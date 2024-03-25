Ambramovich left that club completely in the shit. That's their hero.



Not really as far in the shit as they should have been. The massive debt owed to Ambramovich was never repaid (not that I have an iota of sympathy for him) and the new owners inherited a squad that had recently won the Champions League.Boehly was able to use the largesse of the squad he inherited and the talent coming through from their academy to offset the unparalleled spending spree he went on. If Boehly had been more competent they'd have come out of the whole being owned by an evil oligarch with a stacked trophy cabinet and still smelling of roses. Chelsea fans have lived a generation without any consequences to the bad decisions made at their club - God willing their luck is starting to run out but I won't hold my breath.