online farawayred

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2691 on: Today at 03:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:14:24 pm
Lavia confirmed out for the season.

Bit of a sliding doors moment that transfer saga. But still young of course, time to get back on track, although likely at the worst club to do that.
But he feels loved there.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2692 on: Today at 03:36:39 pm »
Roméo Lavias Chelsea season over after one 32-minute appearance

Thigh injury rules out midfielder for rest of campaign
He has not played since December debut after £53m move

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/27/romeo-lavia-chelsea-season-over-one-appearance-thigh-injury-setback

Online amir87

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2693 on: Today at 03:46:18 pm »
If you take into account how long the ball was in play he actually only played about 21 minutes before the season was over for him.

Two, multiplied by ten, plus one... Romeo done.
Online coolbyrne

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2694 on: Today at 03:51:35 pm »
Fleece them for all you can, Romeo, because you'll never have the opportunity to make that kind of money ever again. You'll be shuffled off to some mid-table club in a second division and spend the rest of your career wondering what could have been.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2695 on: Today at 03:55:45 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:46:18 pm
If you take into account how long the ball was in play he actually only played about 21 minutes before the season was over for him.

Two, multiplied by ten, plus one... Romeo done.

Fuck off.
Online RedDeadRejection

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #2696 on: Today at 04:00:49 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:46:18 pm
If you take into account how long the ball was in play he actually only played about 21 minutes before the season was over for him.

Two, multiplied by ten, plus one... Romeo done.

Did you see him in the physio oh no, did you see him in the physio oh no
